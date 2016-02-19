Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer's Pocket Book
1st Edition
Description
Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer?s Pocket Book covers a wide range of audio topics with concise explanations to clarify the information.
This book is divided into 10 chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the concept and principles of sound and acoustics, including the human hearing and sound sources, measurement, and propagation. The next chapters deal with some audio-electronic materials, such as microphones, gramophone, and compact disc. These topics are followed by discussions of the principles and application of tape recording, high-quality radio receiver, amplifiers, and loudspeakers. The remaining chapters consider the important requirements of a public address system. These chapters also provide some facts and formula concerning audio-related topics.
This book is intended primarily to audio engineers and technicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Sound and Acoustics
Human Hearing
Sound Sources
Measuring Sound
Sound Propagation
Room and Hall Acoustics
Sound Insulation
Microphones
Transducers
Acoustic Characteristics
Special Types of Microphone
Microphones in the Sound Field
Microphone Electrical Parameters
The Gramophone
Studio Techniques
The Record Groove
Disc Manufacture
Reproducing Styli
Stylus Tracking
Pickup Cartridges
Cartridge Parameters
Pickup Arms
Turntables
Turntable Parameters
Compact Discs
Principles
Compact Disc Format
The CD Player
Three-Beam System
Single-Beam Systems
Decoding the Signal
Compact Disc Manufacture
Tape Recording
Magnetism
Magnetic Recording
Bias
Record/Playback Heads
Noise Reduction
Head Circuits
Head Materials
Erasing
Effect of Oxide Deposits
Head Adjustments/Maintenance
Tape Transport
Motors and Speed Control
Hi-Fi Sound with Video
Digital Tape Recording
Recording Tape
Tape Manufacture
Musicassette Manufacture
Tape Parameters
Tape Groups
Open-Reel Recorders
The Compact Cassette
High-Quality Radio
Receiver Principles
Stereo Broadcasting
Stereo Decoding
BBC Stereo Test Transmissions
Interference
Alignment
F.M. Tuner Parameters
F.M. Aerials
Amplifiers
Thermionic Valves
Audio Transistors
Transistor Characteristics
Basic Transistor Circuit Features
Amplifier Parameters
Loudspeakers
The Driver
Enclosures
Baffle/Doublet
Infinite Baffle
Reflex Enclosure
The Horn
Labyrinth/Transmission Line
Column/Line Source
Loudspeaker Absorbents
Electrostatic Speakers
Unconventional Speakers
Crossover Networks
Public Address
Objectives
Loudspeaker Distribution
Avoiding Feedback
Delay Lines
Digital Delay
Analogue Delay
Use of Delay Lines
Ceiling Speaker Mounting
Mixers
Induction Loops
P.A. System Problems
Facts and Formulae
Resistance and Impedance
Q-factor
Attenuators and Matching Pads
Filters
Test Equipment
Oscilloscope Traces
Power Circuits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 15th February 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102399
About the Author
Vivian Capel
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical author, audio consultant