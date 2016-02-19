Atomic Processes and Application - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720404449, 9781483163819

Atomic Processes and Application

1st Edition

In Honour of David R. Bates' 60th Birthday

Editors: P. G. Burke B. L. Moiseiwitsch
eBook ISBN: 9781483163819
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 544
Description

Atomic Processes and Applications is a collection of review articles that discusses major atomic and molecular processes and their applications to upper atmospheric physics and to astrophysics. The book also serves as a 60th birthday tribute to Dr. David R. Bates. The coverage of the text includes the overview of stratospheric aeronomy; upper atmosphere of the earth; and problems in atmospheric pollution. The book also deals with technical and highly specialized issues including photoionization of atomic systems; atomic structure and oscillator strengths; and atomic scattering computations. The text will be of great use to undergraduate students and researchers of nuclear, theoretical, and quantum physics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents

List of Contributors

D. R. Bates-A Sixtieth Birthday Tribute

A Brief Overview of Stratospheric Aeronomy

The Upper Atmosphere of the Earth

Man's Impact on the Global Environment: Some Recent Problems in Atmospheric Pollution

The Interstellar Molecules CH and CH+

Di-electronic Recombination

Photoionization of Atomic Systems

Atomic Structure and Oscillator Strengths

Negative Ions

Atomic Scattering Computations

Electron Scattering by Atoms

Ionic Recombination

Low-Energy Heavy-Particle Collisions

High-Energy Atom-Atom Collisions

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1976
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483163819

About the Editor

P. G. Burke

B. L. Moiseiwitsch

