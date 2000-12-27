Atlas of Veterinary Hematology
1st Edition
Blood and Bone Marrow of Domestic Animals
Description
This color atlas is designed as a reference for the morphologic aspects of veterinary hematology of common domestic animals. It covers a variety of species, including dogs, cats, horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and llamas. The atlas is divided into two sections, the first covers blood, while the second discusses bone marrow. Techniques for the collection and preparation of blood and bone marrow spears and bone marrow core biopsies are covered in addition to the morphology of the tissues collected. Often, multiple examples of a cell type or abnormal condition are shown to illustrate the variance in morphology.
Table of Contents
Section I
Chapter 1 Examination of Blood Samples
Chapter 2 Erythrocytes
Chapter 3 Leukocytes
Chapter 4 Platelets
Chapter 5 Miscellaneous Cells and Parasites
Section II
Chapter 6 Hematopoiesis
Chapter 7 Bone Marrow Examination
Chapter 8 Disorders of Bone Marrow
Chapter 9 Hematopoietic Neoplams
Chapter 10 Nonhematopoietic Neoplasms
Appendix
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2001
- Published:
- 27th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713183
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721663340
About the Author
John Harvey
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Associate Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL