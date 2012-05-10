The only pocket-sized dictionary on the market specific to nurses in Australia and New Zealand

The Australian Nurses’ Dictionary has long been a recommended university book for undergraduate nursing and midwifery students. It is also popular with students completing a TAFE Diploma of Nursing, and nurses and midwives returning to the workforce.

The only pocket-sized ANZ-specific dictionary available, Australian Nurses’ Dictionary is highly-regarded within the nursing profession. Nurses and nursing students carry this quick-reference guide with them, finding the right definition with the flick of a thumb.

Now in its fifth edition, the Australian Nurses’ Dictionary has been thoroughly revised and updated, addressing recent developments in nursing and midwifery practice. With 5,500 entries, this new edition provides the most comprehensive coverage of an ever-expanding vocabulary.

Australian Nurses’ Dictionary, 5th edition features up-to-the-minute guidelines, terminology, policies and procedures. Definitions in this excellent nursing textbook are broad, spanning nursing specialist areas, information technology, complementary therapies, nursing management, education and ethics.