Analytical Chemistry, Second Edition, Volume 6: Atomic-Absorption Spectrophotometry focuses on the use of atomic absorption spectrophotometry as an analytical technique. This book discusses the developments in the analytical fields of atomic-absorption spectrophotometry. Organized into seven chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the fundamental principles underlying atomic-absorption spectra. This book then describes the use of high-temperature fuel-rich flames that allow the determination of some elements that were not previously capable of being determined by atomic-absorption spectrophotometry. Other chapters explore the advantages of improved instrumentation and consider the atomic-absorption procedures that have been applied to a wide variety of samples from agricultural and biological materials. This book discusses as well the determination of specified elements by a direct examination of the sample solution. The final chapter provides a list of instruments that are commercially available, with emphasis on their characteristics.

This book is a valuable resource for analysts, physicists, and chemists.