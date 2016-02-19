Atomic and Electron Physics, Volume 4A
1st Edition
Atomic Sources and Detectors
Series Editors: Vernon Hughes Howard Schultz
eBook ISBN: 9780080859774
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 514
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859774
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Vernon Hughes Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics Department, Yale University New Haven, Connecticut
Howard Schultz Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics Department, Yale University New Haven, Connecticut
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.