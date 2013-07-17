Aumento de los tejidos blandos + ExpertConsult
3rd Edition
Description
- Nueva edición del título "Aumento de tejidos blandos" perteneciente a la "Serie de dermatología Estética" en el que se reflejan los importantes cambios que se han producido en este campo durante los últimos tres años. Dichos cambios han afectado tanto al diseño como al patrón de uso de estos materiales de "relleno" (fillers), concretamente se refiere al actual abordaje tridimensional del aumento de volumen a nivel subcutáneo.
- El creciente uso de la TC y la RM ha dado como resultado la mejor comprensión de los diversos motivos por los que se produce la flacidez facial. Es un hecho de que una de las principales causas es la pérdida de la grasa facial asociada al envejecimiento, pero al descubrir la compartimentación de esta grasa permite afinar mucho más con los tratamientos.
- El filler más comúnmente utilizado tanto en el abordaje de dos y tres dimensiones es el ácido hialurónico y sus derivados que, por lo general, son bien tolerados por los diferentes tejidos humanos.
- La nueva edición incluye material adicional on line en inglés a través de la plataforma ExpertConsult en la que se incluyen vídeos de procedimientos.
Key Features
Table of Contents
- 3 Familia NASHA¿
- 4 Familia Juvéderm®
- 5 Rellenos no permanentes
- 6 Radiesse®/Radiesse® con lidocaína
- 7 Ácido poli-l-láctico
- 8 Artefill®
- 9 Rellenos nuevos y originales
- 10 Silicona líquida inyectable
- 11 Aquamid®
- 12 Bio-Alcamid®
- 13 Remodelación del contorno de la frente y el temporal con hidroxilapatita cálcica mezclada previamente con lidocaína
- 14 Glabela/entrecejo
- 15 Tratamiento volumétrico de las cejas
- 16 Depresión infraorbitaria y pliegue nasoyugal
- 17 Nariz
- 18 Mejillas
- 19 Relleno perioral
- 20 Aumento de volumen de los labios
- 21 Pliegues melomentonianos
- 22 Manos y pies
- 23 Nalgas
- 24 Rejuvenecimiento del lóbulo de la oreja
- 25 Técnica de inyección del relleno en forma de torre
- 26 Complicaciones de los rellenos no permanentes
- 27 Complicaciones de los rellenos permanentes
- 28 Técnicas de reversión
- 29 Consentimiento para la obtención de fotografías
- 30 Fotografías previas y posteriores al tratamiento
- 31 Conclusiones
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- Spanish
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 17th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788490224052
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788490222553
About the Editor
Jean Carruthers
Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.
Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia, Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc, Vancouver, Canada
Alastair Carruthers
Dr. Alastair Carruthers, M.A., B.M.,B.Ch, FRCP(LON), FRCPC
Dr. Alastair Carruthers is a Cosmetic Dermasurgeon who operates his own clinical practice (Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc.) in Vancouver, BC. He is also a Clinical Professor of Dermatology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
During his 20 years of practice, Dr. Carruthers has made several major contributions to the field of dermatology. Foremost among these was the use of the BOTOX® procedure in cosmetic applications, a discovery he made with his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have been at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. Today, BOTOX®, which inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating, is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in the world.
Dr. Carruthers has also made significant advances in the area of Tissue Augmentation. These materials, both temporary and permanent, are used to lift and support the structures beneath the skin. In 1998 Dr. Carruthers was the first dermatologist in North America to begin injecting Artecoll. Through the extensive research performed in their Vancouver based facility, Drs. Carruthers continue to have articles published and lecture extensively on these subjects.
With over 100 published articles to his credit, Dr. Carruthers is a member of the Editorial Board of “Dermatologic Surgery”. He is also a member of several national and international associations, including the American Dermatology Association and the Canadian Dermatology Association, where he served as President from 1998 to 1999. In addition, he has been elected Vice President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Carruthers has also contributed extensively to studies about the relationship between skin cancer and sun exposure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Division of Dermatology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada