Atlas of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416068419, 9781455759408

Atlas of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy

1st Edition

Anatomy and Technique

Authors: Elliot Chaikof Richard Cambria
eBook ISBN: 9781455759408
eBook ISBN: 9780323313896
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416068419
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th February 2014
Page Count: 856
Description

Featuring an easy-to-access, highly visual approach, Atlas of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy offers the comprehensive, step-by-step guidance you need to achieve optimal outcomes in the treatment of venous disorders. Covering the full range of diseases/disorders most important to vascular surgeons, this full-color, one-volume, atlas presents over 100 common and complex procedures, including open and endovascular techniques, with an emphasis on anatomy and imaging studies as they apply to each technique.

Key Features

  • Know what to do and expect with comprehensive coverage of almost every procedure you might need to perform.

  • Find answers fast thanks to a consistent and logical chapter structure. (Indications, Surgical Anatomy, Preoperative Considerations, Operative Steps, Postoperative Considerations, Pearls & Pitfalls, and References)

  • Review key techniques prior to performing surgery. Clinical images and 37 real-time video clips capture key moments in procedures including: surgical repair of a suprarenal aortic aneurysm; surgical repair of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm; endovascular treatment of aneurysms of the juxtarenal and pararenal aorta; surgical exposure and harvest of the femoropopliteal vein; and endovascular treatment of aortic arch vessels, subclavian and axillary artery.

  • Visualize every procedure thanks to more than 1,000 full-color illustrations; including procedural photos and beautifully illustrated drawings that highlight the relevant anatomy and techniques in specific treatments.

  • Prevent and plan for complications prior to a procedure thanks to a step-by-step approach to each procedure accompanied by relevant imaging studies.

  • Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information about hot topics including: management of peripheral arterial disease; aortic aneurysms/aortic dissection; lower extremities/critical limb ischemia; and infra-inguinal occlusive disease.

  • Access the fully searchable contents of the book and procedural videos online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Section

Chapter

Title

Section 1: Surgical and Endovascular Techniques

1

General Principles of Vascular Surgery

2

General Principles of Sedation, Angiography, and Intravascular Ultrasound

3

General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Access Site Management

4

General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Guidewire, and Catheter Manipulation

5

General Principles of Endovascular Therapy: Angioplasty, Stenting, Recanalization, and Embolization

Section 2: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Extracranial Cerebrovascular Disease

6

Carotid Endarterectomy

7

Eversion Endarterectomy and Special Problems in Carotid Surgery

8

Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting

9

Carotid Body Tumor

10

Surgical Treatment of the Vertebral Artery

Section 3: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Arch Vessels

11

Direct Surgical Repair of Aortic Arch Vessels

12

Extra-Anatomic Repair of Aortic Arch Vessels

13

Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Arch Vessels, Subclavian and Axillary Artery

14

Surgical Treatment of the Subclavian and Axillary Artery

Section 4: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Upper Extremity Vascular Disease

15

Supraclavicular Approach for Surgical Treatment of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

16

Transaxillary Rib Resection for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

17

Endovascular Therapy for Subclavian-Axillary Vein Thrombosis

Section 5: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of the Thoracic Aorta

18

Direct Surgical Repair of Aneurysms of the Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aorta

19

Endovascular Repair of the Aortic Arch and Thoracoabdominal Aorta

20

Endovascular Treatment of Thoracic Aneurysms

21

Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Dissection

22

Endovascular Treatment of Traumatic Thoracic Aortic Disruption

Section 6: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of the Abdominal Aorta and Iliac Arteries

23

Direct Surgical Repair of Aneurysms of the Infrarenal Abdominal Aorta and Iliac Arteries

24

Direct Surgical Repair of Juxtrarenal and Pararenal Aneurysms of the Abdominal Aorta

25

Endovascular Treatment of Aneurysms of the Intrarenal Aorta

26

Special Problems in the Endovascular Treatment of the Intrarenal Aorta

27

Endovascular Treatment of Aneurysms of the Juxatrenal and Pararenal Aorta

28

Direct Surgical Repair of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

29

Extra-Anatomic Repair of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

30

Endovascular Treatment of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

31

Special Problems in the Endovascular Treatment of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

32

Spine Exposure

Section 7: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Late Aortic Graft Complications

33

Surgical Treatment of an Aortic Graft Infection

34

The NAIS Procedure for Treatment of an Aortic Graft Infection

35

Surgical Treatment of Pseudoaneurysm of the Femoral Artery

Section 8: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease

36

Direct Surgical Repair of Renovascular Disease

37

Extra-anatomic Repair for Renovascular Disease

38

Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease

39

Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Aneurysms

Section 9: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Superior Mesenteric and Celiac Artery Disease

40

Direct Surgical Repair for Celiac Axis and Superior Mesenteric Artery Occlusive Disease

41

Endovascular Treatment of Occlusive Superior Mesenteric Artery Disease

42

Direct Surgical Repair of Visceral Artery Aneurysms

43

Endovascular Treatment of Hepatic, Gastroduodenal, Pancreaticoduodenal, and Splenic Artery Aneurysms

Section 10: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Lower Extremity Arterial Disease

44

Open Surgical Bypass of Femoral-Popliteal Arterial Occlusive Disease

45

Direct Surgical Repair of Tibial-Peroneal Arterial Occlusive Disease

46

Direct Surgical Repair of Popliteal Artery Aneurysm

Details

No. of pages:
856
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455759408
eBook ISBN:
9780323313896
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416068419

About the Author

Elliot Chaikof

Affiliations and Expertise

Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair, Roberta and Stephen R. Weiner Department of Surgery, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Johnson and Johnson Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Richard Cambria

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Vascular Surgery, Boston, Massachusetts

