Audio Engineering: Know It All, Volume 1

Part I Fundamentals of Sound



Chapter 1 Audio Principles

1.1 The physics of sound

1.2 Wavelength

1.3 Periodic and aperiodic signals

1.4 Sound and the ear

1.5 The cochlea

1.6 Mental processes

1.7 Level and loudness

1.8 Frequency discrimination

1.9 Frequency response and linearity

1.10 The sine wave

1.11 Root mean square measurements

1.12 The deciBel

1.13 Audio level metering

References

Chapter 2. Measurement

2.1 Concepts Underlying the Decibel and Its Use in Sound Systems

2.2 Measuring Electrical Power

2.3 Expressing Power as an Audio Level

2.4 Conventional Practice

2.5 The Decibel in Acoustics—LP, LW, and LI

2.6 Acoustic Intensity Level (LI), Acoustic Power Level (LW), and Acoustic Pressure Level (LP)

2.7 Inverse Square Law

2.8 Directivity Factor

2.9 Ohm’s Law

2.10 A Decibel Is a Decibel Is a Decibel

2.11 Older References

2.12 The Equivalent Level (LEQ) in Noise Measurements

2.13 Combining Decibels

2.14 Combining Voltage

2.15 Using the Log Charts

2.16 Finding the Logarithm of a Number to Any Base

2.17 Semitone Intervals

2.18 System Gain Changes

2.19 The VU and the VI Instrument

2.20 Calculating the Number of Decades in a Frequency Span

2.21 Deflection of the Eardrum at Various Sound Levels

2.22 The Phon

2.23 The Tempered Scale

2.24 Measuring Distortion

2.25 The Acoustical Meaning of Harmonic Distortion

2.26 Playback Systems in Studios

2.27 Decibels and Percentages

2.28 Summary

Bibliography

Chapter 3 Acoustic Environment

3.1 The Acoustic Environment

3.2 Inverse Square Law

3.3 Atmospheric Absorption

3.4 Velocity of Sound

3.5 Temperature-Dependent Velocity

3.6 The Effect of Altitude on the Velocity of Sound in Air

3.7 Typical Wavelengths

3.8 Doppler Effect

3.9 Reflection and Refraction

3.10 Effect of a Space Heater on Flutter Echo

3.11 Absorption

3.12 Classifying Sound Fields

3.13 The Acoustic Environment Indoors

3.14 Conclusion

II. Audio Electronics

Chapter 4 Components

4.1 Building Block Components

Chapter 5 Power supply design

5.1 High Power Systems

5.2. Solid State Rectifiers

5.3. Music Power

5.4. Influence of Signal Type on Power Supply Design

5.5. High Current Power Supply Systems

5.6. Half-wave and Full-wave Rectification

5.7. DC Supply Line Ripple Rejection

5.8. Voltage Regulator Systems

5.9. Series Regulator Layouts

5.10. Over-current Protection

5.11. Integrated Circuit (Three Terminal) Voltage Regulator ICs

5.12. Typical Contemporary Commercial Practice

5.13. Battery Supplies

5.14. Switch-mode Power Supplies



III Preamplifiers and Amplifiers

Chapter 6 Introduction to Audio Amplification

CHAPTER 7 Preamplifiers and input signals

7.1 REQUIREMENTS

7.2 SIGNAL VOLTAGE AND IMPEDANCE LEVELS

7.3 GRAMOPHONE PICK-UP INPUTS

7.4 INPUT CIRCUITRY

7.5 MOVING COIL PU HEAD AMPLIFIER DESIGN

7.6 CIRCUIT ARRANGEMENTS

7.7 INPUT CONNECTIONS

7.8 INPUT SWITCHING

7.9 Voltage amplifiers and controls

7.10 PREAMPLIFIER STAGES

7.11 LINEARITY

7.12 NOISE LEVELS

7.13 OUTPUT VOLTAGE CHARACTERISTICS

7.14 VOLTAGE AMPLIFIER DESIGN

7.15 CONSTANT-CURRENT SOURCES AND 'CURRENT MIRRORS'

7.16 PERFORMANCE STANDARDS

7.17 AUDIBILITY OF DISTORTION

7.18 GENERAL DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS

7.19 CONTROLS

Chapter 8 Interfacing and processing

8.1 The Input

8.2 RF filtration

8.3 The balanced input

8.4 Sub-sonic protection and high-pass filtering

8.5 Damageprotection

8.6 What are process functions?

8.7 Computer control

Chapter 9 Audio amplifiers

9.1. Junction Transistors

9.2. Control of Operating Bias

9.3. Stage Gain

9.4. Basic Junction Transistor Circuit Configurations

9.5. Emitter-follower Systems

9.6. Thermal Dissipation Limits

9.6. Junction Field Effect Transistors (JFETs)

9.7. Insulated Gate FETs (MOSFETs)

9.8. Power BJTs vs. Power MOSFETs as Amplifier Output Devices

9.9. U and D MOSFETs

9.10. Useful Circuit Components

9.11. Circuit Oddments

9.12. Slew Rate Limiting

Chapter 10 Audio amplifier performance

10.1 A brief history of amplifiers

10.2 Amplifier architectures

10.3 The three-stage architecture

10.4 Power amplifier classes

10.5 AC- and DC-coupled amplifiers

10.6 Negative feedback in power amplifiers

References

Chapter 11. Valve (tube-based) amplifiers

11.1 Valves or Vacuum Tubes

11.2 Solid State Devices

11.3 VALVE AUDIO AMPLIFIER LAYOUTS

11.4 Single-ended vs. Push–pull Operation

11.5 Phase Splitters

11.6 Output Stages

11.7 Output (Load-matching) Transformer

11.8 Effect of Output Load Impedance

11.9 Available Output Power

Chapter 12 Negative feedback

12.1 Amplifier stability and NFB

12.2 Maximising the NFB

12.3 Maximising linearity before feedback

12.4 References

Chapter 13 Noise and grounding

