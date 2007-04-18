Atomic Clusters, Volume 12
1st Edition
From Gas Phase to Deposited
Chapter 1, Size Effects in the Chemistry of Small Clusters ((M. Arenz et al.).
- Introduction
- CO oxidation on small gold clusters
- The CO Chemistry of supported PdN Clusters
- The polymerization of acetylene on supported clusters
- Size-selected, supported clusters: Exciting new model systems for electrocatalysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2. Chemical reactivity and catalytic properties of size-selected gas phase metal clusters (S.M. Lang et al.).
- Introduction
- Experimental techniques in cluster ion chemistry
- Concepts in cluster ion chemistry
- Catalytic activity of gas phase clusters
- Concluding remarks
Chapter 3. Probing the Unique Size-Dependent Properties of Small Au Clusters, Au Alloy Clusters, and CO Chemisorbed Au Clusters in the Gas Phase (H.-J. Zhai et al.).
- Introduction
- Experimental method
- Electronic and structural properties of elemental gold clusters
- Novel gold alloy clusters
- Gold as hydrogen in Si-Au and B-Au clusters
- CO chemisorption on Au clusters: Implications for nanogold catalysis
- Concluding remarks
Chapter 4. Aun and Agn (n=1–8) Nanocluster Catalysts: Gas Phase Reactivity to Deposited Structures (S.K. Buratto et al.).
- Introduction
- Experimental Methods
- Interactions between Aun and Agn cluster ions and small alkenes
- Aun+ and Agn+ deposited on TiO2 (110) surfaces under soft-landing conditions
Chapter 5. Oxide-supported metal clusters (M. Chen, D.W. Goodman)
- Introduction
- Alumina supported metal clusters
- Magnesium oxide support metal clusters
- Silica supported metal clusters
- Titania supported metal clusters
- Conclusions
Chapter 6. Magic numbers for shells of electrons and shells of atoms in binary clusters (S. Neukermans et al.).
- Introduction
- Production
- Modelling
- A selection of different systems
- Summary and outlook
Chapter 7. Computational electron spectroscopy of gas phase metal clusters (J. Jellinek, P.H. Acioli).
- Introduction
- Converting Kohn-Sham eigenenergies into electron binding energies
- Computational methodology
- Magnesium clusters: results and discussion
- Aluminium clusters: results and discussion
- Summary
Chapter 8. Vibrational Spectroscopy of Gas-Phase Clusters and Complexes (K.R. Asmis et al.).
- Introduction
- Methods
- Experimental section
- Results
- Summary and conclusions
Chapter 9. Trapped ion electron diffraction: structural evolution of silver and gold clusters (J.H. Parks, X. Xing)
- Introduction
- Methods of Trapped Ion Electron Diffraction
- Structural Transitions in Metal Clusters
- Outlook
Chapter 10. Superatoms: Building blocks of new materials (A.W. Castleman, S. Khanna)
- Introduction
- Jellium: tenets, electron counts and energetic stability
- Cluster stability, electronic markers, and superatoms
- Adding a third dimension to the periodic table.
- Influencing properties: creation of active sites and effects on reactivity
- Establishing the concept of employing superatoms in producing nanoscale materials formation
- Implications of cluster science to material and surface properties
Chapter 11. Magnetic properties of 2D islands on single crystal metal surfaces (H. Brune, S. Rusponi)
- Introduction
- Magnetization vs temperature
- Co islands on Pt(111) - MAE and reversal mechanism
- Superlattices of uniaxial monodomain islands
- MAE and magnetic moment of single atoms
- Spatially resolved measurements of spin polarization of magnetic islands
- Conclusions and outlook
Chapter 12. Electronic structure and magnetic properties of small deposited transition metal clusters (W. Wurth, M. Martins)
- Introduction
- Discussion
- Summary
Chapter 13. Magnetic properties of deposited and embedded clusters (C. Binns)
- Introduction
- Deposited clusters
- Embedded nanoparticle assemblies
- Applications of cluster-assembled films
- Conclusions and summary
Chapter 14. Theory of magnetic clusters and nanostructures at surfaces (G.M. Pastor, J.D. Dávilla)
- Introduction
- Ground state theory
- Free and embedded clusters
- Binary alloy clusters
- Ferromagnetic clusters on highly polarizable substrates
- Finite-temperature magnetic properties
- Electron correlation effects in magnetic cluster
- Conclusion
Chapter 15. Modelling the structure and dynamics of metal nanoclusters deposited on graphite (R. Smith et al.).
- Introduction
- Ab initio calculations of the interaction of small metal clusters with graphite
- Interaction potentials
- The determination of cluster geometries
- Molecular dynamics methodology
- Pinning clusters on surfaces
- Low energy cluster implantation
- Conclusion and future prospects
Description
Atomic Clusters: From Gas Phase to Deposited brings together a series of chapters, prepared by acknowledged experts in their fields. Both fundamental and practical aspects are addressed of the physics and chemistry of a novel state of matter, namely clusters of small numbers of atoms of nanometre dimensions. This is a field of nanoscience that existed before the word was invented, but has particularly achieved major advances in the recent years.
- Contributions from leading experts in solid surfaces research
- Cluster science is concerned with the properties of materials on the nano-metre scale
- Brings together work on both free (gas-phase) clusters and those deposited on surfaces
This is a research-led volume directed to the research community in academic science but also highly relevant to areas of applied physics and chemistry.
