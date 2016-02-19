Audubon Wildlife Report 1988/1989
1st Edition
Description
Audubon Wildlife Report 1988/1989 focuses on federal wildlife conservation policy, with extensive background information on the history, legal authorities, and administrative structure of federal wildlife agencies and programs. The report also includes in-depth treatment of significant problems, issues, and developments including wildlife.
The text is divided into five parts. Part One features an agency related to wildlife conservation, which is The National Marine Fisheries Service in this volume. Part Two covers wildlife issues in national forests and national parks, as well as legal developments affecting wildlife. Part Three deals with challenges in conservation such as wildlife and water projects on the Platte River, international wildlife trade, and plastic debris and its effects on marine wildlife. Part Four discusses species accounts such as the moose, the Florida panther, and the common barn owl. Part Five consists of appendices which indexes directories of conservation agencies, congressional contacts, and the endangered species list.
The book is recommended for biologists, conservationists, and environmentalists who would like to know more about the status of endangered species, as well as the problems and programs of certain conservation agencies.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Previous Volumes
Part One. The Featured Agency
The National Marine Fisheries Service
Part Two. Federal Agencies and Programs
Wildlife Issues in National Forests
Wildlife and the Bureau of Land Management
Wildlife Issues in National Parks
Recent Legal Developments Affecting Wildlife
Conserving North American Waterfowl: A Plan for the Future
The Land and Water Conservation Fund: Past Experience, Future Directions
Part Three. Conservation Challenges
Wildlife and Water Projects on the Platte River
International Wildlife Trade
The International Orchid Trade
Plastic Debris and Its Effects on Marine Wildlife
The 1985 Farm Act and Its Implications for Wildlife
Restoring the Everglades
Part Four. Species Accounts
The Moose in Alaska
The Florida Panther
The Common Barn-owl
The Greater Flamingo
The Desert Tortoise
The Eskimo Curlew
The Red Wolf
The Indiana Bat
The Bachman's Warbler
The American Pronghorn
The Sanderling
The Nearctic River Otter
The North Atlantic Right Whale
The Dungeness Crab and the Alaska Red King Crab
Part Five. Appendices
Appendix A. Forest Service Directory
Appendix B. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Directory
Appendix C. National Park Service Directory
Appendix D. Bureau of Land Management Directory
Appendix E. Wetlands Management Directory
Appendix F. National Marine Fisheries Directory
Appendix G. Budget Information Contacts on Federal Fish and Wildlife Programs
Appendix H. Congressional Contacts and Addresses
Appendix I. Endangered Species List Updates
Appendix J. Federal Fish and Wildlife Program Budgets
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 836
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th July 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274577