Atomic and Molecular Manipulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080963556, 9780080963563

Atomic and Molecular Manipulation, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Andrew Mayne Gérald Dujardin
eBook ISBN: 9780080963563
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080963556
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 190
Table of Contents

Theory of atomic and molecular manipulation
STM manipulation of single atoms and molecules on insulating films
Vibrational processes at the atomic scale
Imaging and force measurement of single molecules with the AFM
Molecular dynamics of localized reactions
Mechanical properties of molecular machinery at the nanoscale
Elementary processes of molecular manipulation

Description

Work with individual atoms and molecules aims to demonstrate that miniaturized electronic, optical, magnetic, and mechanical devices can operate ultimately even at the level of a single atom or molecule. As such, atomic and molecular manipulation has played an emblematic role in the development of the field of nanoscience. New methods based on the use of the scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) have been developed to characterize and manipulate all the degrees of freedom of individual atoms and molecules with an unprecedented precision. In the meantime, new concepts have emerged to design molecules and substrates having specific optical, mechanical and electronic functions, thus opening the way to the fabrication of real nano-machines. Manipulation of individual atoms and molecules has also opened up completely new areas of research and knowledge, raising fundamental questions of "Optics at the atomic scale", "Mechanics at the atomic scale", Electronics at the atomic scale", "Quantum physics at the atomic scale", and "Chemistry at the atomic scale". This book aims to illustrate the main aspects of this ongoing scientific adventure and to anticipate the major challenges for the future in "Atomic and molecular manipulation" from fundamental knowledge to the fabrication of atomic-scale devices.

Key Features

  • Provides a broad overview of the field to aid those new and entering into this research area
  • Presents a review of the historical development and evolution of the field
  • Offers a clear personalized view of current scanning probe microscopy research from world experts

Readership

Researchers in physics, chemistry, materials science

About the Series Volume Editors

Andrew Mayne Series Volume Editor

Gérald Dujardin Series Volume Editor

