Atmospheric Ultraviolet Remote Sensing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123603906, 9780080918808

Atmospheric Ultraviolet Remote Sensing, Volume 52

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Huffman
eBook ISBN: 9780080918808
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123603906
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 1992
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
12900.00
10965.00
159.09
135.23
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
12900.00
10965.00
139.00
118.15
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. The UV-What, Where and Why. Radiometry. Sensors. Space Operations. The Earth's Atmosphere. Solar Photoabsorption. Photon Cross Sections. Airglow. Aurora. Scattering and Fluorescence. Atmospheric Ultraviolet Backgrounds. Radidance and Transmission Codes. Ozone and Lower Atmospheric Composition. Upper Atmospheric Composition and Density. Global Auroral Imaging. Ionospheric Electron Density. Index.

Description

This book is an introduction to the use of the ultraviolet for remote sensing of the Earth's atmosphere. It covers the Earth's UV radiative environment, experimental techniques, and current applications. it is my intention to provide the information needed to "make a first approximation" concerning the use of the ultraviolet and to provide access through the literature for a more thorough study.

Key Features

  • Contains recent UV applications not previously available in book form such as ozone, auroral images, and ionospheric sensing
  • Features broad coverage of fundamentals of atmospheric geophysics with values for fluxes, cross-sections, and radiances
  • Covers techniques that illustrate principles of measurements with typical values
  • Contains numerous references to original literature

Readership

AUDIENCE: Researchers, graduate students, and anyone interested in ultraviolet remote sensing, unltraviolet astronomy, laboratory spectroscopy, lidar applications, and atmospheric science.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918808
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123603906

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Robert Huffman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Phillips Laboratory, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.