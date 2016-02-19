Atomic Energy Levels and Grotrian Diagrams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720403220, 9781483161082

Atomic Energy Levels and Grotrian Diagrams

1st Edition

Hydrogen I - Phosphorus XV

Authors: Stanley Bashkin John O. Stoner
eBook ISBN: 9781483161082
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 636
Description

Atomic Energy Levels and Grotrian Diagrams, Volume I: Hydrogen I - Phosphorus XV presents diagrams of various elements that show their energy level and electronic transitions. The book covers the first 15 elements according to their atomic number. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of fields such as astrophysics that requires pictorial representation of the energy levels and electronic transitions of elements.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Diagrams

Future Work

Sources

Acknowledgments

List of Illustrations

Chapter 1. Hydrogen (H)

Bibliography

Chapter 2. Helium (He)

Bibliography

Chapter 3. Lithium (Li)

Bibliography

Chapter 4. Beryllium (Be)

Bibliography

Chapter 5. Borium (B)

Bibliography

Chapter 6. Carbon (C)

Bibliography

Chapter 7. Nitrogen (N)

Bibliography

Chapter 8. Oxygen (O)

Bibliography

Chapter 9. Fluor (F)

Bibliography

Chapter 10. Neon (Ne)

Bibliography

Chapter 11. Sodium (Na)

Bibliography

Chapter 12. Magnesium (Mg)

Bibliography

Chapter 13. Aluminium (AI)

Bibliography

Chapter 14. Silicium (Si)

Bibliography

Chapter 15. Phosphorus (P)

Bibliography


Details

No. of pages:
636
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1975
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483161082

About the Author

Stanley Bashkin

John O. Stoner

Ratings and Reviews

