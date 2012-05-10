Australian Nurses' Dictionary - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729540841, 9780729580847

Australian Nurses' Dictionary

5th Edition

Authors: Jennie King Rhonda Hawley
eBook ISBN: 9780729580847
Paperback ISBN: 9780729540841
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 10th May 2012
Page Count: 592
Description

The only pocket-sized dictionary on the market specific to nurses in Australia and New Zealand

The Australian Nurses’ Dictionary has long been a recommended university book for undergraduate nursing and midwifery students. It is also popular with students completing a TAFE Diploma of Nursing, and nurses and midwives returning to the workforce.

The only pocket-sized ANZ-specific dictionary available, Australian Nurses’ Dictionary is highly-regarded within the nursing profession. Nurses and nursing students carry this quick-reference guide with them, finding the right definition with the flick of a thumb.

Now in its fifth edition, the Australian Nurses’ Dictionary has been thoroughly revised and updated, addressing recent developments in nursing and midwifery practice. With 5,500 entries, this new edition provides the most comprehensive coverage of an ever-expanding vocabulary.

Australian Nurses’ Dictionary, 5th edition features up-to-the-minute guidelines, terminology, policies and procedures. Definitions in this excellent nursing textbook are broad, spanning nursing specialist areas, information technology, complementary therapies, nursing management, education and ethics.

Key Features

    Key features of Australian Nurses’ Dictionary, 5th Edition:

    • Over 5,500 entries

    • A pronunciation guide

    • Phonetic pronunciations for all entries

    • Relevant, clinically focused diagrams

    • Comprehensive tables

    • Easy cross referencing

    • 14 appendices including:

      • 2010 ARC Resuscitation guidelines

      • Code of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct for

    • Nurses in Australia

      • National Registration for Nurses and Midwives

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
eBook ISBN:
9780729580847
Paperback ISBN:
9780729540841

About the Author

Jennie King

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Consultant (Nursing and Midwifery Research), Central Coast Local Health District; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Sydney Nursing School, University of Sydney

Rhonda Hawley

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Nurse Consultant Formerly Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine (NSW & ACT), Australian Catholic University

