Auger Electron Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 30: Auger Electron Spectroscopy examines Auger electron spectroscopy and its various uses, emphasizing both theoretical and experimental studies.
This book discusses the historical development of auger electron spectroscopy, studies of surface segregation kinetics by auger electron spectroscopy, and local electronic structure information in auger electron spectroscopy. The metallurgical applications of auger electron spectroscopy and auger photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy are also elaborated.
Other topics include the measurement of surface segregation kinetics by Auger electron spectroscopy, tempered martensite embrittlement, embrittlement of nonferrous alloys, and analysis of particle-matrix interfaces. The high-resolution scanning Auger electron spectroscopy, corrosion and stress corrosion cracking, and APECS instrumentation are likewise covered in this publication.
This volume is suitable for researchers and electrical engineering students conducting work on Auger electron spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword and Dedication
1 The Historical Development of Auger Electron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. The Path from Discovery to Practicality to Powerful Instrument
III. Summary
2 Studies of Surface Segregation Kinetics by Auger Electron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. The Measurement of Surface Segregation Kinetics by Auger Electron Spectroscopy
III. Theoretical Treatments of Surface Segregation Kinetics
IV. Experimental Considerations in Studies of Surface Segregation Kinetics by Auger Electron Spectroscopy
V. Conclusion
3 Local Electronic Structure Information in Auger Electron Spectroscopy: Solid Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Background
III. Instrumental Aspects
IV. Experimental Studies
V. Conclusions and Future Prospects
4 Metallurgical Applications of Auger Electron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Temper Embrittlement
IV. Tempered Martensite Embrittlement
V. High-Temperature Embrittlement of Ferrous Alloys
VI. Embrittlement of Nonferrous Alloys
VII. Corrosion and Stress Corrosion Cracking
VIII. Analysis of Particle-Matrix Interfaces
IX. High-Resolution Scanning Auger Electron Spectroscopy
X. Summary
5 Auger Photoelectron Coincidence Spectroscopy
I. Introduction and Principle
II. Theory
III. APECS Instrumentation
IV. Some Experimental Results
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158336