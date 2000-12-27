Atlas of Veterinary Hematology

This color atlas is designed as a reference for the morphologic aspects of veterinary hematology of common domestic animals. It covers a variety of species, including dogs, cats, horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and llamas. The atlas is divided into two sections, the first covers blood, while the second discusses bone marrow. Techniques for the collection and preparation of blood and bone marrow spears and bone marrow core biopsies are covered in addition to the morphology of the tissues collected. Often, multiple examples of a cell type or abnormal condition are shown to illustrate the variance in morphology.