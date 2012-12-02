ATM and Internet Protocol - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340719213, 9780080928821

ATM and Internet Protocol

1st Edition

Authors: M. Bentall C. Hobbs B. Turton
eBook ISBN: 9780080928821
Paperback ISBN: 9780340719213
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 168
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
7700.00
6545.00
94.54
80.36
87.95
74.76
52.99
45.04
65.95
56.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
85.95
73.06
81.95
69.66
51.99
44.19
64.95
55.21
7700.00
6545.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) is a protocol that allows data, sound and video being transferred between independent networks via ISDN links to be supplied to, and interpreted by, the various system protocols.

ATM and Internet Protocol explains the working of the ATM and B-ISDN network for readers with a basic understanding of telecommunications. It provides a handy reference to everyone working with ATM who may not require the full standards in detail, but need a comprehensive guide to ATM. A substantial section is devoted to the problems of running IP over ATM and there is some discussion of Frame Relay.

Key Features

  • A pragmatic introduction to the ATM and IP standards
  • The latest practical approaches to running IP over ATM
  • A comprehensive telecommunications glossary

Readership

Telecommunications managers and engineers in industry. MSc telecommunications courses. Senior undergraduate electronic engineers specialising in telecommunications

Table of Contents

An introduction to B-ISDN
B-ISDN structure and architecture
B-ISDN
Service interface
Support for the internet and other protocols
Signalling
Operations and maintenance (OAM)
Organisations and companies
Glossary and bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928821
Paperback ISBN:
9780340719213

About the Author

M. Bentall

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales, Cardiff, UK

C. Hobbs

Affiliations and Expertise

Nortel, Canada

B. Turton

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Electrical, Electronic and Systems Engineering, University of Wales College of Cardiff, UK

Reviews

"...a handy reference." --Lavoisier

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.