Atmospheric Water Vapor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122084409, 9781483273341

Atmospheric Water Vapor

1st Edition

Editors: Adarsh Deepak Thomas D. Wilkerson Lothar H. Ruhnke
eBook ISBN: 9781483273341
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 212
Description

Atmospheric Water Vapor contains the technical proceedings of the International Workshop on Atmospheric Water Vapor held in Vail, Colorado, on September 11-13, 1979. The papers assess the state-of-the-art in measurement, modeling, and application of atmospheric water vapor properties and highlight important problems that require further effort in order to better understand the atmosphere itself as well as the electromagnetic propagation through the atmosphere.

Comprised of 39 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the optics and spectroscopy of water vapor. Some actual spectra showing the problems specific to the water molecule are described, along with the method used to calculate precise vibration-rotation energy levels and wave functions. Atmospheric infrared transmission measurements in maritime locations are also presented. Subsequent sections explore microwave and millimeter wave phenomena; geoastrophysical applications; and in situ measurements, remote sensing, and meteorology of water vapor. The final chapters deal with the microphysics and atmospheric chemistry of water vapor.

This monograph will be of interest to scientists from universities, government agencies, research laboratories, and industry.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Optics and Spectroscopy of Water Vapor

Calculation of Vibration-Rotation Energy Levels and Intensities for the Water Molecule

Theoretical Line Shape for H2O Vapor: Application to the Continuum

Continuum Absorption by H2O Vapor in the Infrared and Millimeter Regions

The Water Vapor Continuum as Wings of Strong Absorption Lines

Tunable Diode Laser Measurements of Water Vapor Continuum and Water Vapor Absorption Line Shape in the 10-μm Atmospheric Transmission Window Region

A Review of Recent Atmospheric Infrared Transmission Measurements in Maritime Locations

Observations of Anomalous Absorption in the Atmosphere

Microwave and Millimeter Wave Phenomena

Atmospheric Water Vapor: A Nemesis for Millimeter Wave Propagation

The Effects of Atmospheric Refractivity on Microwave Propagation

Ground-Based Measurements of Microwave Absorption by Tropospheric Water Vapor

Measurements of Upper Atmospheric H2O Emission at 183 GHz

Excess Absorption by Water Vapor and Comparison with Theoretical Dimer Absorption

Laboratory Measurements of Absorption by Water Vapour in the Frequency Range 100 to 1000 GHz

Geoastrophysical Applications

Water Vapor—The Wet Blanket of Microwave Interferometry

The Effect of Tropospheric Fluctuations on Spacecraft-Tracking Gravity Wave Experiments

In Situ Measurements of Water Vapor

In Situ and Overburden Measurement of Water Vapor—Infrared and Direct

Measurement of Atmospheric Water Vapor by Cryogenic Collection

On the Structure and Microstructure of Stratospheric Water Vapor

Measurements of Stratospheric Water Vapor Using a Frost-Point Hygrometer

Infrared Water Vapor Measurements from the Kuiper Airborne Observatory

Remote Sensing of Water Vapor

Passive Remote Sensing of the Water Vapor in the Troposphere and Its Meteorological Significance

A Cryogenic Etalon Spectrometer for Passively Sounding Atmospheric H2O and Temperature

Remote Radar Sensing of Atmospheric Water Vapor Fluctuations

Acquisition of Atmospheric Water Vapor Profiles by a Solar Blind Raman Lidar

The Effects of Water Vapor on the Propagation of Laser Beams through Artificial Fogs Undergoing Microphysical Processes

On the Possibility of Measuring Atmospheric Water Vapor with an Airborne Laser Absorption Spectrometer

An Airborne Water Vapor Lidar System

Open Discussion

Meteorology of Water Vapor

Moisture Distribution Derived in Mathematical Models and Four-Dimensional Analysis

The Treatment of Humidity in ECMWF's Data Assimilation Scheme

Impact of Moisture on Regional-Scale Numerical Model Simulations

Transport of Water Vapor through the Atmospheric Boundary Layer

Quantitative Analysis of the 5.6 μm to 7.6 μm Water Vapor Measurements from the Geostationary Satellite METEOSAT

Hemispheric Water Vapor Flux Variability—Streamfunction and Potential Fields

Importance of Separate Clear and Cloudy Sky Water Vapor Profiles in Radiative-Convective Models

Atmospheric Chemistry and Microphysics of Water Vapor

The Role of Water Vapor in the Ion Chemistry of the Atmosphere

Clustering of Water Vapor on Ions and Neutral Molecules

Fundamental Studies on Vapor Phase Water Clusters

The Formation of Atmospheric Aerosols Involving Water Vapor Molecules

An Infrared Extinction Cell of Novel Design

Panel Discussions

Index

