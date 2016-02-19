Atmospheric Ultraviolet Remote Sensing, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. The UV-What, Where and Why. Radiometry. Sensors. Space Operations. The Earth's Atmosphere. Solar Photoabsorption. Photon Cross Sections. Airglow. Aurora. Scattering and Fluorescence. Atmospheric Ultraviolet Backgrounds. Radidance and Transmission Codes. Ozone and Lower Atmospheric Composition. Upper Atmospheric Composition and Density. Global Auroral Imaging. Ionospheric Electron Density. Index.
Description
This book is an introduction to the use of the ultraviolet for remote sensing of the Earth's atmosphere. It covers the Earth's UV radiative environment, experimental techniques, and current applications. it is my intention to provide the information needed to "make a first approximation" concerning the use of the ultraviolet and to provide access through the literature for a more thorough study.
Key Features
- Contains recent UV applications not previously available in book form such as ozone, auroral images, and ionospheric sensing
- Features broad coverage of fundamentals of atmospheric geophysics with values for fluxes, cross-sections, and radiances
- Covers techniques that illustrate principles of measurements with typical values
- Contains numerous references to original literature
Readership
AUDIENCE: Researchers, graduate students, and anyone interested in ultraviolet remote sensing, unltraviolet astronomy, laboratory spectroscopy, lidar applications, and atmospheric science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 14th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918808
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123603906
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Robert Huffman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Phillips Laboratory, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts