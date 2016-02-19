Atmosphere-Ocean Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122835223, 9780080570525

Atmosphere-Ocean Dynamics, Volume 30

1st Edition

Authors: Adrian Gill
Paperback ISBN: 9780122835223
eBook ISBN: 9780080570525
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1982
Page Count: 662
Table of Contents

How the Ocean--Atmosphere System Is Driven. Transfer of Properties between Atmosphere and Ocean. Properties of a Fluid at Rest. Equations Satisfied by a Moving Fluid. Adjustment under Gravity in a Nonrotating System. Adjustment under Gravity of a Density-Stratified Fluid. Effect of Rotation. Gravity Waves in a Rotating Fluid. Forced Motion. Effects of Side Boundaries. The Tropics. Mid-Latitudes. Instabilities, Fronts, and the General Circulation. Units and Their SI Equivalents. Useful Values. Properties of Seawater. Properties of Moist Air. A List of Atlases and Data Sources. References. Index.

Description

A systematic, unifying approach to the dynamics of the ocean and atmosphere is given in this book, with emphasis on the larger-scale motions (from a few kilometers to global scale). The foundations of the subject (the equations of state and dynamical equations) are covered in some detail, so that students with training in mathematics should find it a self-contained text. Knowledge of fluid mechanics is helpful but not essential. Simple mathematical models are used to demonstrate the fundamental dynamical principles with plentiful illustrations from field and laboratory.

Readership

This book is designed for advanced undergraduate, and graduate students in the atmospheric sciences as well as researchers new to atmospheric radiation and remote sensing.

Details

No. of pages:
662
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780122835223
eBook ISBN:
9780080570525

About the Authors

Adrian Gill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, England

