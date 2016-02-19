Atomic Physics 10
1st Edition
Editors: H. Narumi I. Shimamura
eBook ISBN: 9780444599209
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Description
Atomic Physics 10 presents the manuscripts of the invited talks delivered at the ICAP-X. The conference continued the tradition of the earlier conferences by reviewing broad areas of fundamental atomic physics and related subjects. In addition to the invited talks two hundred and fifty four contributed papers were presented in two poster sessions. The conference was attended by three hundred and thirty participants from twenty countries and the topics covered include:
- fundamental atomic physics including QED;
- parity violation and quark physics;
- exotic atoms;
- electronic structure of atoms and the dynamics associated with advanced laser spectroscopy;
- applied and interdisciplinary fields using synchrotron radiation spectroscopy;
- atomic processes in hot plasmas and interstellar space;
- the quantum Hall effect in solids.
Table of Contents
Atomic Physics and Fundamental Principles
Do Quarks Play an Explicit Role as Nuclear Constituents?
Search for a Permanent Electric Dipole Moment on Atoms
A New Measurement of Parity Nonconservation in Atomic Cesium
Theoretical Problems in Quantum Electrodynamics
Measurement of the Lamb Shift in Heliumlike Uranium (U90+)
Anomalous Positron Emission in Heavy lon-Collisions
Quantum Correlations in the Two-Photon Decay of Atomic Hydrogen
On the State Vector Model of the Two-Photon Emission of Metastable Atomic Hydrogen
Antiprotonic Atoms
Crystal-Diffraction Spectrometry with Muonic and Pionic Atoms
Muon Capture in Hyperfine States of Muonic Atoms
Coulomb Three Body Problem and Muon Catalyzed Fusion
Thermal Muonium and Muon Catalyzed Fusion with Pulsed Muons
R-Matrix Method in Atomic Physics
Collision Experiments with Highly Ionized Atoms
Synchrotron Radiation Spectroscopy of Atoms and Molecules at Photon Factory
Some Researches in Atomic Physics in China
Chaos in Atomic Physics
The One-Atom Maser — A Test System for Simple Quantum Electrodynamic Effects
Macroscopic Quantum Jumps in a Single Atom
Laser-Atom Interactions: Recent Theoretical Developments
Demonstration of Laser Cooling and Trapping of Atoms
X-Ray Spectroscopy Studies of Atomic Processes in High Temperature Plasmas
Quantum Hall Effect: Development and Present Status
Extraordinary Molecules in Interstellar Space
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
H. Narumi
I. Shimamura
