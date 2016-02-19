Atomic Absorption Spectrometry in Geology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483230283, 9781483274843

Atomic Absorption Spectrometry in Geology

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest E. Angino Gale K. Billings
eBook ISBN: 9781483274843
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 154
Description

Atomic Absorption Spectrometry in Geology focuses on the applications of atomic absorption spectrometry in geology, including the analysis of metals, rocks, sediments, and minerals.
The manuscript first offers information on the theory of atomic absorption spectrophotometry and instrumentation. Discussions focus on the relationship of atomic absorption with atomic concentration; variations in shapes and widths of atomic spectral lines; variations in atomic spectral lines; sample vaporization; and light sources. The book then examines interferences, including spectral, ionization, chemical, and molecular interferences.
The publication takes a look at hydrogeochemistry and ore analysis. Topics include freshwater and seawater, zinc and cadmium, mercury, silver, gold, copper, lead, and nickel. The text also ponders on rock and mineral analysis, sediments, isotopes and noble gases, as well as silicate and sulfide minerals, organic fraction of sediments, and lithium, uranium, boron, and mercury isotopes.
The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in atomic absorption spectrometry.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Part I. Theory and Instrumentation

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Theory

Relationship of Atomic Absorption to Atomic Concentration

Variations in Shapes and Widths of Atomic Spectral Lines

Curvature of the Calibration Graph

Analyzable Elements

Chapter 3. Instrumentation

Introduction

Light Sources

Sample Vaporization

Wavelength Selector

Detector

Raedout System

Complete Instruments

Methods of Increasing Sensitivity

Chapter 4. Interferences

Spectral Interference

Ionization Interference

Chemical Interference

Molecular Absorption

Specific Element Interferences

Appendix to Chapter 4

Part II. Methods and Applications

Chapter 5. Hydrogeochemistry

Fresh Water

Sea Water

Brines

Chapter 6. Ore Analysis

Introduction

Copper, Zinc, Lead, Nickel

Zinc and Cadmium

Mercury

Silver

Gold

Determination of Trace Metals in Petroleum Crude Oils

Coal Ash

Chapter 7. Rock and Mineral Analysis

Silicate Rocks

Lavas

Silicate Minerals

Trace Metals in Quartz and Jasperoid

Sulfide Minerals

Limestones

Chapter 8. Recent Sediments

Total Sediment Analysis and Silty Sediments

Carbonate, Organic-Rich and Leached Sediments

Skeletal Materials

Organic Fractions of Recent Sediments

Chapter 9. Isotopes and Noble Gases

Lithium Isotopes

Uranium Isotopes

Boron Isotopes

Mercury Isotopes

Noble Gases

References

Index


Ernest E. Angino

Gale K. Billings

