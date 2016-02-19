Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer?s Pocket Book covers a wide range of audio topics with concise explanations to clarify the information.

This book is divided into 10 chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the concept and principles of sound and acoustics, including the human hearing and sound sources, measurement, and propagation. The next chapters deal with some audio-electronic materials, such as microphones, gramophone, and compact disc. These topics are followed by discussions of the principles and application of tape recording, high-quality radio receiver, amplifiers, and loudspeakers. The remaining chapters consider the important requirements of a public address system. These chapters also provide some facts and formula concerning audio-related topics.

This book is intended primarily to audio engineers and technicians.