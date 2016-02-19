Atomic Processes and Application
1st Edition
In Honour of David R. Bates' 60th Birthday
Description
Atomic Processes and Applications is a collection of review articles that discusses major atomic and molecular processes and their applications to upper atmospheric physics and to astrophysics. The book also serves as a 60th birthday tribute to Dr. David R. Bates. The coverage of the text includes the overview of stratospheric aeronomy; upper atmosphere of the earth; and problems in atmospheric pollution. The book also deals with technical and highly specialized issues including photoionization of atomic systems; atomic structure and oscillator strengths; and atomic scattering computations. The text will be of great use to undergraduate students and researchers of nuclear, theoretical, and quantum physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents
List of Contributors
D. R. Bates-A Sixtieth Birthday Tribute
A Brief Overview of Stratospheric Aeronomy
The Upper Atmosphere of the Earth
Man's Impact on the Global Environment: Some Recent Problems in Atmospheric Pollution
The Interstellar Molecules CH and CH+
Di-electronic Recombination
Photoionization of Atomic Systems
Atomic Structure and Oscillator Strengths
Negative Ions
Atomic Scattering Computations
Electron Scattering by Atoms
Ionic Recombination
Low-Energy Heavy-Particle Collisions
High-Energy Atom-Atom Collisions
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163819