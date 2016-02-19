Atmospheric Electricity, Second Edition provides a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects and areas of concern in atmospheric electricity. The book limits its concerns to the essential and unique topics that are relevant to the general problems in atmospheric electricity. The text first presents historical survey atmospheric electricity, and then proceeds to covering the general principles involved in atmospheric electricity. The subsequent chapters cover the much more specific and technical concepts, such as the separation of charge; the lightning discharge; the transfer of charge; the vertical potential gradient; and ions and nuclei. The title will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of disciplines related to meteorology.