Atomic-Absorption Spectrophotometry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080120638, 9781483160139

Atomic-Absorption Spectrophotometry

2nd Edition

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry

Authors: W. T. Elwell J. A. F. Gidley
Editors: R. Belcher L. Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9781483160139
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analytical Chemistry, Second Edition, Volume 6: Atomic-Absorption Spectrophotometry focuses on the use of atomic absorption spectrophotometry as an analytical technique. This book discusses the developments in the analytical fields of atomic-absorption spectrophotometry. Organized into seven chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the fundamental principles underlying atomic-absorption spectra. This book then describes the use of high-temperature fuel-rich flames that allow the determination of some elements that were not previously capable of being determined by atomic-absorption spectrophotometry. Other chapters explore the advantages of improved instrumentation and consider the atomic-absorption procedures that have been applied to a wide variety of samples from agricultural and biological materials. This book discusses as well the determination of specified elements by a direct examination of the sample solution. The final chapter provides a list of instruments that are commercially available, with emphasis on their characteristics.
This book is a valuable resource for analysts, physicists, and chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface to Second Edition

1. Introduction

2. Theory

3. Equipment

Primary Source of Radiation

Hollow-Cathode Lamps

Production of Hollow-Cathode Lamps

Atomic Vapor Production

Optical Systems

Wavelength Selector

Radiation Detection, and Read-out

Use of Sources of Continuous Radiation

Resonance Monochromators

4. Sources of Interference

Atomization

Formation of Particles and Their Vaporization

Variations of Flame Parameters

Ionization Effects

Measurement of Absorption

5. Comparison with Other Analytical Procedures

Comparison with Flame Photometry

Comparison with Methods other than Flame Photometry

6. Methods—Scope and Development

Lamp

Absorption Line

Lamp Current

Atomizer and Flame

Monochromator Slit Width

Calibration Graph

Interferences

Anions

Cations

Background

Application of Method

7. Applications

Introduction

Method 1—Using a Calibration Graph

Method 2—Method of Standard Additions

Determination of

Aluminum

Antimony

Arsenic

Barium

Beryllium

Bismuth

Cadmium

Calcium

Chromium

Cobalt

Copper

Gold

Indium

Iron

Lead

Lithium

Magnesium

Manganese

Mercury

Molybdenum

Nickel

Palladium

Platinum

Potassium

Rare-Earth Elements

Rhodium

Rubidium

Selenium

Silicon

Silver

Sodium

Strontium

Tellurium

Thallium

Tin

Zinc

References to Chapters 1 to 6 (Inclusive)

Index

Commercially Available Equipment—Tabulated Insert

Other Titles in the Series

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160139

About the Author

W. T. Elwell

J. A. F. Gidley

About the Editor

R. Belcher

L. Gordon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.