Atomic Radiative Processes provides a unified treatment of the theory of atomic radiative processes. Fourier transforms are used to obtain solutions of time-dependent Schrödinger equations, and coupled differential equations are transformed to coupled linear equations that in most cases can be readily solved. This book consists of nine chapters and begins with an overview of some of the properties of the classical field and its interaction with particles, focusing on those aspects needed for a better understanding of quantum theory. The Hamiltonian formalism is used to quantize the field, and the density of states of the radiation field is considered. The following chapters focus on a few Fourier transform techniques and their application to such areas as coherence properties of the field and amplitude and intensity correlations; the theory of angular momentum; the properties of irreducible tensors; quantization of the radiation field; and photon states. The interaction of a two-level atom with single modes of the radiation field is also discussed, along with spontaneous emission and decay processes; the evolution of coupled atomic states; the frequency distribution of emitted radiation; and radiative excitation and fluorescence. This monograph is intended for students and researchers in pure and applied physics.