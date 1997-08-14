Audio IC Users Handbook

A vast range of audio and audio-associated ICs are readily available for use by design engineers and technicians. This handbook is a comprehensive guide to the most popular and useful of these devices, including about 370 circuits with diagrams. It deals with ICs such as low frequency linear amplifiers, dual pre-amplifiers, audio power amplifiers, charge coupled device delay lines, bar-graph display drivers, and power supply regulators. It shows how to use these devices in circuits ranging from simple signal conditioners and filters to complex graphic equalisers, stereo amplifier systems, and echo/reverb delay line systems.

Not only does this Handbook contain a huge collection of circuits using state-of-the-art and readily available ICs, but also it gives a thorough grounding in theoretical information relating to the various aspects of modern audio systems and to various dedicated types of audio ICs.

Newnes Circuits Manuals and User's Handbooks by Ray Marston cover a wide range of electronics subjects in an easy-to-read and non-mathematical manner, presenting the reader with many practical applications and circuits. They are specifically written for the practising design engineer, technician, and the experimenter, as well as the electronics students and amateur. The ICs and other devices used in the practical circuits are modestly priced and readily available types, with universally recognised type numbers.

Ray Marston has proved, through hundreds of circuits articles and books, that he is one of the leading circuit designers and writers in the world. He has written extensively for Popular Electronics, Electronics Now, Electronics and Beyond, Electronics World, Electronics Today International and Electronics Australia, amongst others. Other books by Ray Marston from Newnes include:

Modern CMOS Circuits Manual

Power Control Circuits Manual

Modern TTL Circuits Manual

Electronic Alarm Circuits Manual

Optoelectronics Circuits Manual

Instrumentation and Test Gear Circuits Manual

Diode, Transistor and FET Circuits Manual

Timer/Generator Circuits Manual

Electronic Circuits Pocket Library in 3 volumes:

Linear IC Pocket Book (Vol 1)

Passive and Discrete Circuits Pocket Book (Vol 2)

Digital Logic IC Pocket Book (Vol 3)