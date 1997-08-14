Audio IC Users Handbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750630061, 9780080572635

Audio IC Users Handbook

2nd Edition

Authors: R M MARSTON
eBook ISBN: 9780080572635
Paperback ISBN: 9780750630061
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 14th August 1997
Page Count: 192
Description

A vast range of audio and audio-associated ICs are readily available for use by design engineers and technicians. This handbook is a comprehensive guide to the most popular and useful of these devices, including about 370 circuits with diagrams. It deals with ICs such as low frequency linear amplifiers, dual pre-amplifiers, audio power amplifiers, charge coupled device delay lines, bar-graph display drivers, and power supply regulators. It shows how to use these devices in circuits ranging from simple signal conditioners and filters to complex graphic equalisers, stereo amplifier systems, and echo/reverb delay line systems.

Not only does this Handbook contain a huge collection of circuits using state-of-the-art and readily available ICs, but also it gives a thorough grounding in theoretical information relating to the various aspects of modern audio systems and to various dedicated types of audio ICs.

Newnes Circuits Manuals and User's Handbooks by Ray Marston cover a wide range of electronics subjects in an easy-to-read and non-mathematical manner, presenting the reader with many practical applications and circuits. They are specifically written for the practising design engineer, technician, and the experimenter, as well as the electronics students and amateur. The ICs and other devices used in the practical circuits are modestly priced and readily available types, with universally recognised type numbers.

Ray Marston has proved, through hundreds of circuits articles and books, that he is one of the leading circuit designers and writers in the world. He has written extensively for Popular Electronics, Electronics Now, Electronics and Beyond, Electronics World, Electronics Today International and Electronics Australia, amongst others. Other books by Ray Marston from Newnes include:
Modern CMOS Circuits Manual
Power Control Circuits Manual
Modern TTL Circuits Manual
Electronic Alarm Circuits Manual
Optoelectronics Circuits Manual
Instrumentation and Test Gear Circuits Manual
Diode, Transistor and FET Circuits Manual
Timer/Generator Circuits Manual
Electronic Circuits Pocket Library in 3 volumes:
Linear IC Pocket Book (Vol 1)
Passive and Discrete Circuits Pocket Book (Vol 2)
Digital Logic IC Pocket Book (Vol 3)

Key Features

  • Comprehensive guide to vast range of audio ICs available
  • Over 400 circuits with diagrams
  • Easy-to-read

Readership

Design engineers and technicians; experimenters; students and amateurs

Table of Contents

Audio basics
Op-amp audio processing circuits
Dedicated audio processing circuits
Audio pre-amplifier circuits
Audio power amplifier circuits
High-power audio amplifiers
LED bar-graph displays
Audio delay-line systems and circuits
Power supply circuits

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080572635
Paperback ISBN:
9780750630061

About the Author

R M MARSTON

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical author.

Reviews

"This handbook is a comprehensive guide to the most popular and useful of these devices, including about 370 circuits with diagrams." --Elektor Electronics

'The book provides, in an easily-readable style, a thorough grounding in theoretical information relating to various aspects of modern audio systems and to various dedicated types of audio IC's." --Sound and Communication Systems International

Ratings and Reviews

