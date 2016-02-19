Atmospheric Transmission, Emission and Scattering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080402871, 9780080983981

Atmospheric Transmission, Emission and Scattering

1st Edition

Editors: Thomas G. Kyle
eBook ISBN: 9780080983981
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
102.00
86.70
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduces the physical processes and meteorology required to understand the behaviour of light and radiation in the atmosphere. Integrating the treatment of atmospheric optics from the ultraviolet to the microwave, the book presents a detailed overview, together with discussions, on the associated meteorology and atmospheric composition, which gives the meteorological background necessary to deal with the varying conditions found in the real atmosphere. Mathematical details provide a concise description of results thus allowing readers with a knowledge of meteorology or a single wavelength region to comprehend the transmission, emission and scattering in all wavelength regions. Rayleigh and Mie scattering are covered as well as the aerosol and raindrop distributions found in the atmosphere. Detailed models of the atmosphere and the distribution of trace gases are supplied, and finally a chapter is devoted to standardised software and available data bases.

Readership

For meteorologists, atmospheric scientists and physicists.

Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgement. The thermodynamics of the atmosphere. Models of the atmosphere. Aerosols and clouds. Refraction, polarization, and aerosols. Rainbows, haloes, and such. Scattering. Turbulence and optics. Spectra of diatomic molecules. Symmetric and asymmetric top spectra. Line shape functions. Absorption and emission. Molecular absorption by species. Computational tools. References. Subject index.

42 lit. refs., 99 illus.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080983981

About the Editor

Thomas G. Kyle

Affiliations and Expertise

Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico, USA

Reviews

@from:Michael J Rycroft @qu:It...is well organised, and is written in a lucid manner. Good illustrative examples and diagrams are given. This book is written clearly, and should be appreciated by all students. @source:Journal of Atmospheric and Terrestrial Physics @from:C. F. Rogers @qu:...it is quite masterful, especially regarding the operational calculation of the optical properties of gaseous species. @source:Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.