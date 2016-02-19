Atomic-Absorption Spectrophotometry
2nd Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry
Description
Analytical Chemistry, Second Edition, Volume 6: Atomic-Absorption Spectrophotometry focuses on the use of atomic absorption spectrophotometry as an analytical technique. This book discusses the developments in the analytical fields of atomic-absorption spectrophotometry.
Organized into seven chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the fundamental principles underlying atomic-absorption spectra. This book then describes the use of high-temperature fuel-rich flames that allow the determination of some elements that were not previously capable of being determined by atomic-absorption spectrophotometry. Other chapters explore the advantages of improved instrumentation and consider the atomic-absorption procedures that have been applied to a wide variety of samples from agricultural and biological materials. This book discusses as well the determination of specified elements by a direct examination of the sample solution. The final chapter provides a list of instruments that are commercially available, with emphasis on their characteristics.
This book is a valuable resource for analysts, physicists, and chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
1. Introduction
2. Theory
3. Equipment
Primary Source of Radiation
Hollow-Cathode Lamps
Production of Hollow-Cathode Lamps
Atomic Vapor Production
Optical Systems
Wavelength Selector
Radiation Detection, and Read-out
Use of Sources of Continuous Radiation
Resonance Monochromators
4. Sources of Interference
Atomization
Formation of Particles and Their Vaporization
Variations of Flame Parameters
Ionization Effects
Measurement of Absorption
5. Comparison with Other Analytical Procedures
Comparison with Flame Photometry
Comparison with Methods other than Flame Photometry
6. Methods—Scope and Development
Lamp
Absorption Line
Lamp Current
Atomizer and Flame
Monochromator Slit Width
Calibration Graph
Interferences
Anions
Cations
Background
Application of Method
7. Applications
Introduction
Method 1—Using a Calibration Graph
Method 2—Method of Standard Additions
Determination of
Aluminum
Antimony
Arsenic
Barium
Beryllium
Bismuth
Cadmium
Calcium
Chromium
Cobalt
Copper
Gold
Indium
Iron
Lead
Lithium
Magnesium
Manganese
Mercury
Molybdenum
Nickel
Palladium
Platinum
Potassium
Rare-Earth Elements
Rhodium
Rubidium
Selenium
Silicon
Silver
Sodium
Strontium
Tellurium
Thallium
Tin
Zinc
References to Chapters 1 to 6 (Inclusive)
Index
Commercially Available Equipment—Tabulated Insert
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160139