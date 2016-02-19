Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer's Pocket Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434902101, 9781483102399

Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer's Pocket Book

1st Edition

Authors: Vivian Capel
eBook ISBN: 9781483102399
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th February 1988
Page Count: 190
Description

Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer?s Pocket Book covers a wide range of audio topics with concise explanations to clarify the information.

This book is divided into 10 chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the concept and principles of sound and acoustics, including the human hearing and sound sources, measurement, and propagation. The next chapters deal with some audio-electronic materials, such as microphones, gramophone, and compact disc. These topics are followed by discussions of the principles and application of tape recording, high-quality radio receiver, amplifiers, and loudspeakers. The remaining chapters consider the important requirements of a public address system. These chapters also provide some facts and formula concerning audio-related topics.

This book is intended primarily to audio engineers and technicians.

Table of Contents


Preface

Sound and Acoustics

Human Hearing

Sound Sources

Measuring Sound

Sound Propagation

Room and Hall Acoustics

Sound Insulation

Microphones

Transducers

Acoustic Characteristics

Special Types of Microphone

Microphones in the Sound Field

Microphone Electrical Parameters

The Gramophone

Studio Techniques

The Record Groove

Disc Manufacture

Reproducing Styli

Stylus Tracking

Pickup Cartridges

Cartridge Parameters

Pickup Arms

Turntables

Turntable Parameters

Compact Discs

Principles

Compact Disc Format

The CD Player

Three-Beam System

Single-Beam Systems

Decoding the Signal

Compact Disc Manufacture

Tape Recording

Magnetism

Magnetic Recording

Bias

Record/Playback Heads

Noise Reduction

Head Circuits

Head Materials

Erasing

Effect of Oxide Deposits

Head Adjustments/Maintenance

Tape Transport

Motors and Speed Control

Hi-Fi Sound with Video

Digital Tape Recording

Recording Tape

Tape Manufacture

Musicassette Manufacture

Tape Parameters

Tape Groups

Open-Reel Recorders

The Compact Cassette

High-Quality Radio

Receiver Principles

Stereo Broadcasting

Stereo Decoding

BBC Stereo Test Transmissions

Interference

Alignment

F.M. Tuner Parameters

F.M. Aerials

Amplifiers

Thermionic Valves

Audio Transistors

Transistor Characteristics

Basic Transistor Circuit Features

Amplifier Parameters

Loudspeakers

The Driver

Enclosures

Baffle/Doublet

Infinite Baffle

Reflex Enclosure

The Horn

Labyrinth/Transmission Line

Column/Line Source

Loudspeaker Absorbents

Electrostatic Speakers

Unconventional Speakers

Crossover Networks

Public Address

Objectives

Loudspeaker Distribution

Avoiding Feedback

Delay Lines

Digital Delay

Analogue Delay

Use of Delay Lines

Ceiling Speaker Mounting

Mixers

Induction Loops

P.A. System Problems

Facts and Formulae

Resistance and Impedance

Q-factor

Attenuators and Matching Pads

Filters

Test Equipment

Oscilloscope Traces

Power Circuits

Index

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483102399

About the Author

Vivian Capel

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical author, audio consultant

Ratings and Reviews

