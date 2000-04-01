Atomic Absorption Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444420152, 9780080875538

Atomic Absorption Spectrometry, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: J.E. Cantle
eBook ISBN: 9780080875538
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 447
Table of Contents

The Basic Principles (J.W. Robinson). Instrumental Requirements and Optimization (J.E. Cantle). Practical Techniques. Water and Effluents (B.J. Farey, L.A. Nelson). Marine Analysis by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (H. Haraguchi, K. Fuwa). Analysis of Airborne Particles in the Workplace and Ambient Atmospheres (T.J. Kneip, M.T. Kleinman). Application of AAS to the Analysis of Foodstuffs (M. Ihnat). Applications of AAS in Ferrous Metallurgy (K. Ohls, D. Sommer). The Analysis of Nonferrous Metals by AAS (F.J. Bano). Atomic Absorption Methods in Applied Geochemistry (M. Thompson, S.J. Wood). Applications of AAS in the Petroleum Industry (W.C. Campbell). Methods for the Analysis of Glasses and Ceramics by Atomic spectroscopy (W.M. Wise et al.). Clinical Applications of Falme Techniques (B.E. Walker). Elemental Analysis of Body Fluids and Tissues by Electrothermal Atomization and AAS (H.T. Delves). Forensic Science (U. Dale). Fine, Industrial and Other Chemicals (L. Ebdon). Subject Index.

Description

The topic is treated here in a very practical manner. The bulk of the book is concerned with real-life analyses for practising instrumentalists and differs from the literature supplied by manufacturers of atomic absorption instruments in that the methods described can be interpreted using all sorts of hardware, and in that far more chemistry and sample preparation are included.

Details

No. of pages:
447
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080875538

Reviews

@qu:...a very readable, well laid out book... straight to the point for a laboratory or library reference text. I think it will be a popular book for a long time to come. @source: Laboratory Practice

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.E. Cantle Editor

