Atmospheric Pollution 1980 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418890, 9780080874678

Atmospheric Pollution 1980, Volume 8

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 14th International Colloquium, UNESCO Building, Paris, France, May 5-8, 1980

Series Volume Editors: M.M. Benarie
eBook ISBN: 9780080874678
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 437
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
240.00
204.00
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
437
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080874678

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

M.M. Benarie Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.