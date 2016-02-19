Atomic Inner-Shell Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121969011, 9780323148801

Atomic Inner-Shell Processes

1st Edition

Editors: Bernd Crasemann
eBook ISBN: 9780323148801
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 480
Description

Ionization and Transition Probabilities is the first volume in Atomic Inner Shell Processes which describes the relative status of the physics of atomic inner shells. Both volumes can be applied and used in various traditional scientific disciplines.
Volume I consists of 11 chapters written by different authors, each an expert in the field. The book discusses mainly the inner-shell excitation by electrons, heavy-charged particles, and photons and the atomic excitation as seen in nuclear decay. The theory of radiative and radiationless transitions is also explored in terms of single-particle descriptions and many-body approaches. Other major concepts covered in this comprehensive volume include the developments in theory of multiple decay processes; transition energies and their calculations; and energy shifts that are results of chemical environment and hyperfine interactions.
This first volume serves as a valuable reference to many scientists and researchers in various fields like atomic and nuclear physics, astrophysics, chemistry, surface and materials science, and engineering or radiation shields.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Volume II

1 Theory of Charged-Particle Excitation

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Born Approximation

1.3. Electron-Impact Ionization

1.4. Coulomb Ionization of Inner Shells by Heavy Charged Particles

1.5. General Semiclassical Theory of Inner-Shell Ionization

References

2 Ion-Atom Collisions

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Reaction Mechanisms

2.3. Experimental Measurements on Ion-Atom Collisions

2.4. Metastable States with K-Shell Vacancies

References

3 Photoionization of Inner-Shell Electrons

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Photoeffect at High Energies

3.3. Photoeffect at Low Energies

3.4. Beyond the One-Electron Approximation: Many-Body Effects

3.5. Approaches for Extended Systems

3.6. Comparison with Experimental Evidence

3.7. Unsolved Problems

References

4 Ionization through Nuclear Electron Capture and Internal Conversion

4.1. Electron Capture

4.2. Internal Conversion

References

5 Some Secondary Atomic Effects Accompanying Nuclear Transitions

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Atomic Effects Reflected in Internal Conversion Electron Spectra

5.3. Internal Ionization Accompanying Beta Decay

5.4. Internal Ionization Accompanying Electron Capture

References

6 Radiative Transitions

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Relativistic Matrix Elements

6.3. X-Ray Rate Calculations

6.4. Angular Correlations

6.5. Concluding Remarks

References

7 Auger and Coster-Kronig Transitions

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Spectroscopy

7.3. Auger-Electron Energy and Wave Functions

7.4. Linewidths

7.5. The Auger Effect in Multiple-Vacancy Atoms

7.6. The Auger Effect in Atoms with Single Initial Vacancies

7.7. Summary

References

8 Many-Body Perturbation Approaches to the Calculation of Transition Probabilities

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Brief Review of Many-Body Perturbation Theory and Its Application to Atoms

8.3. Auger Rates

8.4. Radiative Rates

8.5. Photoionization

References

9 Two-Photon Emission, the Radiative Auger Effect, and the Double Auger Process

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Two-Photon Emission

9.3. The Radiative Auger Effect

9.4. The Double Auger Process

References

10 Transition Energies

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Atomic State Energies–Hartree-Fock Methods

10.3. Transition Energies–Theoretical Considerations

10.4. Applications

10.5. Conclusion

References

11 Isotope Shifts, Chemical Shifts, and Hyperfine Interaction of Atomic K x Rays

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Experimental Methods for Isotope-Shift and Chemical-Shift Measurements

11.3. Isotope Shift

11.4. Chemical Shift

11.5. Hyperfine Effects

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148801

About the Editor

Bernd Crasemann

