Editors: H. Narumi I. Shimamura
eBook ISBN: 9780444599209
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Description

Atomic Physics 10 presents the manuscripts of the invited talks delivered at the ICAP-X. The conference continued the tradition of the earlier conferences by reviewing broad areas of fundamental atomic physics and related subjects. In addition to the invited talks two hundred and fifty four contributed papers were presented in two poster sessions. The conference was attended by three hundred and thirty participants from twenty countries and the topics covered include:

  • fundamental atomic physics including QED;
  • parity violation and quark physics;
  • exotic atoms;
  • electronic structure of atoms and the dynamics associated with advanced laser spectroscopy;
  • applied and interdisciplinary fields using synchrotron radiation spectroscopy;
  • atomic processes in hot plasmas and interstellar space;
  • the quantum Hall effect in solids.

Table of Contents


Atomic Physics and Fundamental Principles

Do Quarks Play an Explicit Role as Nuclear Constituents?

Search for a Permanent Electric Dipole Moment on Atoms

A New Measurement of Parity Nonconservation in Atomic Cesium

Theoretical Problems in Quantum Electrodynamics

Measurement of the Lamb Shift in Heliumlike Uranium (U90+)

Anomalous Positron Emission in Heavy lon-Collisions

Quantum Correlations in the Two-Photon Decay of Atomic Hydrogen

On the State Vector Model of the Two-Photon Emission of Metastable Atomic Hydrogen

Antiprotonic Atoms

Crystal-Diffraction Spectrometry with Muonic and Pionic Atoms

Muon Capture in Hyperfine States of Muonic Atoms

Coulomb Three Body Problem and Muon Catalyzed Fusion

Thermal Muonium and Muon Catalyzed Fusion with Pulsed Muons

R-Matrix Method in Atomic Physics

Collision Experiments with Highly Ionized Atoms

Synchrotron Radiation Spectroscopy of Atoms and Molecules at Photon Factory

Some Researches in Atomic Physics in China

Chaos in Atomic Physics

The One-Atom Maser — A Test System for Simple Quantum Electrodynamic Effects

Macroscopic Quantum Jumps in a Single Atom

Laser-Atom Interactions: Recent Theoretical Developments

Demonstration of Laser Cooling and Trapping of Atoms

X-Ray Spectroscopy Studies of Atomic Processes in High Temperature Plasmas

Quantum Hall Effect: Development and Present Status

Extraordinary Molecules in Interstellar Space

Author Index

Subject Index




