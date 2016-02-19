Atomic Absorption Spectrometry in Geology focuses on the applications of atomic absorption spectrometry in geology, including the analysis of metals, rocks, sediments, and minerals.

The manuscript first offers information on the theory of atomic absorption spectrophotometry and instrumentation. Discussions focus on the relationship of atomic absorption with atomic concentration; variations in shapes and widths of atomic spectral lines; variations in atomic spectral lines; sample vaporization; and light sources. The book then examines interferences, including spectral, ionization, chemical, and molecular interferences.

The publication takes a look at hydrogeochemistry and ore analysis. Topics include freshwater and seawater, zinc and cadmium, mercury, silver, gold, copper, lead, and nickel. The text also ponders on rock and mineral analysis, sediments, isotopes and noble gases, as well as silicate and sulfide minerals, organic fraction of sediments, and lithium, uranium, boron, and mercury isotopes.

The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in atomic absorption spectrometry.