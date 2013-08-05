Australian Pharmacy Law and Practice
2nd Edition
Description
A new edition of this excellent pharmacy law text, fully updated and unique to the Australian marketplace.
Australian Pharmacy Law and Practice 2nd edition is the key law and ethics resource for pharmacists and students.
Fully revised and updated, this new edition provides an introduction to contemporary pharmacy practice in Australia, looking at the various laws, policies and standards that govern the profession.
Australian Pharmacy Law and Practice 2nd edition features excerpts of the relevant legislation, addressing all the pharmacy laws and regulations Australia’s pharmacists need to know.
This updated pharmacy law text also includes a wealth of new content, such as pharmacy-specific case scenarios. Plus, all chapters are clearly mapped to the National Competency Standards Framework for Pharmacists 2010, which cover aspects of medicine regulation and pharmacy practice.
An essential resource in the ever-changing area of pharmacy practice, this new edition of Australian Pharmacy Law and Practice is ideal for both pharmacy students wanting to understand the legal and regulatory implications of pharmacy practice and practicing pharmacists seeking clarification of their position in relation to the state and national legislation and regulation under which they practice.
Key Features
- End-of-chapter questions and activities
- Further reading lists in every chapter
- State-specific and up-to-date legislation
- Clear, easy-to-follow layout
- Additional case study resources on Elsevier’s Evolve portal
Table of Contents
1. Legal concepts for health professionals
2. Pharmacy practice developments
3. Ethics and professional conduct
4. Practice standards and guidelines
5. National registration and accreditation
6. Pharmacy ownership
7. Investigation, discipline and legal proceedings
8. Medicare and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme
9. Privacy, confidentiality and consent
10. Commonwealth medicine registration and regulation
11. State and territory medicines regulation
12. Occupational health and safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2013
- Published:
- 5th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581431
About the Author
Laetitia Hattingh
Laetitia Hattingh is a pharmacist and Senior Lecturer in the School of Pharmacy, Curtin University and an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow in the School of Pharmacy, Griffith University. Laetitia is a member of the National Advisory Group of the Australian Association of Consultant Pharmacy and the Western Australia Pharmaceutical Defence Limited Local Advisory Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, Curtin University, Perth, Australia
John Low
John Low is a practising pharmacist with wide experience in clinical practice, scientific publishing and pharmacy regulation. John is an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Pharmacy, University of Queensland and in the School of Pharmacy and Molecular Sciences, James Cook University where he was a visiting lecturer in pharmacy ethics and law. He is the current President of the Australian Pharmacy Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Queensland; and Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy and Molecular Sciences, James Cook University
Kim Forrester
Kim Forrester is a registered nurse and barrister-at-law practising in the area of health law. Kim is the author of several publications in health law. Kim is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Queensland