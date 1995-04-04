Audio Electronics
1st Edition
Audio Electronics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of audio electronics. This book discusses the parallel development in the various transducers and interface devices used to generate and reproduce electrical signals.
Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic method of digitally encoding an analog signal that entails repetitively sampling the input signal at sufficiently brief intervals. This text then examines the major attraction of the FM broadcasting system to allow the transmission of a high quality stereo signal without significant degradation of audio quality. Other chapters consider the conventional practice to interpose a versatile pre-amplifier unit between the power amplifier and the external signal sources. This book discusses as well the requirements for voltage gain stages in both audio amplifiers and integrated-circuit operational amplifiers. The final chapter deals with the significance of the power supply unit.
This book is a valuable resource for professional recording and audio engineers.
1 Tape Recording
The Basic System
Magnetic Tape
Tape Coatings
Tape Backing Materials
Tape Thicknesses
Tape Widths
The Recording Process
Causes of Non-Uniform Frequency Response
Influence of HF Bias
Head Gap Effects
Pole-Piece Contour Effects
Effect of Tape Speed
Record/Replay Equalisation
Pre- and De-Emphasis
Frequency Correction Standards
Head Design
Magnetic Materials
Tape Erasure
Recording Track Dimensions
HF Bias
Basic Bias Requirements
Bias Frequency
Bias Waveform
Optimum Bias Level
Maximum Output Level (MOL)
Sensitivity
Harmonic Distortion
Noise Level
Saturation Output Level (SOL)
Bias Level Setting
The Tape Transport Mechanism
Transient Performance
Tape Noise
Electronic Circuit Design
Record/Replay Circuit Design
Schematic Layout
Sony
Pioneer
Technics
Replay Equalisation
Bias Oscillator Circuits
The Record Amplifier
Input/Output Stage Design
Recording Level Indication
Tape Drive Motor Speed Control
Professional Recording Equipment
General Description
Mechanical Aspects
Electrical Design
Multi-Track Machines
Digital Recording Systems
PCM Encoding
Bandwidth Requirements
Analogue vs. Digital Performance
Editing
Domestic Equipment
Copy Protection (SCMS)
Domestic Systems
RDAT, SDAT, CDR, Mini-Disc, DCC
2 Tuners and Radio Receivers
Background
Basic Requirements
Transmitter Radiation Pattern
The Influence of the Ionosphere
Critical Frequency
Classification of Radio Spectrum
VHF/SHF Effects
Why VHF Transmissions?
Broadcast Band Allocations
Choice of Broadcasting Frequency
AM or FM?
Modulation Systems
Bandwidth Requirements
FM Broadcast Standards
Stereo Encoding/Decoding
GE/Zenith 'Pilot Tone' System
Decoder Systems
PCM Programme Distribution System
HF Pre-Emphasis
Supplementary Broadcast Signals
Alternative Transmission Methods
SSB Broadcasting
Radio Receiver Design
Tuned Circuit Characteristics
SAW Filters
Superhet Receiver
Sensitivity
Stability
Crystal Control
Barlow-Wadley Loop
Frequency Synthesis
Phase-Locked Loop
Automatic Frequency Control
Frequency Meter Display
FM Linearity
FM Demodulator Types
AM Linearity
AM Demodulator Systems
Circuit Design
New Developments
Broadcast Signal Characteristics
Radio Data System (RDS)
3 Preamplifiers and Input Signals
Requirements
Signal Voltage and Impedance Levels
Gramophone Pick-Up Inputs
Ceramic Cartridges
DIN Input Connections
MM and Variable Reluctance Cartridges
RIAA Equalisation
MC Cartridges
Input Circuitry
Moving Coil PU Head Amplifier Design
Circuit Arrangements
Noise Levels
Low Noise IC op. amps
Input Connections
Input Switching
Bipolar Transistor
FET Diode
4 Voltage Amplifiers and Controls
Preamplifier Stages
Linearity
Bipolar Transistors
Field Effect Devices
MOSFETs U, V and T Types
MOSFET Breakdown
Noise Levels
Output Voltage Characteristics
Voltage Amplifier Design
Constant-Current Sources and 'Current Mirrors'
Performance Standards
Audibility of Distortion
Transient Defects
TID and Slew-Rate Limiting
Spurious Signals and Interference
General Design Considerations
Controls
Gain Controls
Tone Controls
Baxandall
Slope
Clapham Junction
Parametric
Graphic Equaliser
Quad Tilt Control
Channel Balance and Separation Controls
Filter Circuitry
5 Power Output Stages
Valve Amplifier Designs
Early Transistor Circuits
Listener Fatigue and Crossover Distortion
The LIN Circuit
Improved Transistor Amplifier Designs
Power MOSFETs
Operating Characteristics;
V and U Types
Output Transistor Protection
Safe Operating Area (SOAR)
Power Output and Power Dissipation
General Design Considerations
Bode Plot
Slew-Rate Limiting and TID
HF Stabilisation
Advanced Amplifier Designs
Stabilised Power Supplies
Output Stage Configurations
Alternative Design Approaches
The 'Blomley' Circuit
The 'Quad' Current Dumping Amplifier
Feed-Forward Systems
The 'Sandman' Circuit
Contemporary Amplifier Design Practice
The 'Technics' SE-A100 Circuit
Sound Quality and Specifications
Design Compromises
Measurement Systems
Conclusions
6 The Compact Disc and Digital Audio
Why Use Digital Techniques?
