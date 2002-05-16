Audio Power Amplifier Design Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
Douglas Self has called upon his years of experience at the cutting edge of audio design to compile this handbook for professionals and students. The book provides a clear and practical guide to the state of the art, and includes detailed design and construction information.
This new edition is more comprehensive than ever, with a new chapter on Class G amplifiers and further new material on output coils, thermal distortion, relay distortion, ground loops, triple EF output stages and convection cooling.
Douglas Self has dedicated himself to demystifying amplifier design and establishing empirical design techniques based on electronic design principles and experimental data. His rigorous and thoroughly practical approach has established him as a leading authority on amplifier design, especially through the pages of Electronics World where he is a regular contributor.
Key Features
- Discover the secrets of cutting-edge audio design
- The definitive professional handbook for amplifier designers
- Includes a new chapter on Class G amplifiers
Readership
Professional audio designers and electronic engineers; advanced amateur audiophiles and electronic designers; audio engineers involved in using and maintaining high-end domestic and professional audio systems.
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction and general survey; History, architecture and negative feedback; The general principles of power amplifiers; The small signal stages; The output stage I; The output stage II; Compensation, slew-rate, and stability; Power supplies and PSRR; Class-A power amplifiers; Class-G power amplifiers; FET output stages; Thermal compensation and thermal dynamics; Amplifier and loudspeaker protection; Grounding and practical matters; Testing and safety; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 427
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 16th May 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499611
About the Author
Douglas Self
Affiliations and Expertise
Douglas Self has a worldwide reputation as a leading authority on audio amplifier design, but it is perhaps less well known that he has devoted a good deal of study to small-signal circuitry, including many years as the chief design engineer at one of the major mixing console manufacturers, where his achievements included winning a Design Council Award. His rigorous, skeptical, and thoroughly practical approach to design has been applied to the small signal area as well, and some of the results to be found in this book. Senior designer of high-end audio amplifiers and contributor to Electronics World magazine, Douglas has worked with many top audio names, including Cambridge Audio, TAG-McLaren Audio, and Soundcraft Electronics.
Reviews
"This is a true handbook in the 'just-about-everything-you'd-want-to know-in-one-volume' sense of the word... it is a resource for those who would like to gain some of Self's deep understanding of the subtleties of amplifier design". --EDN Magazine, January 23, 2003