Atomic Absorption Spectrometry in Geology focuses on the applications of atomic absorption spectrometry in geology, including the analysis of metals, rocks, sediments, and minerals.
The manuscript first offers information on the theory of atomic absorption spectrophotometry and instrumentation. Discussions focus on the relationship of atomic absorption with atomic concentration; variations in shapes and widths of atomic spectral lines; variations in atomic spectral lines; sample vaporization; and light sources. The book then examines interferences, including spectral, ionization, chemical, and molecular interferences.
The publication takes a look at hydrogeochemistry and ore analysis. Topics include freshwater and seawater, zinc and cadmium, mercury, silver, gold, copper, lead, and nickel. The text also ponders on rock and mineral analysis, sediments, isotopes and noble gases, as well as silicate and sulfide minerals, organic fraction of sediments, and lithium, uranium, boron, and mercury isotopes.
The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in atomic absorption spectrometry.
Part I. Theory and Instrumentation
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Theory
Relationship of Atomic Absorption to Atomic Concentration
Variations in Shapes and Widths of Atomic Spectral Lines
Curvature of the Calibration Graph
Analyzable Elements
Chapter 3. Instrumentation
Introduction
Light Sources
Sample Vaporization
Wavelength Selector
Detector
Raedout System
Complete Instruments
Methods of Increasing Sensitivity
Chapter 4. Interferences
Spectral Interference
Ionization Interference
Chemical Interference
Molecular Absorption
Specific Element Interferences
Appendix to Chapter 4
Part II. Methods and Applications
Chapter 5. Hydrogeochemistry
Fresh Water
Sea Water
Brines
Chapter 6. Ore Analysis
Introduction
Copper, Zinc, Lead, Nickel
Zinc and Cadmium
Mercury
Silver
Gold
Determination of Trace Metals in Petroleum Crude Oils
Coal Ash
Chapter 7. Rock and Mineral Analysis
Silicate Rocks
Lavas
Silicate Minerals
Trace Metals in Quartz and Jasperoid
Sulfide Minerals
Limestones
Chapter 8. Recent Sediments
Total Sediment Analysis and Silty Sediments
Carbonate, Organic-Rich and Leached Sediments
Skeletal Materials
Organic Fractions of Recent Sediments
Chapter 9. Isotopes and Noble Gases
Lithium Isotopes
Uranium Isotopes
Boron Isotopes
Mercury Isotopes
Noble Gases
