Atomic Absorption Spectrometry, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Basic Principles (J.W. Robinson). Instrumental Requirements and Optimization (J.E. Cantle). Practical Techniques. Water and Effluents (B.J. Farey, L.A. Nelson). Marine Analysis by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (H. Haraguchi, K. Fuwa). Analysis of Airborne Particles in the Workplace and Ambient Atmospheres (T.J. Kneip, M.T. Kleinman). Application of AAS to the Analysis of Foodstuffs (M. Ihnat). Applications of AAS in Ferrous Metallurgy (K. Ohls, D. Sommer). The Analysis of Nonferrous Metals by AAS (F.J. Bano). Atomic Absorption Methods in Applied Geochemistry (M. Thompson, S.J. Wood). Applications of AAS in the Petroleum Industry (W.C. Campbell). Methods for the Analysis of Glasses and Ceramics by Atomic spectroscopy (W.M. Wise et al.). Clinical Applications of Falme Techniques (B.E. Walker). Elemental Analysis of Body Fluids and Tissues by Electrothermal Atomization and AAS (H.T. Delves). Forensic Science (U. Dale). Fine, Industrial and Other Chemicals (L. Ebdon). Subject Index.
Description
The topic is treated here in a very practical manner. The bulk of the book is concerned with real-life analyses for practising instrumentalists and differs from the literature supplied by manufacturers of atomic absorption instruments in that the methods described can be interpreted using all sorts of hardware, and in that far more chemistry and sample preparation are included.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 447
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875538
Reviews
@qu:...a very readable, well laid out book... straight to the point for a laboratory or library reference text. I think it will be a popular book for a long time to come. @source: Laboratory Practice