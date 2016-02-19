Atmospheric Electricity - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080120058, 9781483185965

Atmospheric Electricity

2nd Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: J. Alan Chalmers
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483185965
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 526
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Atmospheric Electricity, Second Edition provides a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects and areas of concern in atmospheric electricity. The book limits its concerns to the essential and unique topics that are relevant to the general problems in atmospheric electricity. The text first presents historical survey atmospheric electricity, and then proceeds to covering the general principles involved in atmospheric electricity. The subsequent chapters cover the much more specific and technical concepts, such as the separation of charge; the lightning discharge; the transfer of charge; the vertical potential gradient; and ions and nuclei. The title will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of disciplines related to meteorology.

Table of Contents


Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

1 Historical Survey

2 General Principles and Results

3 Clouds, Water and Ice

4 Ions and Nuclei

5 The Vertical Potential Gradient

6 Space Charge

7 The Conductivity of the Air

8 The Air-Earth Conduction Current

9 Point-Discharge Currents

10 Precipitation Currents

11 The Transfer of Charge

12 The Thunder Cloud

13 Non-Stormy Clouds

14 The Lightning Discharge

15 Atmospherics

16 The Separation of Charge

17 Conclusion

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

References

Index

Other Titles in the Series

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185965

About the Author

J. Alan Chalmers

About the Editor

D. ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.