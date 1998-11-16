Audio Electronics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750643320, 9780080499574

Audio Electronics

2nd Edition

Authors: John Linsley Hood
Paperback ISBN: 9780750643320
eBook ISBN: 9780080499574
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 16th November 1998
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
63.99
44.79
44.79
44.79
51.19
44.79
44.79
51.19
7700.00
5775.00
5390.00
5775.00
6160.00
5775.00
5775.00
6160.00
91.95
64.36
64.36
64.36
73.56
64.36
64.36
73.56
94.54
66.18
66.18
66.18
75.63
66.18
66.18
75.63
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
66.95
46.87
46.87
46.87
53.56
46.87
46.87
53.56
53.99
37.79
37.79
37.79
43.19
37.79
37.79
43.19
7700.00
5775.00
5390.00
5775.00
6160.00
5775.00
5775.00
6160.00
88.95
62.27
62.27
62.27
71.16
62.27
62.27
71.16
81.95
57.37
57.37
57.37
65.56
57.37
57.37
65.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Audio Electronics is a unique electronics text in that it focuses on the electronics of audio design and explores the principles and techniques that underly the successful design and usage of analog and digital equipment.

The second edition includes new material on the latest developments in the field: digital radio and television, Nicam 728, and the latest Dolby noise reduction systems.

John Linsley Hood is responsible for numerous amplifier designs that have led the way to better sound, and has also kept up a commentary on developments in audio in magazines such as The Gramophone, Electronics in Action and Electronics World.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date material on the latest technological developments
  • John Hood is a well-known and respected commentator on this industry

Readership

Professionals, hobbyists, students

Table of Contents

Tape recording
Tuners and radio receivers
Preamplifiers and input signals
Voltage amplifiers and controls
Power output stages
The CD and digital audio
Test instruments and measurements
Loudspeaker crossover systems
Power supplies
Noise reduction
Digital audio for radio and television

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780750643320
eBook ISBN:
9780080499574

About the Author

John Linsley Hood

John Linsley Hood (1925-2004) was head of the electronics research laboratories at British cellophane, for nearly 25 years. He worked on many instrumentation projects including width gauges and moisture meters, and made several inventions which were patented under the Cellophane name. Prior to his work at British Cellophane he worked in the electronics laboratory of the Department of Atomic Energy at Sellafield, Cumbria. He studied at Reading University after serving in the military as a radar mechanic. Linsley Hood published more than 30 technical feature articles in Wireless World magazine and its later incarnation Electronics World. He also contributed to numerous magazines including Electronics Today.

Affiliations and Expertise

(1925-2004) Independent Technical Author

Reviews

"John Linsley Hood has collected all the wisdom of a lifetime in audio and presents it here in a brilliant, wide-ranging survey of the field." --Elektor Electronics

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.