Problems with Digital Encoding
Signal Degradation During Copying
Pulse Code Modulation
Quantisation Errors
Encoding Resolution
Bandwidth and Sampling Frequency
Distortion
Error Detection and Correction
Filtering
Aliasing
PCM spectrum
The Record-Replay System
Recording System Layout
Analogue to Digital Conversion (ADC)
The Replay System
Physical Characteristics
Optical Readout
CD Performance and Disc Statistics
Two-Beam vs. Three-Beam Readout Methods
0-1 Digit Generation
Replay Electronics
Zero-Signal Muting
Eight to Fourteen Modulation
Digital to Analogue Conversion
Precision Required
Dynamic Element Matching
Digital Filtering and Oversampling
Finite Impulse Response Filters
Transversal Filters
Attenuation Characteristics
Interpolation of Sample Values
Dither
Effect on Resolution
The Bitstream Process
Low Resolution Decoding
Noise Shaping
Error Correction
Reed-Solomon Code (CIRC) Techniques
Error Detection
Addition of Parity Bits
Interleaving
Faulty Bit/Word Replacement
CIRC Performance
7 Test Instruments and Measurements
Instrument Types
Distortion Types
Measurements vs. Subjective Testing
Types of Test Instruments
Signal Generators
Sine Wave Oscillators
Wien Bridge Oscillators
Required Frequency Range
Waveform Purity Requirements
Amplitude Stabilisation
Square-Wave Generation
Output Settling Time
Very Low Distortion Circuitry
Parallel-T Oscillator Designs
Digital Waveform Synthesis
Frequency Stable Systems
Phase-Locked Loop Techniques
Function Generators
Alternative Waveform Types
Square-Wave Testing
Distortion Measurement
THD Meters
Intermodulation Distortion Measurement
Spectrum Analysis
FFT Analysis
Oscilloscopes
Method of Operation
Sensitivity and Scan Speeds
Multiple Trace Displays
Time-Base Synchronisation
External X-Axis Inputs
Lissajoux Figures
Use with Stereo Signals
X-Axis Signal Outputs
Digital Storage Types
Resolution
8 Loudspeaker Crossover Systems
Why Necessary?
Cone Design
Optimum Frequency Span for LS Drivers
Effects of LS Diaphragm Flexure
Acoustic Mismatch at Diaphragm Surround
LS Diaphragm Types
Flat Piston vs. Conical Form
Rigid Cone Systems
Coil Attachment and Magnet Characteristics
Soundwave Dispersion
Crossover System Design
Effects of Output Superposition
Crossover Component Types
LS Output Equalisation
Active Crossover Systems
Active Filter Design
Bi-Amplification and Tri-Amplification
Bi-Wiring and Tri-Wiring
Loudspeaker Connecting Cables
9 Power Supplies
The Importance of the Power Supply Unit
Rejection of Hum and Noise
Single-Ended and Balanced Systems
Circuit Layouts
Valve vs. Solid State Rectifiers
Effect of Size of Reservoir Capacitor
Peak Charging Currents
Circuit Problems
Full-Wave Rectifier Systems
Half-Wave vs. Full-Wave Rectification
Rectifier Circuits
Reservoir Capacitor Optimum Size
Transformer Types and Power Ratings
Output DC Voltage
Stacked Lamination vs. Toroidal Types
Stabilised PSU Circuits
Zener Diodes
Bandgap Reference Sources
Three-Terminal PSU ICs
Effect of PSU on Musical Performance
'Music Power' Ratings
Output Circuit Protection
Higher Power Regulator Layouts
Shunt vs. Series Systems
PSU Output Impedance
Designs in Commercial Equipment
Commercial Power amp. PSUs
Output Source Impedance and Noise
Battery Supplies
Transformer Noise and Stray Magnetic Fields
Index
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1995
- Published:
- 4th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140803