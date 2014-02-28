Atlas of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy
1st Edition
Anatomy and Technique
Description
Featuring an easy-to-access, highly visual approach, Atlas of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy offers the comprehensive, step-by-step guidance you need to achieve optimal outcomes in the treatment of venous disorders. Covering the full range of diseases/disorders most important to vascular surgeons, this full-color, one-volume, atlas presents over 100 common and complex procedures, including open and endovascular techniques, with an emphasis on anatomy and imaging studies as they apply to each technique.
Key Features
- Know what to do and expect with comprehensive coverage of almost every procedure you might need to perform.
- Find answers fast thanks to a consistent and logical chapter structure. (Indications, Surgical Anatomy, Preoperative Considerations, Operative Steps, Postoperative Considerations, Pearls & Pitfalls, and References)
- Review key techniques prior to performing surgery. Clinical images and 37 real-time video clips capture key moments in procedures including: surgical repair of a suprarenal aortic aneurysm; surgical repair of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm; endovascular treatment of aneurysms of the juxtarenal and pararenal aorta; surgical exposure and harvest of the femoropopliteal vein; and endovascular treatment of aortic arch vessels, subclavian and axillary artery.
- Visualize every procedure thanks to more than 1,000 full-color illustrations; including procedural photos and beautifully illustrated drawings that highlight the relevant anatomy and techniques in specific treatments.
- Prevent and plan for complications prior to a procedure thanks to a step-by-step approach to each procedure accompanied by relevant imaging studies.
- Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information about hot topics including: management of peripheral arterial disease; aortic aneurysms/aortic dissection; lower extremities/critical limb ischemia; and infra-inguinal occlusive disease.
- Access the fully searchable contents of the book and procedural videos online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Section
Chapter
Title
Section 1: Surgical and Endovascular Techniques
1
General Principles of Vascular Surgery
2
General Principles of Sedation, Angiography, and Intravascular Ultrasound
3
General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Access Site Management
4
General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Guidewire, and Catheter Manipulation
5
General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Angioplasty, Stenting, Recanalization, and Embolization
Section 2: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Extracranial Cerebrovascular Disease
6
Carotid Endarterectomy
7
Eversion Endarterectomy and Special Problems in Carotid Surgery
8
Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting
9
Carotid Body Tumor
10
Surgical Treatment of the Vertebral Artery
Section 3: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Arch Vessels
11
Direct Surgical Repair of Aortic Arch Vessels
12
Extra-Anatomic Repair of Aortic Arch Vessels
13
Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Arch Vessels, Subclavian and Axillary Artery
14
Surgical Treatment of the Subclavian and Axillary Artery
Section 4: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Upper Extremity Vascular Disease
15
Supraclavicular Approach for Surgical Treatment of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
16
Transaxillary Rib Resection for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
17
Endovascular Therapy for Subclavian-Axillary Vein Thrombosis
Section 5: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of the Thoracic Aorta
18
Direct Surgical Repair of Aneurysms of the Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aorta
19
Endovascular Repair of the Aortic Arch and Thoracoabdominal Aorta
20
Endovascular Treatment of Thoracic Aneurysms
21
Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Dissection
22
Endovascular Treatment of Traumatic Thoracic Aortic Disruption
Section 6: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of the Abdominal Aorta and Iliac Arteries
23
Direct Surgical Repair of Aneurysms of the Infrarenal Abdominal Aorta and Iliac Arteries
24
Direct Surgical Repair of Juxtrarenal and Pararenal Aneurysms of the Abdominal Aorta
25
Endovascular Treatment of Aneurysms of the Intrarenal Aorta
26
Special Problems in the Endovascular Treatment of the Intrarenal Aorta
27
Endovascular Treatment of Aneurysms of the Juxatrenal and Pararenal Aorta
28
Direct Surgical Repair of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
29
Extra-Anatomic Repair of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
30
Endovascular Treatment of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
31
Special Problems in the Endovascular Treatment of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
32
Spine Exposure
Section 7: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Late Aortic Graft Complications
33
Surgical Treatment of an Aortic Graft Infection
34
The NAIS Procedure for Treatment of an Aortic Graft Infection
35
Surgical Treatment of Pseudoaneurysm of the Femoral Artery
Section 8: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease
36
Direct Surgical Repair of Renovascular Disease
37
Extra-anatomic Repair for Renovascular Disease
38
Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease
39
Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Aneurysms
Section 9: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Superior Mesenteric and Celiac Artery Disease
40
Direct Surgical Repair for Celiac Axis and Superior Mesenteric Artery Occlusive Disease
41
Endovascular Treatment of Occlusive Superior Mesenteric Artery Disease
42
Direct Surgical Repair of Visceral Artery Aneurysms
43
Endovascular Treatment of Hepatic, Gastroduodenal, Pancreaticoduodenal, and Splenic Artery Aneurysms
Section 10: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Lower Extremity Arterial Disease
44
Open Surgical Bypass of Femoral-Popliteal Arterial Occlusive Disease
45
Direct Surgical Repair of Tibial-Peroneal Arterial Occlusive Disease
46
Direct Surgical Repair of Popliteal Artery Aneurysm
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 28th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455759408
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313896
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416068419
About the Author
Elliot Chaikof
Affiliations and Expertise
Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair, Roberta and Stephen R. Weiner Department of Surgery, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Johnson and Johnson Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Richard Cambria
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Vascular Surgery, Boston, Massachusetts