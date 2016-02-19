Atmospheric Fluidized Bed Coal Combustion, Volume 22

The use of fluidized bed coal combustion technology has been developed in the past decade in The Netherlands with a view to expanding the industrial use of coal as an energy supply. Various research groups from universities, institutes for applied science and from boiler industries participated and contributed to this research area. Comprehensive results of such recent experimentation and development work on atmospheric fluidized bed combustion of coal are covered in this volume. Each chapter, written by an expert, treats one specific subject and gives both the theoretical background as well as experimental results and verifications.

Though the contents deal primarily with coal combustion, much information proved applicable and relevant for the combustion or incineration of other solid fuels and waste in a fluidized bed. Results of extended research and fundamental backgrounds are presented in order to provide the designer and operator of fluidized bed combustors with more complete and systematic information needed for an optimal design and operation. The design and operating experience of a full scale fluidized bed boiler are discussed and compared with the results of theoretical and experimental research on pilot plant scale.