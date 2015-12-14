August's Consultations in Feline Internal Medicine, Volume 7

Section 1: Infectious Diseases

1. Rational Approach to Diagnosing and Managing Infectious Causes of Diarrhea in Kittens

2. Respiratory Mycoplasmal Infections: Significance, Diagnosis, Management

3. Update on Mycobacterial Infections: Diagnosis, Management, Zoonotic Considerations

4. Practical Antimicrobial Therapy

5. Resistant Bacterial Infections

6. Dealing with Toxoplasmosis: Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis, Treatment

7. Update on Systemic Antiviral Therapies

8. The Gut Microbiome: Clinical Implications

Section 2: Gastrointestinal Diseases

9. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Therapies for IBD

10. The Role of the Microbiota in Feline Inflammatory Bowel Disease

11. Feline Motility Disturbances and Drug Therapy Options

12. Feline Inflammatory Gastrointestinal Disease

13. Update on Oral Inflammation

14. Diagnostic Imaging of the Gastrointestinal Tract and Tissue Sampling Considerations

15. Recent Developments in Feline Pancreatitis

16. Extrahepatic Biliary Obstruction

Section 3: Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

17. Clinical Remission and Survival In Diabetic Cats: What Has Changed over the Last Decade

18. Management of Idiopathic Hypercalcemia

19. The Difficult Diabetic: Insulin Resistance and Brittle Diabetes

20. Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Cats with Diabetes

21. Treatment of Severe, Unresponsive, or Recurrent Hyperthyroidism

22. Diagnostic Testing for Thyroid Disease in Cats

23. Diagnosis and Management of Iatrogenic Hypothyroidism

24. Treatment of Hyperthyroidism and Concurrent Renal Disease

25. Are Methimazole Trials Always Necessary?

Section 4: Dermatology

26. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Disease

27. Emerging Dermatoses of Cats

28. Feline Food Allergy

29. Use of Cyclosporine in Feline Dermatology

30. Use of Glucocorticoids in Feline Dermatology

31. Environmental Decontamination for Dermatophytosis

32. Cutaneous Reaction Patterns in the Feline Patient

33. Malassezia Spp. In Feline Dermatology

Section 5: Cardiology and Respiratory Medicine

34. Cardiac Blood Tests

35. Treatment and Prevention of Feline Arterial Thromboembolism

36. Feline Lungworm

37. Feline Laryngeal Disease

38. Feline Hypertension

39. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease

40. Genetics and Feline Heart Disease

41. Update on Congestive Heart Failure in Feline Cardiomyopathy

42. Imaging of the Feline Thorax

43. Feline Heartworm Disease

44. Approach to Cardiorespiratory Disease in Shelter Medicine

45. Inflammation and Bronchoconstriction in Feline Lower Airway Disease

46. Ultrasound Imaging for Feline Cardiomyopathy

Section 6: Upper and Lower Urinary Tract Diseases

47. Chronic Kidney Disease: An Update

48. Phosphate and the Kidney

49. Chronic Kidney Disease: Stem Cell Therapy

50. Acute Kidney Injury

51. Urolithiasis

52. Urinary Tract Infections

53. Feline Idiopathic Cystitis

Section 7: Oncology

54. Squamous Cell Carcinoma In Cats

55. Myeloma Related Disorder

56. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas

57. A Review and Update on Gastrointestinal Lymphoma

58. Electrochemotherapy and Other Novel Therapies

59. Mammary Carcinomas in Cats

60. Vascular Access Ports in Cats

Section 8: Nutrition

61. Feeding the Senior and Geriatric Cat

62. Updates In Feline Metabolic Adaptations

63. Dietary Carbohydrates In Weight Control and Diabetes Mellitus

64. Current Concepts in Preventing and Managing Obesity

65. Controversies in Feline Nutrition

66. Critical Care Nutrition

Section 9: Population Medicine

67. Evidence-Based Feline Medicine

68. The Epidemiology of Lost Cats

69. Clinical Management of Large-Scale Cruelty Cases

70. Immune Strategies for Shelter Cats

71. Foster Care Programs

72. Kitten Nurseries

73. Environmental Strategies to Promote Health and Wellness

74. Population Structure and Genetic Testing in Cats

75. Anesthesia Related Morbidity and Mortality in Cats

Section 10: Emergency and Critical Care Medicine

76. Emergency Approach to Respiratory Distress: Heart Versus Lung

77. Hematology/Coag Update

78. Selection and Use of Blood Products in the Feline Patient

79. Feline Toxins: Recognition, Diagnosis, Treatment

80. Traumatic Brain Injury

81. Pyothorax

82. Feline CPR: Current Evidence-Based Guidelines

83. Acute Hemolytic Disorders

84. Fibrosing Pleuritis

85. Diabetic Ketoacidosis

86. Feline Hypovolemic Shock

87. Recognition and Treatment of Hypertensive Crises

88. Update on Urinary Diversion Techniques

Section 11: Behavioral Medicine

89. Update on Feline House Soiling and Urine Marking

90. Feline Anxiety and Fear-Related Disorders

91. Feline Aggression Toward People

92. Intercat Aggression

93. Understanding and Helping Multiple Cat Households, Feline Enrichment and Creating Harmony

94. Feline Social Behavior and Personality

Section 12: Pediatric and Geriatric Medicine

95. Sarcopenia and Weight Loss in the Geriatric Cat

96. Arthritis in the Ageing Cat

97. Immunosenescence of Ageing

98. Cognitive Dysfunction in the Cat

99. Anesthesia for the Ageing Cat

100. Cardiorenal Syndrome

101. Medicating the Very Young and the Very Old

102. Neonatal Resuscitation in Cats

103. Disorders and Normal Variations of the Oral Cavity of Kittens and Senior Cats

