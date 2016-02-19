Audubon Wildlife Report 1988/1989 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120410019, 9781483274577

Audubon Wildlife Report 1988/1989

1st Edition

Editors: William J. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483274577
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1988
Page Count: 836
Description

Audubon Wildlife Report 1988/1989 focuses on federal wildlife conservation policy, with extensive background information on the history, legal authorities, and administrative structure of federal wildlife agencies and programs. The report also includes in-depth treatment of significant problems, issues, and developments including wildlife.

The text is divided into five parts. Part One features an agency related to wildlife conservation, which is The National Marine Fisheries Service in this volume. Part Two covers wildlife issues in national forests and national parks, as well as legal developments affecting wildlife. Part Three deals with challenges in conservation such as wildlife and water projects on the Platte River, international wildlife trade, and plastic debris and its effects on marine wildlife. Part Four discusses species accounts such as the moose, the Florida panther, and the common barn owl. Part Five consists of appendices which indexes directories of conservation agencies, congressional contacts, and the endangered species list.

The book is recommended for biologists, conservationists, and environmentalists who would like to know more about the status of endangered species, as well as the problems and programs of certain conservation agencies.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Previous Volumes

Part One. The Featured Agency

The National Marine Fisheries Service

Part Two. Federal Agencies and Programs

Wildlife Issues in National Forests

Wildlife and the Bureau of Land Management

Wildlife Issues in National Parks

Recent Legal Developments Affecting Wildlife

Conserving North American Waterfowl: A Plan for the Future

The Land and Water Conservation Fund: Past Experience, Future Directions

Part Three. Conservation Challenges

Wildlife and Water Projects on the Platte River

International Wildlife Trade

The International Orchid Trade

Plastic Debris and Its Effects on Marine Wildlife

The 1985 Farm Act and Its Implications for Wildlife

Restoring the Everglades

Part Four. Species Accounts

The Moose in Alaska

The Florida Panther

The Common Barn-owl

The Greater Flamingo

The Desert Tortoise

The Eskimo Curlew

The Red Wolf

The Indiana Bat

The Bachman's Warbler

The American Pronghorn

The Sanderling

The Nearctic River Otter

The North Atlantic Right Whale

The Dungeness Crab and the Alaska Red King Crab

Part Five. Appendices

Appendix A. Forest Service Directory

Appendix B. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Directory

Appendix C. National Park Service Directory

Appendix D. Bureau of Land Management Directory

Appendix E. Wetlands Management Directory

Appendix F. National Marine Fisheries Directory

Appendix G. Budget Information Contacts on Federal Fish and Wildlife Programs

Appendix H. Congressional Contacts and Addresses

Appendix I. Endangered Species List Updates

Appendix J. Federal Fish and Wildlife Program Budgets

Index


Details

No. of pages:
836
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483274577

