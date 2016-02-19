Atomic Spectra
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics
Atomic Spectra compiles papers on the highlighted developments in the atomic spectra. This book discusses regularities in spectra emitted by monatomic gases that lead to an understanding of the structure of atoms and discovery of the principles that govern the behavior of matter on the atomic scale. This compilation includes Rydberg's famous account of the series of spectral lines; Weisskopf and Wigner’s papers on natural line-width; and Bethe’s study on the Lamb shift of energy levels. Papers dealing with the spectra of atoms with more than two electrons in the valence shell and continuous spectra of atoms are not included. This publication is useful to students intending to gain knowledge on the atomic spectra.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I
Chapter I Introduction
1.1 Light and the Structure of Matter
1.2 Regularities in Atomic Spectra
Chapter II Spectral Lines
2.1 The Spectrum of Atomic Hydrogen
2.2 Bohr's Theory of the Hydrogen Atom
2.3 Hydrogen-like Ions
2.4 Finite Mass of the Nucleus
2.5 Spectral Series in Elements other than Hydrogen
2.6 Double Nature of the Terms of Alkah Atoms
Chapter III Spectra from Atoms with Two Valence Electrons
3.1 Singlet and Triplet Series
3.2 Other Coupling Schemes
Chapter IV Fine Structure
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Doublet Structure of Alkali-like Spectra
4.3 Triplet Structure of Alkaline Earth Spectra
4.4 Relativistic Effects in Hydrogen-like Spectra
4.5 The Lamb Shift
Chapter V Hyperfine Structure
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Magnetic Hyperfine Structure
5.3 Hyperfine Structure in One-Electron Spectra
5.4 Hyperfine Structure in Two-Electron Spectra
5.5 Refinements in the Theory of Hyperfine Structure
5.6 Isotope Shift
5.7 Simple Non-Relativistic Theory of the Nuclear Volume Effect
5.8 Relativistic Theory of the Nuclear Volume Effect
5.9 Further Developments in the Theory of Isotope Shifts
Chapter VI The Zeeman Effect
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Classical Theory of the Zeeman Effect
6.3 The Quantum Theory of the Zeeman Effect
6.4 Zeeman Effect for Zero Spin Angular Momentum
6.5 Zeeman Effect for Zero Orbital Angular Momentum
6.6 Zeeman Effect for Atoms with both Spin and Orbital Angular Momentum
6.7 Zeeman Effect in Hyperfine Structure
Chapter VII Radiaton from Atoms
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Quantum Theory of Radiation
7.3 Selection Rules
7.4 Intensity Rules for Multiplets
7.5 Intensity Rules for Zeeman Components
Chapter VIII The Width of Spectral Lines
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Doppler Broadening
8.3 Natural Broadening
8.4 Collision Broadening
Bibliography
Part 2
1 A Note an the Spectral Lines of Hydrogen
2 On the Emission Spectra of the Chemical Elements
3 On the Constitution of Atoms and Molecules
4 Some General Laws of Spectroscopy
5 On the Systematics of X-Ray Spectra
6 Theory of the Zeeman Effect
7 Term Structure and Zeeman Effect in Multiplets
8 New Regularities in the Spectra of the Alkaline Earths
9 The Spectra of Atomic Systems with Two Electrons
10 A Relation between Inner Quantum Numbers and Intensities of Multiple Lines
11 Spinning Electrons and the Structure of Spectra
12 On the Theory of Hyperfine Structures
13 Isotopic Displacement and Hyperfine Structure
14 The Isotope Displacement in Hyperfine Structure
15 The Electromagnetic Shift of Energy Levels
16 Calculation of the Natural Line Width on the Basis of Dirac's Theory of Light
17 The Width of Spectral Lines in Gases
Index
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155807