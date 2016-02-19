Atomic Weights of the Elements 1975 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080214061, 9781483284545

Atomic Weights of the Elements 1975

1st Edition

Inorganic Chemistry Division Commission on Atomic Weights

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483284545
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 23
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Atomic Weights of the Elements 1975 outlines the different problems that arise from the imprecise definition of atomic weight or relative atomic mass. This book reviews the natural isotopic composition of the elements and tabulates the relative atomic masses for selected radioisotopes. This book is comprised of one chapter. This text begins with an overview of the problems arising from the actual or potential variability of the atomic weights of several elements. This book then discusses the significance of having informative labels on chemicals that are commercially available. The reader is also introduced to the concept of a defined standard atomic weight. This book discusses as well the important changes in annotations and the wordings of footnotes to the Table.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists, teachers, and students. Research workers interested in atomic weights of the various elements will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Chapter 1. Atomic Weights Of The Elements 1975

Introduction

Changes in Atomic Weight Values

Terminology

Appendix

References

Labelling of Well Characterized Materials

The Isotopic Composition of the Elements

Relative Atomic Masses and Half-Lives of Selected Radionuclides

References


Details

No. of pages:
23
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483284545

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.