Atomic Energy Levels and Grotrian Diagrams
1st Edition
Hydrogen I - Phosphorus XV
Authors: Stanley Bashkin John O. Stoner
eBook ISBN: 9781483161082
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 636
Description
Atomic Energy Levels and Grotrian Diagrams, Volume I: Hydrogen I - Phosphorus XV presents diagrams of various elements that show their energy level and electronic transitions. The book covers the first 15 elements according to their atomic number. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of fields such as astrophysics that requires pictorial representation of the energy levels and electronic transitions of elements.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Diagrams
Future Work
Sources
Acknowledgments
List of Illustrations
Chapter 1. Hydrogen (H)
Chapter 2. Helium (He)
Chapter 3. Lithium (Li)
Chapter 4. Beryllium (Be)
Chapter 5. Borium (B)
Chapter 6. Carbon (C)
Chapter 7. Nitrogen (N)
Chapter 8. Oxygen (O)
Chapter 9. Fluor (F)
Chapter 10. Neon (Ne)
Chapter 11. Sodium (Na)
Chapter 12. Magnesium (Mg)
Chapter 13. Aluminium (AI)
Chapter 14. Silicium (Si)
Chapter 15. Phosphorus (P)
