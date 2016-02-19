Auditory Physiology and Perception
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 9th International Symposium on Hearing Held in Carcens, France, on 9–14 June 1991
Description
Auditory Physiology and Perception documents the proceedings of the 9th International Symposium on Hearing held in Careens, France, 9-14 June 1991. The aim of the symposium was to promote exchanges between hearing scientists working with different approaches from cell biology to psychology. The volume is organized into 10 parts. Part I contains papers on the biology of inner ear cells. Part II presents studies on auditory periphery functioning. Part III examines frequency selectivity while Part IV contains papers that deal with the subject of pitch. The papers in Part V examine the coding of intensity. Parts VI and VII discuss temporal analyses and spectral shape analysis, respectively. Part VIII takes up spectro-temporal processing. Part IX covers binaural interactions and sound localization. The studies in Part X focus on pathologies, such as the relations between evoked otoacoustic emissions and pure tone audiometry and the effect of short duration acoustic trauma on activity of single neurons in the ventral cochlear nucleus. The final chapter of the text is a tribute to Professor Zwicker, a leading scientist in hearing, who passed away some months before the symposium.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Inner Ear Cell Biology
Neurobiology of Cochlear Hair Cells-Invited Tutorial
Two Control Systems for the Outer Hair Cell Motor
The Cortical Cytoskeleton and Cell Shape Changes in Mammalian Outer Hair Cells
Stochastic Theory of Outer Hair Cell Electromotility
Correlation between the Length of Outer Hair Cells and the Frequency Coding of the Cochlea
Evidence for Voltage Sensitive Ca2+ Channels in Supporting Cells of the Organ of Corti: Characterisation by Indo-1 Fluorescence
Contribution of ?+ Channels to Solute Exit from Endolymph-Secreting Dark Cells
Auditory Periphery Functioning
Cochlear Mechanics-Invited Tutorial
Basilar Membrane Response to Clicks
On Mechanical Excitation of Hair Cell Stereocilia in the Cochlea
Scanning Electron Microscopy of the Echidna: Morpholgy of a Primitive Mammalian Cochlea
Pressure Measurements in the Fish Lateral Line
Basal Turn Hair Cell Activity Dominate the Round Window Recorded Simple Difference Tone(F2-F1)
A Third-Order Nonlinear Oscillator Model for Spontaneous Otoacoustic Emissions
Statistics of and Physiological Mechanisms for Self Exciting Point Process Models of Auditory Nerve Discharge
Self Stimulation of the Tympanic Membrane in the Frog
Frequency Selectivity
A Quantitative Comparison of Peripheral Tuning Measures: Primary Afferent Tuning Curves versus Suppression Tuning Curves of Spontaneous and Distortion-Product Otoacoustic Emissions
Comparisons of Physiological and Behavioral Properties: Auditory Frequency Selectivity
Characterizing Changes in Auditory Filter Bandwidth as a Function of Level
Auditory Filters and Aging: Filters when Audiometric Thresholds are Normal
Cochlear Nonlinearity for Complex Stimuli
Normal Tuning Curves for Primary Afferent Fibers Innervating Short and Intermediate Hair Cells in the Pigeon Ear
Pitch
The Musical Pitch of High Frequency Tones
The Pitch of Anharmonic Comb Filtered Noise Reconsidered
Pitch of Dichotic Complex Tones with a Mistuned Frequency Component
Cochlear Nerve and Cochlear Nucleus Responses to the Fundamental Frequency of Voiced Speech Sounds and Harmonic Complex Tones
Tonotopy and Periodotopy in the Auditory Midbrain of Cat and Guinea Fowl
Intensity Coding
Neural Encoding of Sound Intensity in the Ventral Cochlear Nucleus of Awake and Behaving Cats
The Coding of Intensity in the Inferior Colliculus: Onset and Sustained Responses
Some Experiments Relating to the Overshoot Effect
Possible Relation of Auditory Nerve Adaptation to Slow Improvement in Level Discrimination with Increasing Duration
On the Relation between Intensity Discrimination and Adaptation
Involvement of Medial Olivo-Cochlear System in Loudness Adaptation
Memory for Loudness: The Role of Loudness Contour
Temporal Analyses
Real Time Coding of Complex Sounds in the Auditory Nerve
Physiological Correlates of Temporal Integration
Fluctuation Strength of Narrow Band Noise
The Effects of Level Uncertainty on the Detection of a Tone Added to Narrow Bands of Noise
Discrimination of Converging and Diverging Frequency Transitions
The Detection of Frequency and Amplitude Modulation in the European Starling (Sturnus vulgaris): Psychoacoustics and Neurophysiology
Spectral Shape Analysis
Spectral Shape Discrimination of Two-Tone Complexes
Discrimination of Complex Spectra: Spectral Weights and Performance Efficiency
Neural Coding of Intensity Increments Added to Pure-Tone and Multi-Tone Complexes
Interneurons of the Dorsal Cochlear Nucleus Shape the Responses of Principal Cells to Complex Sounds
Spectral Gradient Columns in Primary Auditory Cortex: Physiological and Psychoacoustical Correlates
Perception of Speech Sounds by Birds
Spectro-Temporal Processing
How Does Physiology Support Auditory Scene Analysis?-Invited Tutorial
Complex Sounds and Auditory Images-Invited Tutorial
A Multi-Representation Model for Auditory Processing of Sounds
Identification of Initial Stop Consonants Processed by the Patterson-Holdsworth ASP Model
Identification and Discrimination of Stop Consonants: Formants versus Spectral Peaks
Temporal Relations in Profile Comparisons
Comodulation Masking Release (CMR) and Profile Analysis: the Effect of Varying Modulation Depth
Auditory Image Perception and Amplitude Modulation: Frequency and Intensity Discrimination of Individual Components for Amplitude Modulated Two-Tone Complexes
An Anatomical/Physiological Approach to Auditory Selective Attention
Binaural Interactions And Sound Localization
Frequency Discrimination, Amplitude Discrimination and the Binaural Masking Level Difference: Some Anomalous Results
Binaural Critical Bands in Normal and Impaired Listeners and their Relation to Speech Intelligibility in Noise
Masker Envelope Fluctuation and Binaural Masking Release
Irregularities in the Precedence Effect
Models of Binaural Processing Based on Neural Patterns in the Medial Superior Olive
The Role of Consistency of Interaural Timing over Frequency in Binaural Lateralization
Localization in an Echoic Environment
The Effect of Bandwidth on Auditory Localization: An Estimation Theory Model
Differences in Masked Thresholds between Monaural and Diotic Conditions: Influence of Contraleral Efferent Stimulation?
Pathologies
Analysis of the Relations between Evoked Otoacoustic Emissions and Pure Tone Audiometry
Selective Glutamate Antagonists Block the Excitotoxicity Caused Either by Glutamate Agonists or by Ischemia
Effect of Short Duration Acoustic Trauma on Activity of Single Neurons in the Ventral Cochlear Nucleus
Aberrant Temporal Discharge Patterns in Noise Damaged Guinea-Pig Cochleas
Modeling the Effects of Sensorineural Hearing Loss on Auditory Perception
Developmental Plasticity of Auditory Cortex in Cochlear Hearing Loss: Physiological and Psychophysical Findings
Binaural Click Lateralization: Evidence from Psychophysics and Brainstem Evoked Potentials in Normal Subjects and Multiple Sclerosis Patients
Author Index
Subject Index
