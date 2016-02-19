Atomic and Electron Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759046, 9780080859774

Atomic and Electron Physics, Volume 4A

1st Edition

Atomic Sources and Detectors

Series Editors: Vernon Hughes Howard Schultz
eBook ISBN: 9780080859774
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 514
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859774

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Vernon Hughes Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics Department, Yale University New Haven, Connecticut

Howard Schultz Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics Department, Yale University New Haven, Connecticut

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.