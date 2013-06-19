Aulton's Pharmaceutics
4th Edition
The Design and Manufacture of Medicines
Pharmaceutics is one of the most diverse subject areas in all of pharmaceutical science. In brief, it is concerned with the scientific and technological aspects of the design and manufacture of dosage forms or medicines. An understanding of pharmaceutics is therefore vital for all pharmacists and those pharmaceutical scientists who are involved with converting a drug or a potential drug into a medicine that can be delivered safely, effectively and conveniently to the patient.
Now in its fourth edition, this best-selling textbook in pharmaceutics has been brought completely up to date to reflect the rapid advances in delivery methodologies by eye and injection, advances in drug formulations and delivery methods for special groups (such as children and the elderly), nanomedicine, and pharmacognosy. At the same time the editors have striven to maintain the accessibility of the text for students of pharmacy, preserving the balance between being a suitably pitched introductory text and a clear reflection of the state of the art.
- provides a logical, comprehensive account of drug design and manufacture
- includes the science of formulation and drug delivery
- designed and written for newcomers to the design of dosage forms
What is ‘pharmaceutics’? 0
1. Design of dosage forms 0
Peter York
PART 1: Scientific principles of dosage form design
2. Dissolution and solubility 00
Michael E. Aulton
3. Properties of solutions 00
Michael E. Aulton
4. Surfaces and interfaces 00
Graham Buckton
5. Disperse systems 00
David Attwood
6. Rheology
Christopher Marriot
7. Kinetics 00
W. John Pugh
PART 2: Particle science and powder technology 00
8. Solid-state properties 00
Graham Buckton
9. Particle size analysis 00
J.N. Staniforth, Kevin M.G. Taylor
10. Particle size reduction and size separation 00
Michael E. Aulton, J.N. Staniforth
11. Mixing 00
Andrew M. Twitchell
12. Powder flow 00
Michael E. Aulton
PART 3: Pharmaceutical microbiology and sterilization 00
13. Fundamentals of microbiology 00
Geoffrey W. Hanlon
14. Pharmaceutical applications of microbiological techniques 00
Norman A. Hodges
15. Action of physical and chemical agents on microorganisms 00
Geoffrey W. Hanlon, Norman A. Hodges
16. Principles of sterilization 00
Susannah E. Walsh, Jean-Yves Maillard
17. Sterilization in practice 00
Jean-Yves. Maillard, Susannah E. Walsh
PART 4: Biopharmaceutical principles of drug delivery 000
18. Introduction to biopharmaceutics 000
Marianne Ashford
19. Gastrointestinal tract – physiology and drug absorption 000
Marianne Ashford
20. Bioavailability – physicochemical and dosage form factors 000
Marianne Ashford
21. Assessment of biopharmaceutical properties 000
Marianne Ashford
22. Dosage regimens 000
John H. Collett, Soraya Dhillon
PART 5: Dosage form design and manufacture 000
23. Pharmaceutical preformulation 000
Simon Gaisford
24. Solutions 000
Sudaxshina Murdan
25. Clarification 000
Andrew M. Twitchell
26. Suspensions 000
Susan A. Barker
27. Emulsions and Creams 000
Gillian M.Eccleston
28. Powders, granules and granulation 000
Michael E. Aulton, Malcolm P. Summers`
29. Drying 000
Michael E. Aulton
30. Tablets and compaction 000
Göran Alderborn
31. Modified-release oral drug delivery 000
Abdul W. Basit, Emma L. McConnell
32. Coating of tablets and multiparticulates 000
Stuart C. Porter
33. Hard capsules 000
Brian E. Jones
34. Soft capsules 000
Keith G. Hutchison, Josephine Ferdinando
35 Dissolution testing of solid dosage forms
Abdul W. Basit, Ana Cristina Freire
36 Parenteral drug delivery
Robert Lowe
37. Pulmonary drug delivery 000
Kevin M. G. Taylor
38. Nasal drug delivery 000
Gary P. Martin, Alison B. Lansley
39. Topical and transdermal drug delivery 000
Adrian C. Williams
40. Wound dressings 000
Gillian M. Eccleston
41. Ocular drug delivery 000
Hala Fadda, Ashkan Khalili, Peng T. Khaw, Steve Brocchini
42. Rectal and vaginal drug delivery 000
Joseph J. Tukker, Sanjay Garg
43. Design and administration of medicines for children and the elderly 000
Catherine Tuleu, David Wright
44. The formulation and manufacture of plant medicines 000
G. Brian Lockwood
45. Pharmaceutical nanotechnology and nanomedicines 000
Yvonne Perrie
46. Delivery of biopharmaceuticals 000
Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, A. G. Shätzlein
Part 6: PACKAGING AND STABILITY OF PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS
47. Packaging 000
Sudaxshina Murdan
48. Chemical stability in dosage forms 000
Andrew R. Barnes
49. Product stability and stability testing 000
Michael E. Aulton
50. Microbial contamination, spoilage and preservation of medicines 000
Norman A. Hodges
- No. of pages:
- 908
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 19th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702053931
Kevin Taylor
Professor of Clinical Pharmaceutics, UCL School of Pharmacy, London, UK
Michael Aulton
Emeritus Professor, De Montfort University, Leicester, UK