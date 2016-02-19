Atmospheric Electricity
2nd Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Description
Atmospheric Electricity, Second Edition provides a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects and areas of concern in atmospheric electricity. The book limits its concerns to the essential and unique topics that are relevant to the general problems in atmospheric electricity. The text first presents historical survey atmospheric electricity, and then proceeds to covering the general principles involved in atmospheric electricity. The subsequent chapters cover the much more specific and technical concepts, such as the separation of charge; the lightning discharge; the transfer of charge; the vertical potential gradient; and ions and nuclei. The title will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of disciplines related to meteorology.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
1 Historical Survey
2 General Principles and Results
3 Clouds, Water and Ice
4 Ions and Nuclei
5 The Vertical Potential Gradient
6 Space Charge
7 The Conductivity of the Air
8 The Air-Earth Conduction Current
9 Point-Discharge Currents
10 Precipitation Currents
11 The Transfer of Charge
12 The Thunder Cloud
13 Non-Stormy Clouds
14 The Lightning Discharge
15 Atmospherics
16 The Separation of Charge
17 Conclusion
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185965