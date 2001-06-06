Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types (formerly: Atlas of Zeolite Structure Types)
1st Edition
Description
The atlas contains an entry for each unique zeolite framework type. The term zeolite framework refers to a corner-sharing network of tetrahedrally coordinated atoms. This 5th edition is again an updated version of the previous compilation, and the number of entries has risen significantly to 133.
Readership
For scientists and researchers interested in zeolite framework types.
Table of Contents
Section Headings. Preface. Introduction and explanatory notes. Framework type data sheets (arranged by 3-letter code in alphabetical order). Appendices. Isotypic material index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 6th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527666
About the Author
Ch. Baerlocher
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Crystallography, ETH-Zentrum, CH-8092 Zurich, Switzerland
D.H. Olson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
W.M. Meier
Affiliations and Expertise
ETH-Zentrum HUT, CH-8092 Zurich, Switzerland