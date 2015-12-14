August's Consultations in Feline Internal Medicine, Volume 7
1st Edition
Description
Stay current with cutting-edge information from the leading feline experts! August’s Consultations in Feline Internal Medicine, Volume 7 takes the popular Current Therapy approach to the latest issues, advances, and therapies in feline care. The 103 new chapters are organized by body systems, making information easy to access, and include more than 800 new detailed photographs, diagrams, and MRI and ultrasound images. Discussions of scientific findings always emphasize clinical relevance and practical application. This edition addresses new topics ranging from feline obesity and food allergies to respiratory mycoplasmal infections. From feline expert Susan Little, with chapters written by more than 130 international specialists, this practical resource will be an invaluable addition to every small animal clinician's library.
Key Features
- The Current Therapy format focuses on the latest advances in feline care and includes broad, traditional, and controversial subjects of real clinical importance.
- Clinically relevant approach is supported with scientific research and promotes practical, progressive clinical management.
- More than 130 world-renowned contributors provide expert insight across the full spectrum of feline internal medicine.
- Extensive references make it easy to find additional information about specific topics most important to your practice.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Infectious Diseases
1. Rational Approach to Diagnosing and Managing Infectious Causes of Diarrhea in Kittens
2. Respiratory Mycoplasmal Infections: Significance, Diagnosis, Management
3. Update on Mycobacterial Infections: Diagnosis, Management, Zoonotic Considerations
4. Practical Antimicrobial Therapy
5. Resistant Bacterial Infections
6. Dealing with Toxoplasmosis: Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis, Treatment
7. Update on Systemic Antiviral Therapies
8. The Gut Microbiome: Clinical Implications
Section 2: Gastrointestinal Diseases
9. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Therapies for IBD
10. The Role of the Microbiota in Feline Inflammatory Bowel Disease
11. Feline Motility Disturbances and Drug Therapy Options
12. Feline Inflammatory Gastrointestinal Disease
13. Update on Oral Inflammation
14. Diagnostic Imaging of the Gastrointestinal Tract and Tissue Sampling Considerations
15. Recent Developments in Feline Pancreatitis
16. Extrahepatic Biliary Obstruction
Section 3: Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases
17. Clinical Remission and Survival In Diabetic Cats: What Has Changed over the Last Decade
18. Management of Idiopathic Hypercalcemia
19. The Difficult Diabetic: Insulin Resistance and Brittle Diabetes
20. Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Cats with Diabetes
21. Treatment of Severe, Unresponsive, or Recurrent Hyperthyroidism
22. Diagnostic Testing for Thyroid Disease in Cats
23. Diagnosis and Management of Iatrogenic Hypothyroidism
24. Treatment of Hyperthyroidism and Concurrent Renal Disease
25. Are Methimazole Trials Always Necessary?
Section 4: Dermatology
26. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Disease
27. Emerging Dermatoses of Cats
28. Feline Food Allergy
29. Use of Cyclosporine in Feline Dermatology
30. Use of Glucocorticoids in Feline Dermatology
31. Environmental Decontamination for Dermatophytosis
32. Cutaneous Reaction Patterns in the Feline Patient
33. Malassezia Spp. In Feline Dermatology
Section 5: Cardiology and Respiratory Medicine
34. Cardiac Blood Tests
35. Treatment and Prevention of Feline Arterial Thromboembolism
36. Feline Lungworm
37. Feline Laryngeal Disease
38. Feline Hypertension
39. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease
40. Genetics and Feline Heart Disease
41. Update on Congestive Heart Failure in Feline Cardiomyopathy
42. Imaging of the Feline Thorax
43. Feline Heartworm Disease
44. Approach to Cardiorespiratory Disease in Shelter Medicine
45. Inflammation and Bronchoconstriction in Feline Lower Airway Disease
46. Ultrasound Imaging for Feline Cardiomyopathy
Section 6: Upper and Lower Urinary Tract Diseases
47. Chronic Kidney Disease: An Update
48. Phosphate and the Kidney
49. Chronic Kidney Disease: Stem Cell Therapy
50. Acute Kidney Injury
51. Urolithiasis
52. Urinary Tract Infections
53. Feline Idiopathic Cystitis
Section 7: Oncology
54. Squamous Cell Carcinoma In Cats
55. Myeloma Related Disorder
56. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas
57. A Review and Update on Gastrointestinal Lymphoma
58. Electrochemotherapy and Other Novel Therapies
59. Mammary Carcinomas in Cats
60. Vascular Access Ports in Cats
Section 8: Nutrition
61. Feeding the Senior and Geriatric Cat
62. Updates In Feline Metabolic Adaptations
63. Dietary Carbohydrates In Weight Control and Diabetes Mellitus
64. Current Concepts in Preventing and Managing Obesity
65. Controversies in Feline Nutrition
66. Critical Care Nutrition
Section 9: Population Medicine
67. Evidence-Based Feline Medicine
68. The Epidemiology of Lost Cats
69. Clinical Management of Large-Scale Cruelty Cases
70. Immune Strategies for Shelter Cats
71. Foster Care Programs
72. Kitten Nurseries
73. Environmental Strategies to Promote Health and Wellness
74. Population Structure and Genetic Testing in Cats
75. Anesthesia Related Morbidity and Mortality in Cats
Section 10: Emergency and Critical Care Medicine
76. Emergency Approach to Respiratory Distress: Heart Versus Lung
77. Hematology/Coag Update
78. Selection and Use of Blood Products in the Feline Patient
79. Feline Toxins: Recognition, Diagnosis, Treatment
80. Traumatic Brain Injury
81. Pyothorax
82. Feline CPR: Current Evidence-Based Guidelines
83. Acute Hemolytic Disorders
84. Fibrosing Pleuritis
85. Diabetic Ketoacidosis
86. Feline Hypovolemic Shock
87. Recognition and Treatment of Hypertensive Crises
88. Update on Urinary Diversion Techniques
Section 11: Behavioral Medicine
89. Update on Feline House Soiling and Urine Marking
90. Feline Anxiety and Fear-Related Disorders
91. Feline Aggression Toward People
92. Intercat Aggression
93. Understanding and Helping Multiple Cat Households, Feline Enrichment and Creating Harmony
94. Feline Social Behavior and Personality
Section 12: Pediatric and Geriatric Medicine
95. Sarcopenia and Weight Loss in the Geriatric Cat
96. Arthritis in the Ageing Cat
97. Immunosenescence of Ageing
98. Cognitive Dysfunction in the Cat
99. Anesthesia for the Ageing Cat
100. Cardiorenal Syndrome
101. Medicating the Very Young and the Very Old
102. Neonatal Resuscitation in Cats
103. Disorders and Normal Variations of the Oral Cavity of Kittens and Senior Cats
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 14th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323243391
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226530
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323226523
About the Author
Susan Little
Susan Little, DVM, DABVP (Feline)