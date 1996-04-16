Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics: Atoms and Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759763, 9780080860183

Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics: Atoms and Molecules, Volume 29B

1st Edition

Serial Editors: F. Dunning Randall Hulet
eBook ISBN: 9780080860183
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124759763
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th April 1996
Page Count: 435
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
149.00
126.65
20500.00
17425.00
215.00
182.75
243.59
207.05
133.00
113.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
20500.00
17425.00
225.00
191.25
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

N.F. Ramsey, Thermal Beam Sources. M.D. Morse, Supersonic Beam Sources. A. Chutjian and O.J. Orient, Fast Beam Sources. C.R. Vidal, Vapor Cells and Heat Pipes. K.M. Evenson and J.M. Brown, Free Radical Sources. T.J. Gay, Sources of Metastable Atoms and Molecules. T.F. Gallagher, Production of Rydberg Atoms. C.C. Bradley and R.G. Hulet, Laser Cooling and Trapping of Neural Atoms. J.J. McClelland, Optical State-Preparation ofAtoms. G.S. Hurst and J.E. Parks, Methods and Applications of Resonance Ionization Spectroscopy. H. Hotop, Detection of Metastable Atoms and Molecules. J.E. Lawler and T.R. O'Brian, Excited Level Lifetime Measurements. J.C. Bergquist, Doppler-Free Spectroscopy. R.D. Suenram and A.M. Andrews, Microwave Spectroscopy. L. Young, Fast Beam Spectroscopy. T.F. Gallagher, Quantum-Beat, Level-Crossing, and Anticrossing Spectroscopy. O.H. Carnal and J. Mlynek, Atom Interferometry. J. Bland-Hawthorn and G. Cecil, Classical Spectroscopy. C. Kittrell, Pulsed Laser Raman Spectroscopy of Dynamic Systems. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Combined with the other two volumes, this text is a comprehensive treatment of the key experimental methods of atomic, molecular, and optical physics, as well as an excellent experimental handbook for the field. Thewide availability of tunable lasers in the past several years has revolutionized the field and lead to the introduction of many new experimental methods that are covered in these volumes. Traditional methods are also included to ensure that the volumes will be a complete reference source for the field.

Readership

Researchers in atomic, molecular, and optical physics; advanced graduate students; chemical physicists; physical and analytical chemists; and surface scientists, including chemists, materials scientists, and physicists.

Details

No. of pages:
435
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860183
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124759763

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

F. Dunning Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rice University

Randall Hulet Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rice University, Dept. of Physics

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.