13.1. Audio amplifier PCB design

13.2. Amplifier grounding

13.3. Ground loops: how they work and how to deal with them

13.4 Class I and Class II

13.5 Mechanical layout and design considerations

Part IV Digital Audio

Chapter 14 Digital audio fundamentals

14.1 Audio as data

14.2 What is an audio signal?

14.3 Why binary?

14.4 Why digital?

14.5 Some digital audio processes outlined

14.6 Time compression and expansion

14.7 Error correction and concealment

14.8 Channel coding

14.9 Audio compression

14.10 Disk-based recording

14.11 Rotary-head digital recorders

14.12 Digital audio broadcasting

14.13 Networks

Chapter 15 Representation of Audio Signals

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Analogue and Digital

15.3 Elementary Logical Processes

15.4 The Significance of Bits and Bobs

15.5 Transmitting Digital Signals

15.6 The Analogue Audio Waveform

15.7 Arithmetic

15.8 Digital Filtering

15.9 Other Binary Operations

15.10 Sampling and Quantising

15.12 Transform and Masking Coders

15.13 Bibliography

Chapter 16.Compact disc

16.1 PROBLEMS WITH DIGITAL ENCODING

16.2 THE RECORD-REPLAY SYSTEM

16.3 THE REPLAY SYSTEM

16.4 ERROR CORRECTION

Chapter 17 Digital audio recording basics

17.1 Types of Media

17.2 Recording Media Compared

17.3 Some Digital Audio Processes Outlined

17.4 Hard Disc Recorders

17.5 The PCM Adaptor

17.6 An Open Reel Digital Recorder

17.7 Rotary Head Digital Recorders

17.8 Digital Compact Cassette

17.9 Editing Digital Audio Tape

Chapter 18 Digital audio interfaces

18.1 Digital audio interfaces

18.2 MADI (AES10–1991) serial multi-channel audio digital interface

Chapter 19 Data compression

19.1 Lossless compression

19.2 Intermediate compression systems

19.3 Psychoacoustic masking systems

19.4 MPEG layer 1 compression (PASC)

19.5 MPEG layer 2 audio coding (MUSICAM)

19.6 MPEG layer 3

19.7 MPEG-4

19.8 Digital audio production

Chapter 20 Digital audio production

20.1 Digital audio workstations (DAWs)

20.2 Audio data files

20.3 Sound cards

20.4 PCI bus versus ISA bus

20.5 Disks and other peripheral hardware

20.6 Hard drive interface standards

20.7 Digital noise generation – chain-code generators

20.8 Notes



Chapter 21 Other Digital Audio Devices

21.1 Video Recorders

21.2 HDCD

21.3 CD Writers

21.4 MPEG Systems

21.5 MP3

21.6 Transcribing a Recording by Computer

21.7 WAV Onwards

21.8 DAM CD

21.9 DVD and Audio

V. Microphone and Loudspeaker Technology

Chapter 22 Microphone technology

22.1 Microphone Sensitivity

22.2 Microphone Selection

22.3 Nature of Response and Directional Characteristics

22.3 Wireless Microphones

22.4 Microphone Connectors, Cables, and Phantom Power

22.5 Measurement Microphones

22.6 Bibliography

29.17. References

Chapter 23 Loudspeakers

23.1 Radiation of Sound

23.2 Characteristic Impedance

23.3 Radiation Impedance

23.4 Radiation from a Piston

23.5 Directivity

23.6. Sound Pressure Produced at Distance r

23.6. Electrical Analogue

23.7. Diaphragm/Suspension Assembly

23.8. Diaphragm Size

23.9. Diaphragm Profile

23.10. Straight-Sided Cones

23.11 Material

23.12 Soft Domes

23.13 Suspensions

23.14 Voice Coil

23.15 Moving Coil Loudspeaker

23.16 Motional Impedance

Chapter 24 Loudspeaker enclosures

24.1 Loudspeakers

24.2 The interrelation of components

Chapter 25 Headphones

25.1 A Brief History

25.2 Pros and Cons of Headphone Listening

25.3 Headphone Types

25.4 Basic Headphone Types

25.5 Measuring Headphones

25.6 The Future

Part VI. Sound Reproduction Systems

Chapter 26 Tape Recording

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Magnetic theory

26.3 The physics of magnetic recording

26.4 Bias

26.5 Equalisation

26.6 Tape speed

26.7 Speed stability

26.8 Recording formats – analogue machines

Chapter 27 Recording consoles

27.1 Introduction

27.2 Standard levels and level meters

27.3 Standard operating levels and line-up tones

27.4 Digital line-up

27.5 Sound mixer architecture and circuit blocks

27.6 Audio mixer circuitry

27.7 Mixer automation

27.8 Digital consoles

27.9 Note

Chapter 28 Video synchronization

28.1. Introduction

28.2. Persistence of vision

28.3. Cathode ray tube and raster scanning

28.4. Television signal

28.5. Colour perception

28.6. Colour television

28.7. Analogue video interfaces

28.8. Digital video

28.9. Embedded digital audio in the digital video interface

28.10. Timecode

28.11. Notes

Chapter 29 Room acoustics

29.1 Introduction

29.2 Noise Control

29.3 Studio and Control Room Acoustics

Reference

Part VII Audio Test and Measurement

CHAPTER 30 Fundamentals and instruments

30.1 INSTRUMENT TYPES

30.2 SIGNAL GENERATORS

30.3 ALTERNATIVE WAVEFORM TYPES

30.4 DISTORTION MEASUREMENT





















