Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 30: Auger Electron Spectroscopy examines Auger electron spectroscopy and its various uses, emphasizing both theoretical and experimental studies.

This book discusses the historical development of auger electron spectroscopy, studies of surface segregation kinetics by auger electron spectroscopy, and local electronic structure information in auger electron spectroscopy. The metallurgical applications of auger electron spectroscopy and auger photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy are also elaborated.

Other topics include the measurement of surface segregation kinetics by Auger electron spectroscopy, tempered martensite embrittlement, embrittlement of nonferrous alloys, and analysis of particle-matrix interfaces. The high-resolution scanning Auger electron spectroscopy, corrosion and stress corrosion cracking, and APECS instrumentation are likewise covered in this publication.

This volume is suitable for researchers and electrical engineering students conducting work on Auger electron spectroscopy.