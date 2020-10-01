ATP Synthase in Photosynthetic Organisms, Volume 96
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Structure and supramolecular architecture of chloroplast ATP synthase
Georg Groth
2. Chloroplast ATP Synthase from Green Microalgae
Felix Buchert
3. Subunit movements in H-ATPases from chloroplasts detected by single molecule FRET
Peter Graeber
4. Regulation and control of the chloroplast ATP synthase: mechanisms and impact on maintaining efficient photosynthesis and photoprotection
David Mark Kramer
5. Regulation machineries of ATP synthase from phototroph
Toru Hisabori
6. How do we understand the formation of delta-pH in photosynthesis?
Chikahiro Miyake
7. Regulation of photosynthesis by cyclic electron transport around photosystem I
Toshiharu Shikanai
8. Biogenesis regulation of chloroplast ATP synthase
Peng Lianwei
Description
Advances in Botanical Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Presents the most recent biological knowledge and advances on ATP Synthase in Photosynthetic Organisms
- Content covers innovations to biotechnological, aquacultural and chemical developments about ATP Synthase in Photosynthetic Organisms
- Written by the most experienced authors in the field
Readership
Any and all scientists in the scientific community working on ATP Synthase in Photosynthetic Organisms, including undergraduates, graduates, researchers and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081028964
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Toru Hisabori Series Volume Editor
Ph.D from the graduate school of Science and Engineering at Waseda University in Tokyo in 1985 Ph.D research : Biochemical studies of the chloroplast ATP synthase Apr. 2018 - present, Director of CLS, Tokyo Tech. Apr. 2016 - Mar. 2018, Vice director of Laboratory for Chemistry and Life Science (CLS), Tokyo Tech. Nov. 2012 - Mar. 2016, Vice director of CRL, Tokyo Tech. Apr. 2009 - present, Professor at CRL, Tokyo Tech. Jan. 1995 - Mar. 2009, Assoc. Prof. at Chemical Resources Laboratory (CRL), Tokyo Tech. Jul. 1987 - Dec. 1994, Assist. Prof. at Yokohama City Univ. Apr. 1985 - Jun. 1987, Assist. Prof. at Waseda Univ.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan