Atlas of Uncommon Pain Syndromes
4th Edition
Description
Covering the many relatively uncommon pain conditions that are often misdiagnosed, this one-of-a-kind visual resource clearly presents the extensive knowledge and experience of world-renowned pain expert Steven D. Waldman, MD, JD. Atlas of Uncommon Pain Syndromes, 4th Edition, first and foremost helps you make a correct diagnosis – a critical step in managing patients in chronic pain. Hundreds of high-quality illustrations, as well as x-rays, ultrasound, CTs, and MRIs, help you confirm your diagnoses with confidence.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323640770
About the Author
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.