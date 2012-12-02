ATM and Internet Protocol
1st Edition
Description
Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) is a protocol that allows data, sound and video being transferred between independent networks via ISDN links to be supplied to, and interpreted by, the various system protocols.
ATM and Internet Protocol explains the working of the ATM and B-ISDN network for readers with a basic understanding of telecommunications. It provides a handy reference to everyone working with ATM who may not require the full standards in detail, but need a comprehensive guide to ATM. A substantial section is devoted to the problems of running IP over ATM and there is some discussion of Frame Relay.
Key Features
- A pragmatic introduction to the ATM and IP standards
- The latest practical approaches to running IP over ATM
- A comprehensive telecommunications glossary
Readership
Telecommunications managers and engineers in industry. MSc telecommunications courses. Senior undergraduate electronic engineers specialising in telecommunications
Table of Contents
An introduction to B-ISDN
B-ISDN structure and architecture
B-ISDN
Service interface
Support for the internet and other protocols
Signalling
Operations and maintenance (OAM)
Organisations and companies
Glossary and bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080928821
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340719213
About the Author
M. Bentall
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wales, Cardiff, UK
C. Hobbs
Affiliations and Expertise
Nortel, Canada
B. Turton
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Electrical, Electronic and Systems Engineering, University of Wales College of Cardiff, UK
Reviews
"...a handy reference." --Lavoisier