Atmosphere-Ocean Dynamics, Volume 30
1st Edition
How the Ocean--Atmosphere System Is Driven. Transfer of Properties between Atmosphere and Ocean. Properties of a Fluid at Rest. Equations Satisfied by a Moving Fluid. Adjustment under Gravity in a Nonrotating System. Adjustment under Gravity of a Density-Stratified Fluid. Effect of Rotation. Gravity Waves in a Rotating Fluid. Forced Motion. Effects of Side Boundaries. The Tropics. Mid-Latitudes. Instabilities, Fronts, and the General Circulation. Units and Their SI Equivalents. Useful Values. Properties of Seawater. Properties of Moist Air. A List of Atlases and Data Sources. References. Index.
A systematic, unifying approach to the dynamics of the ocean and atmosphere is given in this book, with emphasis on the larger-scale motions (from a few kilometers to global scale). The foundations of the subject (the equations of state and dynamical equations) are covered in some detail, so that students with training in mathematics should find it a self-contained text. Knowledge of fluid mechanics is helpful but not essential. Simple mathematical models are used to demonstrate the fundamental dynamical principles with plentiful illustrations from field and laboratory.
Adrian Gill Author
