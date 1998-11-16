Audio Electronics
2nd Edition
Description
Audio Electronics is a unique electronics text in that it focuses on the electronics of audio design and explores the principles and techniques that underly the successful design and usage of analog and digital equipment.
The second edition includes new material on the latest developments in the field: digital radio and television, Nicam 728, and the latest Dolby noise reduction systems.
John Linsley Hood is responsible for numerous amplifier designs that have led the way to better sound, and has also kept up a commentary on developments in audio in magazines such as The Gramophone, Electronics in Action and Electronics World.
Key Features
- Up-to-date material on the latest technological developments
- John Hood is a well-known and respected commentator on this industry
Readership
Professionals, hobbyists, students
Table of Contents
Tape recording
Tuners and radio receivers
Preamplifiers and input signals
Voltage amplifiers and controls
Power output stages
The CD and digital audio
Test instruments and measurements
Loudspeaker crossover systems
Power supplies
Noise reduction
Digital audio for radio and television
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 16th November 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750643320
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499574
About the Author
John Linsley Hood
John Linsley Hood (1925-2004) was head of the electronics research laboratories at British cellophane, for nearly 25 years. He worked on many instrumentation projects including width gauges and moisture meters, and made several inventions which were patented under the Cellophane name. Prior to his work at British Cellophane he worked in the electronics laboratory of the Department of Atomic Energy at Sellafield, Cumbria. He studied at Reading University after serving in the military as a radar mechanic. Linsley Hood published more than 30 technical feature articles in Wireless World magazine and its later incarnation Electronics World. He also contributed to numerous magazines including Electronics Today.
Affiliations and Expertise
(1925-2004) Independent Technical Author
Reviews
"John Linsley Hood has collected all the wisdom of a lifetime in audio and presents it here in a brilliant, wide-ranging survey of the field." --Elektor Electronics