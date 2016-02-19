Atmospheric Transmission, Emission and Scattering
1st Edition
Description
Introduces the physical processes and meteorology required to understand the behaviour of light and radiation in the atmosphere. Integrating the treatment of atmospheric optics from the ultraviolet to the microwave, the book presents a detailed overview, together with discussions, on the associated meteorology and atmospheric composition, which gives the meteorological background necessary to deal with the varying conditions found in the real atmosphere. Mathematical details provide a concise description of results thus allowing readers with a knowledge of meteorology or a single wavelength region to comprehend the transmission, emission and scattering in all wavelength regions. Rayleigh and Mie scattering are covered as well as the aerosol and raindrop distributions found in the atmosphere. Detailed models of the atmosphere and the distribution of trace gases are supplied, and finally a chapter is devoted to standardised software and available data bases.
Readership
For meteorologists, atmospheric scientists and physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgement. The thermodynamics of the atmosphere. Models of the atmosphere. Aerosols and clouds. Refraction, polarization, and aerosols. Rainbows, haloes, and such. Scattering. Turbulence and optics. Spectra of diatomic molecules. Symmetric and asymmetric top spectra. Line shape functions. Absorption and emission. Molecular absorption by species. Computational tools. References. Subject index.
42 lit. refs., 99 illus.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983981
About the Editor
Thomas G. Kyle
Affiliations and Expertise
Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico, USA
Reviews
@from:Michael J Rycroft @qu:It...is well organised, and is written in a lucid manner. Good illustrative examples and diagrams are given. This book is written clearly, and should be appreciated by all students. @source:Journal of Atmospheric and Terrestrial Physics @from:C. F. Rogers @qu:...it is quite masterful, especially regarding the operational calculation of the optical properties of gaseous species. @source:Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society