Atlas of Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455728183, 9781455728190

Atlas of Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Andrew Gray
eBook ISBN: 9781455728190
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2012
Page Count: 368
Description

Safely and effectively perform regional nerve blocks with Atlas of Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia, 2nd Edition. Using a wealth of step-by-step videos and images, Dr. Andrew T. Gray shows you how to use the latest methods to improve the success rate of these techniques.

"I have read a lot of atlas type books and this is one of the best such books that I have seen. It is difficult to see how it could be improved." Reviewed by: N. D. Edwards on behalf of The British Journal of Anaesthesia, Sept 2014 

Key Features

  • Master essential techniques through step-by-step videos demonstrating paravertebral block, transversus abdominis block, psoas nerve block, subgluteal nerve block, and more.
  • Test your knowledge and prepare for the ABA exam with board-style review questions.

Table of Contents

Contents

SECTION 1 Introduction to Ultrasound Imaging

1 Ultrasound 3

2 Speed of Sound 4

3 Attenuation 6

4 Reflection 8

5 Beam Width (Slice Thickness) 12

6 Anisotropy 14

7 Spatial Compound Imaging 16

8 Doppler Imaging 20

9 Ultrasound Transducers 22

10 Transducer Manipulation 23

11 Needle Imaging 25

12 Approach and Techniques 30

13 Sonographic Signs of Successful Injections 34

14 Ultrasound-Guided Catheter Placement for Peripheral Nerve Blocks 36

15 Three-Dimensional Ultrasound 40

SECTION 2 Structures

16 Anatomic Structures 45

17 Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue 46

18 Peripheral Nerves 47

19 Tendons 52

20 Arteries 56

21 Veins 60

22 Bone 62

23 Pleura 64

24 Peritoneum 65

25 Lymph Nodes 66

SECTION 3 Upper Extremity Blocks

26 Supraclavicular Nerve Block 69

27 Interscalene and Supraclavicular Blocks 72

28 Phrenic Nerve Imaging 81

29 Dorsal Scapular Nerve Imaging 84

30 Suprascapular Nerve Block 86

31 Infraclavicular Block 89

32 Axillary Block 99

33 Musculocutaneous Nerve Block 112

34 Forearm Blocks 120

35 Radial Nerve Block 121

36 Median Nerve Block 127

37 Ulnar Nerve Block 133

SECTION 4 Lower Extremity Blocks

38 Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block 139

39 Fascia Iliaca Block 145

40 Femoral Nerve Block 149

41 Saphenous Nerve Block 162

42 Obturator Nerve Block 170

43 Sciatic Nerve Block 175

44 Anterior Sciatic Nerve Block 183

45 Popliteal Block 187

46 Ankle Block 194

47 Deep Peroneal Nerve Block 195

48 Superficial Peroneal Nerve Block 201

49 Sural Nerve Block 208

50 Tibial Nerve Block 213

SECTION 5 Trunk Blocks

51 Intercostal Nerve Block 221

52 Rectus Sheath Block 224

53 Ilioinguinal Nerve Block 234

54 Transversus Abdominis Plane Block 241

55 Neuraxial Block 249

56 Caudal Epidural Block 257

SECTION 6 Head and Neck Blocks

57 Mental Nerve Block 269

58 Superior Laryngeal Nerve Block 274

59 Great Auricular Nerve Block 280

60 Cervical Plexus Block 286

61 Stellate Ganglion Block (Cervicothoracic Sympathetic Ganglion Block) 294

SECTION 7 Safety Issues

62 Adverse Events 303

63 Intravascular Injections 304

64 Intraneural Injections 306

65 Pneumothorax and Other Chest Pathology 309

Appendix 1. Self-Assessment Questions: Text 312

Appendix 2. Self-Assessment Questions: Images 318

Appendix 3. Advanced Self-Assessment Questions: Text 341

Appendix 4. Advanced Self-Assessment Questions: Images 343

About the Author

Andrew Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, UCSF School of Medicine San Francisco, CA

