Atomic Clusters, Volume 12

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, Size Effects in the Chemistry of Small Clusters ((M. Arenz et al.).

  1. Introduction
  2. CO oxidation on small gold clusters
  3. The CO Chemistry of supported PdN Clusters
  4. The polymerization of acetylene on supported clusters
  5. Size-selected, supported clusters: Exciting new model systems for electrocatalysis
  6. Conclusion

Chapter 2. Chemical reactivity and catalytic properties of size-selected gas phase metal clusters (S.M. Lang et al.).

  1. Introduction
  2. Experimental techniques in cluster ion chemistry
  3. Concepts in cluster ion chemistry
  4. Catalytic activity of gas phase clusters
  5. Concluding remarks

Chapter 3. Probing the Unique Size-Dependent Properties of Small Au Clusters, Au Alloy Clusters, and CO Chemisorbed Au Clusters in the Gas Phase (H.-J. Zhai et al.).

  1. Introduction
  2. Experimental method
  3. Electronic and structural properties of elemental gold clusters
  4. Novel gold alloy clusters
  5. Gold as hydrogen in Si-Au and B-Au clusters
  6. CO chemisorption on Au clusters: Implications for nanogold catalysis
  7. Concluding remarks

Chapter 4. Aun and Agn (n=1–8) Nanocluster Catalysts: Gas Phase Reactivity to Deposited Structures (S.K. Buratto et al.).

  1. Introduction
  2. Experimental Methods
  3. Interactions between Aun and Agn cluster ions and small alkenes
  4. Aun+ and Agn+ deposited on TiO2 (110) surfaces under soft-landing conditions

Chapter 5. Oxide-supported metal clusters (M. Chen, D.W. Goodman)

  1. Introduction
  2. Alumina supported metal clusters
  3. Magnesium oxide support metal clusters
  4. Silica supported metal clusters
  5. Titania supported metal clusters
  6. Conclusions

Chapter 6. Magic numbers for shells of electrons and shells of atoms in binary clusters (S. Neukermans et al.).

  1. Introduction
  2. Production
  3. Modelling
  4. A selection of different systems
  5. Summary and outlook

Chapter 7. Computational electron spectroscopy of gas phase metal clusters (J. Jellinek, P.H. Acioli).

  1. Introduction
  2. Converting Kohn-Sham eigenenergies into electron binding energies
  3. Computational methodology
  4. Magnesium clusters: results and discussion
  5. Aluminium clusters: results and discussion
  6. Summary

Chapter 8. Vibrational Spectroscopy of Gas-Phase Clusters and Complexes (K.R. Asmis et al.).

  1. Introduction
  2. Methods
  3. Experimental section
  4. Results
  5. Summary and conclusions

Chapter 9. Trapped ion electron diffraction: structural evolution of silver and gold clusters (J.H. Parks, X. Xing)

  1. Introduction
  2. Methods of Trapped Ion Electron Diffraction
  3. Structural Transitions in Metal Clusters
  4. Outlook

Chapter 10. Superatoms: Building blocks of new materials (A.W. Castleman, S. Khanna)

  1. Introduction
  2. Jellium: tenets, electron counts and energetic stability
  3. Cluster stability, electronic markers, and superatoms
  4. Adding a third dimension to the periodic table.
  5. Influencing properties: creation of active sites and effects on reactivity
  6. Establishing the concept of employing superatoms in producing nanoscale materials formation
  7. Implications of cluster science to material and surface properties

Chapter 11. Magnetic properties of 2D islands on single crystal metal surfaces (H. Brune, S. Rusponi)

  1. Introduction
  2. Magnetization vs temperature
  3. Co islands on Pt(111) - MAE and reversal mechanism
  4. Superlattices of uniaxial monodomain islands
  5. MAE and magnetic moment of single atoms
  6. Spatially resolved measurements of spin polarization of magnetic islands
  7. Conclusions and outlook

Chapter 12. Electronic structure and magnetic properties of small deposited transition metal clusters (W. Wurth, M. Martins)

  1. Introduction
  2. Discussion
  3. Summary

Chapter 13. Magnetic properties of deposited and embedded clusters (C. Binns)

  1. Introduction
  2. Deposited clusters
  3. Embedded nanoparticle assemblies
  4. Applications of cluster-assembled films
  5. Conclusions and summary

Chapter 14. Theory of magnetic clusters and nanostructures at surfaces (G.M. Pastor, J.D. Dávilla)

  1. Introduction
  2. Ground state theory
  3. Free and embedded clusters
  4. Binary alloy clusters
  5. Ferromagnetic clusters on highly polarizable substrates
  6. Finite-temperature magnetic properties
  7. Electron correlation effects in magnetic cluster
  8. Conclusion

Chapter 15. Modelling the structure and dynamics of metal nanoclusters deposited on graphite (R. Smith et al.).

  1. Introduction
  2. Ab initio calculations of the interaction of small metal clusters with graphite
  3. Interaction potentials
  4. The determination of cluster geometries
  5. Molecular dynamics methodology
  6. Pinning clusters on surfaces
  7. Low energy cluster implantation
  8. Conclusion and future prospects

Atomic Clusters: From Gas Phase to Deposited brings together a series of chapters, prepared by acknowledged experts in their fields. Both fundamental and practical aspects are addressed of the physics and chemistry of a novel state of matter, namely clusters of small numbers of atoms of nanometre dimensions. This is a field of nanoscience that existed before the word was invented, but has particularly achieved major advances in the recent years.

  • Contributions from leading experts in solid surfaces research
  • Cluster science is concerned with the properties of materials on the nano-metre scale
  • Brings together work on both free (gas-phase) clusters and those deposited on surfaces

This is a research-led volume directed to the research community in academic science but also highly relevant to areas of applied physics and chemistry.

