Aulton's Pharmaceutics

Pharmaceutics is one of the most diverse subject areas in all of pharmaceutical science. In brief, it is concerned with the scientific and technological aspects of the design and manufacture of dosage forms or medicines. An understanding of pharmaceutics is therefore vital for all pharmacists and those pharmaceutical scientists who are involved with converting a drug or a potential drug into a medicine that can be delivered safely, effectively and conveniently to the patient.

Now in its fourth edition, this best-selling textbook in pharmaceutics has been brought completely up to date to reflect the rapid advances in delivery methodologies by eye and injection, advances in drug formulations and delivery methods for special groups (such as children and the elderly), nanomedicine, and pharmacognosy. At the same time the editors have striven to maintain the accessibility of the text for students of pharmacy, preserving the balance between being a suitably pitched introductory text and a clear reflection of the state of the art.