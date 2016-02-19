Atomic Spectra compiles papers on the highlighted developments in the atomic spectra. This book discusses regularities in spectra emitted by monatomic gases that lead to an understanding of the structure of atoms and discovery of the principles that govern the behavior of matter on the atomic scale. This compilation includes Rydberg's famous account of the series of spectral lines; Weisskopf and Wigner’s papers on natural line-width; and Bethe’s study on the Lamb shift of energy levels. Papers dealing with the spectra of atoms with more than two electrons in the valence shell and continuous spectra of atoms are not included. This publication is useful to students intending to gain knowledge on the atomic spectra.

Preface

Part I

Chapter I Introduction

1.1 Light and the Structure of Matter

1.2 Regularities in Atomic Spectra

Chapter II Spectral Lines

2.1 The Spectrum of Atomic Hydrogen

2.2 Bohr's Theory of the Hydrogen Atom

2.3 Hydrogen-like Ions

2.4 Finite Mass of the Nucleus

2.5 Spectral Series in Elements other than Hydrogen

2.6 Double Nature of the Terms of Alkah Atoms

Chapter III Spectra from Atoms with Two Valence Electrons

3.1 Singlet and Triplet Series

3.2 Other Coupling Schemes

Chapter IV Fine Structure

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Doublet Structure of Alkali-like Spectra

4.3 Triplet Structure of Alkaline Earth Spectra

4.4 Relativistic Effects in Hydrogen-like Spectra

4.5 The Lamb Shift

Chapter V Hyperfine Structure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Magnetic Hyperfine Structure

5.3 Hyperfine Structure in One-Electron Spectra

5.4 Hyperfine Structure in Two-Electron Spectra

5.5 Refinements in the Theory of Hyperfine Structure

5.6 Isotope Shift

5.7 Simple Non-Relativistic Theory of the Nuclear Volume Effect

5.8 Relativistic Theory of the Nuclear Volume Effect

5.9 Further Developments in the Theory of Isotope Shifts

Chapter VI The Zeeman Effect

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Classical Theory of the Zeeman Effect

6.3 The Quantum Theory of the Zeeman Effect

6.4 Zeeman Effect for Zero Spin Angular Momentum

6.5 Zeeman Effect for Zero Orbital Angular Momentum

6.6 Zeeman Effect for Atoms with both Spin and Orbital Angular Momentum

6.7 Zeeman Effect in Hyperfine Structure

Chapter VII Radiaton from Atoms

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The Quantum Theory of Radiation

7.3 Selection Rules

7.4 Intensity Rules for Multiplets

7.5 Intensity Rules for Zeeman Components

Chapter VIII The Width of Spectral Lines

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Doppler Broadening

8.3 Natural Broadening

8.4 Collision Broadening

Bibliography

Part 2

1 A Note an the Spectral Lines of Hydrogen

2 On the Emission Spectra of the Chemical Elements

3 On the Constitution of Atoms and Molecules

4 Some General Laws of Spectroscopy

5 On the Systematics of X-Ray Spectra

6 Theory of the Zeeman Effect

7 Term Structure and Zeeman Effect in Multiplets

8 New Regularities in the Spectra of the Alkaline Earths

9 The Spectra of Atomic Systems with Two Electrons

10 A Relation between Inner Quantum Numbers and Intensities of Multiple Lines

11 Spinning Electrons and the Structure of Spectra

12 On the Theory of Hyperfine Structures

13 Isotopic Displacement and Hyperfine Structure

14 The Isotope Displacement in Hyperfine Structure

15 The Electromagnetic Shift of Energy Levels

16 Calculation of the Natural Line Width on the Basis of Dirac's Theory of Light

17 The Width of Spectral Lines in Gases

Index