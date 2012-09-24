Atlas of Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia
2nd Edition
Description
Safely and effectively perform regional nerve blocks with Atlas of Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia, 2nd Edition. Using a wealth of step-by-step videos and images, Dr. Andrew T. Gray shows you how to use the latest methods to improve the success rate of these techniques.
"I have read a lot of atlas type books and this is one of the best such books that I have seen. It is difficult to see how it could be improved." Reviewed by: N. D. Edwards on behalf of The British Journal of Anaesthesia, Sept 2014
Key Features
- Master essential techniques through step-by-step videos demonstrating paravertebral block, transversus abdominis block, psoas nerve block, subgluteal nerve block, and more.
- Test your knowledge and prepare for the ABA exam with board-style review questions.
Table of Contents
Contents
SECTION 1 Introduction to Ultrasound Imaging
1 Ultrasound 3
2 Speed of Sound 4
3 Attenuation 6
4 Reflection 8
5 Beam Width (Slice Thickness) 12
6 Anisotropy 14
7 Spatial Compound Imaging 16
8 Doppler Imaging 20
9 Ultrasound Transducers 22
10 Transducer Manipulation 23
11 Needle Imaging 25
12 Approach and Techniques 30
13 Sonographic Signs of Successful Injections 34
14 Ultrasound-Guided Catheter Placement for Peripheral Nerve Blocks 36
15 Three-Dimensional Ultrasound 40
SECTION 2 Structures
16 Anatomic Structures 45
17 Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue 46
18 Peripheral Nerves 47
19 Tendons 52
20 Arteries 56
21 Veins 60
22 Bone 62
23 Pleura 64
24 Peritoneum 65
25 Lymph Nodes 66
SECTION 3 Upper Extremity Blocks
26 Supraclavicular Nerve Block 69
27 Interscalene and Supraclavicular Blocks 72
28 Phrenic Nerve Imaging 81
29 Dorsal Scapular Nerve Imaging 84
30 Suprascapular Nerve Block 86
31 Infraclavicular Block 89
32 Axillary Block 99
33 Musculocutaneous Nerve Block 112
34 Forearm Blocks 120
35 Radial Nerve Block 121
36 Median Nerve Block 127
37 Ulnar Nerve Block 133
SECTION 4 Lower Extremity Blocks
38 Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block 139
39 Fascia Iliaca Block 145
40 Femoral Nerve Block 149
41 Saphenous Nerve Block 162
42 Obturator Nerve Block 170
43 Sciatic Nerve Block 175
44 Anterior Sciatic Nerve Block 183
45 Popliteal Block 187
46 Ankle Block 194
47 Deep Peroneal Nerve Block 195
48 Superficial Peroneal Nerve Block 201
49 Sural Nerve Block 208
50 Tibial Nerve Block 213
SECTION 5 Trunk Blocks
51 Intercostal Nerve Block 221
52 Rectus Sheath Block 224
53 Ilioinguinal Nerve Block 234
54 Transversus Abdominis Plane Block 241
55 Neuraxial Block 249
56 Caudal Epidural Block 257
SECTION 6 Head and Neck Blocks
57 Mental Nerve Block 269
58 Superior Laryngeal Nerve Block 274
59 Great Auricular Nerve Block 280
60 Cervical Plexus Block 286
61 Stellate Ganglion Block (Cervicothoracic Sympathetic Ganglion Block) 294
SECTION 7 Safety Issues
62 Adverse Events 303
63 Intravascular Injections 304
64 Intraneural Injections 306
65 Pneumothorax and Other Chest Pathology 309
Appendix 1. Self-Assessment Questions: Text 312
Appendix 2. Self-Assessment Questions: Images 318
Appendix 3. Advanced Self-Assessment Questions: Text 341
Appendix 4. Advanced Self-Assessment Questions: Images 343
About the Author
Andrew Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, UCSF School of Medicine San Francisco, CA