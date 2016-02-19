Atmospheric Fluidized Bed Coal Combustion, Volume 22
1st Edition
Research, Development and Application
Table of Contents
- Combustion (M. Valk, U.H.C. Bijvoet). 2. Flue gas emissions from fluidized bed combustion (E.A. Bramer). 3. Solid residues (E. Mulder, P.J. van Duin, G.J. Grootenboer). 4. Corrosion and erosion (P.L.F. Rademakers). 5. Overall modeling. 5.1. Overall modeling of atmospheric fluidized bed combustion and experimental verification (G. Brem). 5.2. Sulfur retention and NOx reduction: The SURE model (J.C. Schouten, C.M. van den Bleek). 6. Sub-models. 6.1. Combustion of a single char particle (G. Brem). 6.2. Coal characterization (A.B. van Engelen, G. van der Honing). 6.3. Modeling N2O/NO formation and reduction during combustion of char (E.E. Beerling, G. Brem, E.A. Bramer, M. Valk). 7. Topics research fundamentals. 7.1. Volatile combustion (G. van der Honing). 7.2. Mass and heat transfer between a fluidized bed and a freely moving submerged sphere (W. Prins). 8. Dynamic modeling (A. Korving). 9. 90 MWth industrial FBC-boiler (F. Verhoeff, G.J. Holtzer). Index.
Description
The use of fluidized bed coal combustion technology has been developed in the past decade in The Netherlands with a view to expanding the industrial use of coal as an energy supply. Various research groups from universities, institutes for applied science and from boiler industries participated and contributed to this research area. Comprehensive results of such recent experimentation and development work on atmospheric fluidized bed combustion of coal are covered in this volume. Each chapter, written by an expert, treats one specific subject and gives both the theoretical background as well as experimental results and verifications.
Though the contents deal primarily with coal combustion, much information proved applicable and relevant for the combustion or incineration of other solid fuels and waste in a fluidized bed. Results of extended research and fundamental backgrounds are presented in order to provide the designer and operator of fluidized bed combustors with more complete and systematic information needed for an optimal design and operation. The design and operating experience of a full scale fluidized bed boiler are discussed and compared with the results of theoretical and experimental research on pilot plant scale.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 24th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290508
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M. Valk Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Twente University of Technology, Enschede, The Netherlands