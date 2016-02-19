Auger Electron Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418302, 9780323158336

Auger Electron Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Editors: C.L. Briant
eBook ISBN: 9780323158336
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 272
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 30: Auger Electron Spectroscopy examines Auger electron spectroscopy and its various uses, emphasizing both theoretical and experimental studies.

This book discusses the historical development of auger electron spectroscopy, studies of surface segregation kinetics by auger electron spectroscopy, and local electronic structure information in auger electron spectroscopy. The metallurgical applications of auger electron spectroscopy and auger photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy are also elaborated.

Other topics include the measurement of surface segregation kinetics by Auger electron spectroscopy, tempered martensite embrittlement, embrittlement of nonferrous alloys, and analysis of particle-matrix interfaces. The high-resolution scanning Auger electron spectroscopy, corrosion and stress corrosion cracking, and APECS instrumentation are likewise covered in this publication.

This volume is suitable for researchers and electrical engineering students conducting work on Auger electron spectroscopy.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword and Dedication

1 The Historical Development of Auger Electron Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. The Path from Discovery to Practicality to Powerful Instrument

III. Summary

2 Studies of Surface Segregation Kinetics by Auger Electron Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. The Measurement of Surface Segregation Kinetics by Auger Electron Spectroscopy

III. Theoretical Treatments of Surface Segregation Kinetics

IV. Experimental Considerations in Studies of Surface Segregation Kinetics by Auger Electron Spectroscopy

V. Conclusion

3 Local Electronic Structure Information in Auger Electron Spectroscopy: Solid Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Conceptual Background

III. Instrumental Aspects

IV. Experimental Studies

V. Conclusions and Future Prospects

4 Metallurgical Applications of Auger Electron Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Temper Embrittlement

IV. Tempered Martensite Embrittlement

V. High-Temperature Embrittlement of Ferrous Alloys

VI. Embrittlement of Nonferrous Alloys

VII. Corrosion and Stress Corrosion Cracking

VIII. Analysis of Particle-Matrix Interfaces

IX. High-Resolution Scanning Auger Electron Spectroscopy

X. Summary

5 Auger Photoelectron Coincidence Spectroscopy

I. Introduction and Principle

II. Theory

III. APECS Instrumentation

IV. Some Experimental Results

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158336

About the Editor

C.L. Briant

