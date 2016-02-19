Attitudes, Conflict, and Social Change
1st Edition
Description
Attitudes, Conflict, and Social Change is based on a symposium on attitudes, social change, and intergroup conflict conducted on the University of Maryland campus. The book focuses on the following interrelated topics and issues: (1) The concepts of "attitude" and "attitude change" as they are used in psychological, sociological, and political science research. (2) How people change their attitudes and behavior in response to technological change and broad social currents as well as to specific persuasive communications delivered via the mass media or within an organization or a small group. (3) The role of attitudes and their modification in social change. (4) The role of attitudes in the genesis, the processes, and the outcomes of intergroup conflict at the level of the organization, at different societal levels, and at the international level. (5) The perplexing problems involved in determining how attitudes and overt behavior relate to each other. (6) Relationships between theories of attitude change and action programs designed to change attitudes in various social, cultural, ethnic, and national groups. (7) Relationships between laboratory experiments and field research involving attitude change. (8) The directions that future attitude research might take in order to be most productive with respect to both theory development and applications.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Acknowledgments
1. Overview: Social Contexts and Issues for Contemporary Attitude Change Research
The Current World Scene
Modernization
Attitudes toward Work and Leisure
International Attitudes and Behavior
Student Attitudes and Unrest
Racial Conflict, Attitudes, and Economic Opportunity
Differences among Disciplines
Some Theoretical Considerations
References
Part One The Concept and Role of Attitudes
2. Are Attitudes Necessary?
References
3. Stress, Self-Esteem, and Attitudes
Psychological Stress
Self-Esteem and Stress
Stress and Attitude Change
Communicator Credibility
A Note on Research Strategy
References
Part Two Conformity and Conflict in Organizational Contexts
4. Conflict and Change in the Universities
Current Analyses of Student Unrest
Toward a Heuristic Analysis of Student Unrest
References
5. The Tactics and Ethics of Persuasion
Persuading for New Politics
Machiavellian Strategies
Making Machiavelli Work for Peace
Postscript
References
6. Conflict Strategies Related to Organizational Theories and Management Systems
Progress in Recent Centuries
Progress Usually Starts in One Area of Human Activity
The Nature of a Society is Reflected in Its Management of Conflict
Quantitative Research Accelerates Development of Improved Social Systems
A General Theory Based on Principles of the Best Managers
Human Organizations Can Be Described Quantitatively
Relation of Interaction-Influence Networks to Conflict Management
Conflict Managed Best in Most Highly Developed Social System
Obsolete Social Systems Used in Attempts to Resolve Conflict
Effective Interaction-Influence Networks Absent in Communist China-United States Relationships
Black-White Relationships Lack Effective Interaction-Influence Networks
Large Universities Lack Effective Interaction-Influence Networks
References
Part Three Racial Attitudes and Social Change
7. The Impact of Social Change on Attitudes
References
8. Mass Media and Social Change
General Functions of the Media
Nation Building
Rising Aspirations and Deferred Gratification
Personal Channels
Modernized Areas
Mirror versus Molder
The Media and the Black Social Revolution
Commentary
References
9. Contextual Models of School Desegregation
Previous Relevant Ecological Research
The Texas Ecological Model
Attitude and School Desegregation
Ecology, Attitudes, and Southern Desegregation
Summary and Implications
References
Part Four Attitudes and International Social Change
10. The Shuttle Box of Subsistence Attitudes
The Philippine Setting
Observed Behavior Patterns
Peasants and Poverty
Peasant Attitudes
Some Attitudes of Rural Filipinos
Changes in Attitudes
An Interpretation
Avoidance Learning
References
11. The Pro-Us Illusion and the Black-Top Image
American Perception of the Soviet People
Our Perception of the Cuban People
Our Perception of the South Vietnamese People
Reasons for the Pro-Us Illusion
The Black-Top Image
Reasons for the Combination
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266237