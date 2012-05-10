Australian Nurses' Dictionary
5th Edition
Description
The only pocket-sized dictionary on the market specific to nurses in Australia and New Zealand
The Australian Nurses’ Dictionary has long been a recommended university book for undergraduate nursing and midwifery students. It is also popular with students completing a TAFE Diploma of Nursing, and nurses and midwives returning to the workforce.
The only pocket-sized ANZ-specific dictionary available, Australian Nurses’ Dictionary is highly-regarded within the nursing profession. Nurses and nursing students carry this quick-reference guide with them, finding the right definition with the flick of a thumb.
Now in its fifth edition, the Australian Nurses’ Dictionary has been thoroughly revised and updated, addressing recent developments in nursing and midwifery practice. With 5,500 entries, this new edition provides the most comprehensive coverage of an ever-expanding vocabulary.
Australian Nurses’ Dictionary, 5th edition features up-to-the-minute guidelines, terminology, policies and procedures. Definitions in this excellent nursing textbook are broad, spanning nursing specialist areas, information technology, complementary therapies, nursing management, education and ethics.
Key Features
- Over 5,500 entries
- A pronunciation guide
- Phonetic pronunciations for all entries
- Relevant, clinically focused diagrams
- Comprehensive tables
- Easy cross referencing
- 14 appendices including:
- 2010 ARC Resuscitation guidelines
- Code of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct for
- Nurses in Australia
- National Registration for Nurses and Midwives
Key features of Australian Nurses’ Dictionary, 5th Edition:
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2012
- Published:
- 10th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729580847
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729540841
About the Author
Jennie King
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Consultant (Nursing and Midwifery Research), Central Coast Local Health District; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Sydney Nursing School, University of Sydney
Rhonda Hawley
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Nurse Consultant Formerly Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine (NSW & ACT), Australian Catholic University