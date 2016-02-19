Atmospheric Phenomena - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080093628, 9781483184500

Atmospheric Phenomena

1st Edition

The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir with Contributions in Memoriam Including a Complete Bibliography of His Works

Editors: C. Guy Suits
eBook ISBN: 9781483184500
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 478
Description

Atmospheric Phenomenon is composed of different essays written or co-authored by Irving Langmuir. The essays explore the different parts that form the atmosphere. A section of the book describes the evaporation of small spheres. Another section is about the radial flow in rotating liquids. The book also covers the light signals in aviation and navigation. An essay that describes the airplane tracks in the surface of stratus clouds is then provided.

Some of the essays contained in a section in the book focus on the process of cloud seeding. This section explores such topics as smoke filters, cloud droplets, and water droplet trajectories. Another section in the book is especially devoted to the methods of cloud seeding using dry ice, silver iodide, and sodium chloride. The book can be a useful tool for aviation scientists, engineers in the field of aerial navigation, and individuals whose field of study is mainly on weather manipulation and control.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Part 1. Aviation, Weather, Cloud Seeding

Introduction to Volume 10

The Evaporation of Small Spheres

Radial Flow in Rotating Liquids

A Study of Light Signals in Aviation and Navigation

Airplane Tracks in the Surface of Stratus Clouds

Air Traffic Regulations As Applied to Private Aviation

Surface Motion of Water induced by Wind

Rates of Evaporation of Water Through Compressed Monolayers On Water

The Production of Rain by A Chain Reaction in Cumulus Clouds at Temperatures Above Freezing

The Growth of Particles in Smokes and Clouds and The Production of Snow From Super-Cooled Clouds

Control of Precipitation From Cumulus Clouds by Various Seeding Techniques

A Seven-Day Periodicity in Weather in United States During April, 1950

Cloud Seeding By Means of Dry Ice, Silver Iodide, and Sodium Chloride

Part 2. Smoke Filters-Cloud Droplets (Unpublished)

Super-Cooled Water Droplets in Rising Currents of Cold Saturated Air

Mathematical investigation of Water Droplet Trajectories

Mathematical investigation of Water Droplet Trajectories

Report On Smokes and Filters 3

Appendix I

Appendix II




Details

No. of pages:
478
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184500

