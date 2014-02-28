Atlas of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy

Section

Chapter

Title

Section 1: Surgical and Endovascular Techniques

1

General Principles of Vascular Surgery

2

General Principles of Sedation, Angiography, and Intravascular Ultrasound

3

General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Access Site Management

4

General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Guidewire, and Catheter Manipulation

5

General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Angioplasty, Stenting, Recanalization, and Embolization

Section 2: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Extracranial Cerebrovascular Disease

6

Carotid Endarterectomy

7

Eversion Endarterectomy and Special Problems in Carotid Surgery

8

Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting

9

Carotid Body Tumor

10

Surgical Treatment of the Vertebral Artery

Section 3: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Arch Vessels

11

Direct Surgical Repair of Aortic Arch Vessels

12

Extra-Anatomic Repair of Aortic Arch Vessels

13

Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Arch Vessels, Subclavian and Axillary Artery

14

Surgical Treatment of the Subclavian and Axillary Artery

Section 4: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Upper Extremity Vascular Disease

15

Supraclavicular Approach for Surgical Treatment of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

16

Transaxillary Rib Resection for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

17

Endovascular Therapy for Subclavian-Axillary Vein Thrombosis

Section 5: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of the Thoracic Aorta

18

Direct Surgical Repair of Aneurysms of the Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aorta

19

Endovascular Repair of the Aortic Arch and Thoracoabdominal Aorta

20

Endovascular Treatment of Thoracic Aneurysms

21

Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Dissection

22

Endovascular Treatment of Traumatic Thoracic Aortic Disruption

Section 6: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of the Abdominal Aorta and Iliac Arteries

23

Direct Surgical Repair of Aneurysms of the Infrarenal Abdominal Aorta and Iliac Arteries

24

Direct Surgical Repair of Juxtrarenal and Pararenal Aneurysms of the Abdominal Aorta

25

Endovascular Treatment of Aneurysms of the Intrarenal Aorta

26

Special Problems in the Endovascular Treatment of the Intrarenal Aorta

27

Endovascular Treatment of Aneurysms of the Juxatrenal and Pararenal Aorta

28

Direct Surgical Repair of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

29

Extra-Anatomic Repair of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

30

Endovascular Treatment of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

31

Special Problems in the Endovascular Treatment of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

32

Spine Exposure

Section 7: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Late Aortic Graft Complications

33

Surgical Treatment of an Aortic Graft Infection

34

The NAIS Procedure for Treatment of an Aortic Graft Infection

35

Surgical Treatment of Pseudoaneurysm of the Femoral Artery

Section 8: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease

36

Direct Surgical Repair of Renovascular Disease

37

Extra-anatomic Repair for Renovascular Disease

38

Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease

39

Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Aneurysms

Section 9: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Superior Mesenteric and Celiac Artery Disease

40

Direct Surgical Repair for Celiac Axis and Superior Mesenteric Artery Occlusive Disease

41

Endovascular Treatment of Occlusive Superior Mesenteric Artery Disease

42

Direct Surgical Repair of Visceral Artery Aneurysms

43

Endovascular Treatment of Hepatic, Gastroduodenal, Pancreaticoduodenal, and Splenic Artery Aneurysms

Section 10: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Lower Extremity Arterial Disease

44

Open Surgical Bypass of Femoral-Popliteal Arterial Occlusive Disease

45

Direct Surgical Repair of Tibial-Peroneal Arterial Occlusive Disease

46

Direct Surgical Repair of Popliteal Artery Aneurysm