Audio Content Security: Attack Analysis on Audio Watermarking describes research using a common audio watermarking method for four different genres of music, also providing the results of many test attacks to determine the robustness of the watermarking in the face of those attacks.

The results of this study can be used for further studies and to establish the need to have a particular way of audio watermarking for each particular group of songs, each with different characteristics. An additional aspect of this study tests and analyzes two parameters of audio host file and watermark on a specific evaluation method (PSNR) for audio watermarking.