Australian Nurses' Dictionary

6th Edition

Authors: Jennie King Rhonda Hawley
eBook ISBN: 9780729585330
eBook ISBN: 9780729585316
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542296
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Page Count: 630
Description

Fully updated and revised, the trusted Australian Nurses’ Dictionary, 6e remains the only pocket-sized dictionary specific to Australia and New Zealand.

Compiled by Jennie King, Rhonda Hawley and Barbara Weller, this dictionary features comprehensive nursing definitions, guidelines, terminology, policies and procedures, and provides a quick reference source for students and nurses in the clinical setting.

In addition to numerous everyday nursing terms, definitions extend to include specialist areas such as complementary therapies, health informatics, nursing management, midwifery, education, research and ethics.

 

Key Features

  • Over 5,500 entries
  • More than 100 supporting illustrations and tables
  • Pronunciation guide for every definition.

Table of Contents

Pronunciation guide
Atlas of human anatomy
A-Z entries

Appendices
1. Commonly used prefixes, suffixes and combining forms
2. Commonly used nursing abbreviations
3. Units of measurement 
4. Table of normal values 
5.  Drug  calculations  
6. Resuscitation  
7. Immunisation 
8. Code of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct for Nurses and Code of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct for Midwives in Australia                                                   
9. Aspects of nursing and the law 
10. Infection control guidelines 
11. National Safety and Quality Health Service Standards 
12. Useful addresses  

About the Author

Jennie King

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Consultant (Nursing and Midwifery Research), Central Coast Local Health District; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Sydney Nursing School, University of Sydney

Rhonda Hawley

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Nurse Consultant Formerly Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine (NSW & ACT), Australian Catholic University

