Australian Nurses' Dictionary
6th Edition
Description
Fully updated and revised, the trusted Australian Nurses’ Dictionary, 6e remains the only pocket-sized dictionary specific to Australia and New Zealand.
Compiled by Jennie King, Rhonda Hawley and Barbara Weller, this dictionary features comprehensive nursing definitions, guidelines, terminology, policies and procedures, and provides a quick reference source for students and nurses in the clinical setting.
In addition to numerous everyday nursing terms, definitions extend to include specialist areas such as complementary therapies, health informatics, nursing management, midwifery, education, research and ethics.
Key Features
- Over 5,500 entries
- More than 100 supporting illustrations and tables
- Pronunciation guide for every definition.
Table of Contents
Pronunciation guide
Atlas of human anatomy
A-Z entries
Appendices
1. Commonly used prefixes, suffixes and combining forms
2. Commonly used nursing abbreviations
3. Units of measurement
4. Table of normal values
5. Drug calculations
6. Resuscitation
7. Immunisation
8. Code of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct for Nurses and Code of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct for Midwives in Australia
9. Aspects of nursing and the law
10. Infection control guidelines
11. National Safety and Quality Health Service Standards
12. Useful addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585330
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585316
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542296
About the Author
Jennie King
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Consultant (Nursing and Midwifery Research), Central Coast Local Health District; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Sydney Nursing School, University of Sydney
Rhonda Hawley
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Nurse Consultant Formerly Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine (NSW & ACT), Australian Catholic University