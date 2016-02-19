Atmospheric Phenomena
1st Edition
The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir with Contributions in Memoriam Including a Complete Bibliography of His Works
Atmospheric Phenomenon is composed of different essays written or co-authored by Irving Langmuir. The essays explore the different parts that form the atmosphere. A section of the book describes the evaporation of small spheres. Another section is about the radial flow in rotating liquids. The book also covers the light signals in aviation and navigation. An essay that describes the airplane tracks in the surface of stratus clouds is then provided.
Some of the essays contained in a section in the book focus on the process of cloud seeding. This section explores such topics as smoke filters, cloud droplets, and water droplet trajectories. Another section in the book is especially devoted to the methods of cloud seeding using dry ice, silver iodide, and sodium chloride. The book can be a useful tool for aviation scientists, engineers in the field of aerial navigation, and individuals whose field of study is mainly on weather manipulation and control.
Foreword
Preface
Part 1. Aviation, Weather, Cloud Seeding
Introduction to Volume 10
The Evaporation of Small Spheres
Radial Flow in Rotating Liquids
A Study of Light Signals in Aviation and Navigation
Airplane Tracks in the Surface of Stratus Clouds
Air Traffic Regulations As Applied to Private Aviation
Surface Motion of Water induced by Wind
Rates of Evaporation of Water Through Compressed Monolayers On Water
The Production of Rain by A Chain Reaction in Cumulus Clouds at Temperatures Above Freezing
The Growth of Particles in Smokes and Clouds and The Production of Snow From Super-Cooled Clouds
Control of Precipitation From Cumulus Clouds by Various Seeding Techniques
A Seven-Day Periodicity in Weather in United States During April, 1950
Cloud Seeding By Means of Dry Ice, Silver Iodide, and Sodium Chloride
Part 2. Smoke Filters-Cloud Droplets (Unpublished)
Super-Cooled Water Droplets in Rising Currents of Cold Saturated Air
Mathematical investigation of Water Droplet Trajectories
Report On Smokes and Filters 3
Appendix I
Appendix II
