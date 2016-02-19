Atmospheric Water Vapor
1st Edition
Description
Atmospheric Water Vapor contains the technical proceedings of the International Workshop on Atmospheric Water Vapor held in Vail, Colorado, on September 11-13, 1979. The papers assess the state-of-the-art in measurement, modeling, and application of atmospheric water vapor properties and highlight important problems that require further effort in order to better understand the atmosphere itself as well as the electromagnetic propagation through the atmosphere.
Comprised of 39 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the optics and spectroscopy of water vapor. Some actual spectra showing the problems specific to the water molecule are described, along with the method used to calculate precise vibration-rotation energy levels and wave functions. Atmospheric infrared transmission measurements in maritime locations are also presented. Subsequent sections explore microwave and millimeter wave phenomena; geoastrophysical applications; and in situ measurements, remote sensing, and meteorology of water vapor. The final chapters deal with the microphysics and atmospheric chemistry of water vapor.
This monograph will be of interest to scientists from universities, government agencies, research laboratories, and industry.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Optics and Spectroscopy of Water Vapor
Calculation of Vibration-Rotation Energy Levels and Intensities for the Water Molecule
Theoretical Line Shape for H2O Vapor: Application to the Continuum
Continuum Absorption by H2O Vapor in the Infrared and Millimeter Regions
The Water Vapor Continuum as Wings of Strong Absorption Lines
Tunable Diode Laser Measurements of Water Vapor Continuum and Water Vapor Absorption Line Shape in the 10-μm Atmospheric Transmission Window Region
A Review of Recent Atmospheric Infrared Transmission Measurements in Maritime Locations
Observations of Anomalous Absorption in the Atmosphere
Microwave and Millimeter Wave Phenomena
Atmospheric Water Vapor: A Nemesis for Millimeter Wave Propagation
The Effects of Atmospheric Refractivity on Microwave Propagation
Ground-Based Measurements of Microwave Absorption by Tropospheric Water Vapor
Measurements of Upper Atmospheric H2O Emission at 183 GHz
Excess Absorption by Water Vapor and Comparison with Theoretical Dimer Absorption
Laboratory Measurements of Absorption by Water Vapour in the Frequency Range 100 to 1000 GHz
Geoastrophysical Applications
Water Vapor—The Wet Blanket of Microwave Interferometry
The Effect of Tropospheric Fluctuations on Spacecraft-Tracking Gravity Wave Experiments
In Situ Measurements of Water Vapor
In Situ and Overburden Measurement of Water Vapor—Infrared and Direct
Measurement of Atmospheric Water Vapor by Cryogenic Collection
On the Structure and Microstructure of Stratospheric Water Vapor
Measurements of Stratospheric Water Vapor Using a Frost-Point Hygrometer
Infrared Water Vapor Measurements from the Kuiper Airborne Observatory
Remote Sensing of Water Vapor
Passive Remote Sensing of the Water Vapor in the Troposphere and Its Meteorological Significance
A Cryogenic Etalon Spectrometer for Passively Sounding Atmospheric H2O and Temperature
Remote Radar Sensing of Atmospheric Water Vapor Fluctuations
Acquisition of Atmospheric Water Vapor Profiles by a Solar Blind Raman Lidar
The Effects of Water Vapor on the Propagation of Laser Beams through Artificial Fogs Undergoing Microphysical Processes
On the Possibility of Measuring Atmospheric Water Vapor with an Airborne Laser Absorption Spectrometer
An Airborne Water Vapor Lidar System
Open Discussion
Meteorology of Water Vapor
Moisture Distribution Derived in Mathematical Models and Four-Dimensional Analysis
The Treatment of Humidity in ECMWF's Data Assimilation Scheme
Impact of Moisture on Regional-Scale Numerical Model Simulations
Transport of Water Vapor through the Atmospheric Boundary Layer
Quantitative Analysis of the 5.6 μm to 7.6 μm Water Vapor Measurements from the Geostationary Satellite METEOSAT
Hemispheric Water Vapor Flux Variability—Streamfunction and Potential Fields
Importance of Separate Clear and Cloudy Sky Water Vapor Profiles in Radiative-Convective Models
Atmospheric Chemistry and Microphysics of Water Vapor
The Role of Water Vapor in the Ion Chemistry of the Atmosphere
Clustering of Water Vapor on Ions and Neutral Molecules
Fundamental Studies on Vapor Phase Water Clusters
The Formation of Atmospheric Aerosols Involving Water Vapor Molecules
An Infrared Extinction Cell of Novel Design
Panel Discussions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273341