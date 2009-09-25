Attention, Volume 176
1st Edition
1. Attention and competition in figure-ground perception
M.A. Peterson and E. Salvagio (Tucson, AZ, USA)
2. Perceptual organization and visual attention
R. Kimchi (Haifa, Israel)
3. Long-range neural coupling through synchronization with attention
G.G. Gregoriou, S.J. Gotts, H. Zhou and R. Desimone
(Crete, Greece, Bethesda, MD and Cambridge, MA, USA)
4. Visual streams and selective attention
J.M. Brown (Athens, GA, USA)
5. Covert attention effects on spatial resolution
M. Carrasco and Y. Yeshurun (New York, NY, USA and Haifa, Israel
6. Focused and distributed attention
N. Srinivasan, P. Srivastava, M. Lohani and S. Baijal (Allahabad, India)
7. The functional architecture of divided visual attention
K. Shapiro (Bangor, UK)
8. Practice begets the second target: task repetition and the attentional blink effect
C. Nakatani, S. Baijal and C. van Leeuwen (Saitama, Japan and
Allahabad, India)
9. Using biologically plausible neural models to specify the functional and neural
mechanisms of visual search
G.W. Humphreys, H.A. Allen and E. Mavritsaki (Birmingham, UK)
10. Extinction: a window into attentional competition
M.J. Riddoch, S.J. Rappaport and G.W. Humphreys (Birmingham, UK)
11. An adaptive workspace hypothesis about the neural correlates of consciousness: insights from neuroscience and meditation studies
A. Raffone and N. Srinivasan (Rome, Italy, BSI RIKEN, Japan and
Allahabad, India)
12. Cognitive maps and attention
O. Hardt and L. Nadel (Quebec, Canada and Tucson, AZ, USA)
13. The remains of the trial: goal-determined inter-trial suppression of selective attention
A. Lleras, B.R. Levinthal and J. Kawahara (Illinois, USA and Tsukuba, Japan)
14. Attentional limits and freedom in visually guided action
J.T. Enns and G. Liu (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
15. Attention for action during error correction
K.M. Sharika, S. Ray and A. Murthy (Haryana, India). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 227
16. Explaining the Colavita visual dominance effect
C. Spence (Oxford, UK)
17. Development of attentional processes in ADHD and normal children
R. Gupta and B.R. Kar (Allahabad, India)
18. Interaction of language and visual attention: evidence from production and comprehension
R.K. Mishra (Allahabad, India)
19. Interactions of attention, emotion and motivation
J. Raymond (Bangor, UK)
20. Human social attention
E. Birmingham and A. Kingstone (California, USA and Vancouver, BC, Canada). . . 309
This well-established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging and promising subfields.
This volume explores interdisciplinary research on Attention and interaction of Attention with other cognitive processes including perception, learning, and memory. The papers cover major research on attention in Cognitive Neuroscience and Cognitive Psychology. The volume presents recent advances on attention including binding, dynamics of attention, attention and perceptual organization, attention and consciousness, emotion and attention, development of attention, crossmodal attention, computational modeling of attention, control of actions, attention and memory, and meditation.
Those involved in cognitive science, cognitive neuroscience and Computational modeling
- 352
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- 25th September 2009
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080959030
- 9780444534262
Narayanan Srinivasan Editor
Narayanan Srinivasan, Ph.D., is currently Professor and Head at the Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences (CBCS), University of Allahabad. Dr. Srinivasan was a visiting scientist at the Riken Brain Science Institute from 2006-2012. He has a Master degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Science and PhD in Psychology from University of Georgia. He worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Louisville. He also worked at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore for two years before joining one of the first centres for Cognitive Science in India. He has been working at CBCS for the past fourteen years. He is interested in understanding mental processes, especially attention, emotions, consciousness and meditation using multiple methodologies. Dr. Srinivasan has edited seven books and three special issues. He has more than hundred and forty publications. Dr. Srinivasan is a fellow of Association for Psychological Science. He was the Editor-in-chief of International Journal of Mind, Brain, and Cognition. He is currently an associate editor of Neuroscience of Consciousness, Royal Society Open Science, Frontiers in Cognitive Science, PsyCh journal, and Cognitive Processing and a member of the editorial board of Connection Science and Journal of Cultural Cognitive Science.
Professor and Head, Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences, University of Allahabad, India