Audio Electronics is a unique electronics text in that it focuses on the electronics of audio design and explores the principles and techniques that underly the successful design and usage of analog and digital equipment.

The second edition includes new material on the latest developments in the field: digital radio and television, Nicam 728, and the latest Dolby noise reduction systems.

John Linsley Hood is responsible for numerous amplifier designs that have led the way to better sound, and has also kept up a commentary on developments in audio in magazines such as The Gramophone, Electronics in Action and Electronics World.