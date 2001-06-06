Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types (formerly: Atlas of Zeolite Structure Types) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507013, 9780080527666

Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types (formerly: Atlas of Zeolite Structure Types)

1st Edition

Authors: Ch. Baerlocher D.H. Olson W.M. Meier
eBook ISBN: 9780080527666
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th June 2001
Page Count: 308
Description

The atlas contains an entry for each unique zeolite framework type. The term zeolite framework refers to a corner-sharing network of tetrahedrally coordinated atoms. This 5th edition is again an updated version of the previous compilation, and the number of entries has risen significantly to 133.

Readership

For scientists and researchers interested in zeolite framework types.

Table of Contents

Section Headings. Preface. Introduction and explanatory notes. Framework type data sheets (arranged by 3-letter code in alphabetical order). Appendices. Isotypic material index.

About the Author

Ch. Baerlocher

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Crystallography, ETH-Zentrum, CH-8092 Zurich, Switzerland

D.H. Olson

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

W.M. Meier

Affiliations and Expertise

ETH-Zentrum HUT, CH-8092 Zurich, Switzerland

