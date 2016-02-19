Atomic Inner-Shell Processes
1st Edition
Description
Ionization and Transition Probabilities is the first volume in Atomic Inner Shell Processes which describes the relative status of the physics of atomic inner shells. Both volumes can be applied and used in various traditional scientific disciplines.
Volume I consists of 11 chapters written by different authors, each an expert in the field. The book discusses mainly the inner-shell excitation by electrons, heavy-charged particles, and photons and the atomic excitation as seen in nuclear decay. The theory of radiative and radiationless transitions is also explored in terms of single-particle descriptions and many-body approaches. Other major concepts covered in this comprehensive volume include the developments in theory of multiple decay processes; transition energies and their calculations; and energy shifts that are results of chemical environment and hyperfine interactions.
This first volume serves as a valuable reference to many scientists and researchers in various fields like atomic and nuclear physics, astrophysics, chemistry, surface and materials science, and engineering or radiation shields.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Volume II
1 Theory of Charged-Particle Excitation
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Born Approximation
1.3. Electron-Impact Ionization
1.4. Coulomb Ionization of Inner Shells by Heavy Charged Particles
1.5. General Semiclassical Theory of Inner-Shell Ionization
References
2 Ion-Atom Collisions
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Reaction Mechanisms
2.3. Experimental Measurements on Ion-Atom Collisions
2.4. Metastable States with K-Shell Vacancies
References
3 Photoionization of Inner-Shell Electrons
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Photoeffect at High Energies
3.3. Photoeffect at Low Energies
3.4. Beyond the One-Electron Approximation: Many-Body Effects
3.5. Approaches for Extended Systems
3.6. Comparison with Experimental Evidence
3.7. Unsolved Problems
References
4 Ionization through Nuclear Electron Capture and Internal Conversion
4.1. Electron Capture
4.2. Internal Conversion
References
5 Some Secondary Atomic Effects Accompanying Nuclear Transitions
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Atomic Effects Reflected in Internal Conversion Electron Spectra
5.3. Internal Ionization Accompanying Beta Decay
5.4. Internal Ionization Accompanying Electron Capture
References
6 Radiative Transitions
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Relativistic Matrix Elements
6.3. X-Ray Rate Calculations
6.4. Angular Correlations
6.5. Concluding Remarks
References
7 Auger and Coster-Kronig Transitions
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Spectroscopy
7.3. Auger-Electron Energy and Wave Functions
7.4. Linewidths
7.5. The Auger Effect in Multiple-Vacancy Atoms
7.6. The Auger Effect in Atoms with Single Initial Vacancies
7.7. Summary
References
8 Many-Body Perturbation Approaches to the Calculation of Transition Probabilities
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Brief Review of Many-Body Perturbation Theory and Its Application to Atoms
8.3. Auger Rates
8.4. Radiative Rates
8.5. Photoionization
References
9 Two-Photon Emission, the Radiative Auger Effect, and the Double Auger Process
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Two-Photon Emission
9.3. The Radiative Auger Effect
9.4. The Double Auger Process
References
10 Transition Energies
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Atomic State Energies–Hartree-Fock Methods
10.3. Transition Energies–Theoretical Considerations
10.4. Applications
10.5. Conclusion
References
11 Isotope Shifts, Chemical Shifts, and Hyperfine Interaction of Atomic K x Rays
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Experimental Methods for Isotope-Shift and Chemical-Shift Measurements
11.3. Isotope Shift
11.4. Chemical Shift
11.5. Hyperfine Effects
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148801