Atlas of Trauma/Emergency Surgical Techniques
1st Edition
A Volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series - Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Atlas of Trauma/Emergency Surgical Techniques, a title in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series, presents state-of-the-art updates on the full range of trauma and emergency surgical techniques performed today. Drs. Cioffi and Asensio, along with numerous other internationally recognized general surgeons, offer you step-by-step advice along with full-color illustrations and photographs to help you expand your repertoire and hone your clinical skills.
"The Atlas is an excellent reference material aimed at senior level surgical residents and fellows, as well as an excellent review for practicing general surgeons." Reviewed by: University of Texas Health Centre at Houston, March 2015
Key Features
- Easily review normal anatomy and visualize the step-by-step progression of each emergency surgery procedure thanks to more than 330 detailed anatomic line drawings and clinical photographs.
- Avoid complications with pearls and pitfalls from the authors for every surgical technique.
- Master the key variations and nuances for a full range of emergency techniques. A highly formatted approach provides step-by-step instructions with bulleted "how-to" guidance for each procedure.
- Access the entire text online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring and Ventriculostomy
Section I: Neck
Chapter 2
Neck Exploration
Chapter 3
Surgical Airways: Tracheostomy and Cricothyroidotomy
Section II: Chest
Chapter 4
Resuscitative Thoracotomy, Anterolateral and Posterolateral Thoracotomy, and Thoracotomy Decortication and Pleurodesis
Chapter 5
Anterior Approach for Stabilization of Fractures of the Lower Thoracic and Upper Lumbar Spine (T11 – L2)
Chapter 6
Cardiac Injuries
Chapter 7
Thoracic Vascular Exposure and Reconstruction
Chapter 8
Tracheal Injury and Repair
Chapter 9
Pulmonary Injuries
Chapter 10
Subxiphoid Pericardial Window
Chapter 11
Surgical and Operative Management of Esophageal Injuries
Section III: Abdomen
Chapter 12
Abdominal Closure Techniques
Chapter 13
Duodenal Injury Repairs
Chapter 14
Liver Injuries: Repair Techniques
Chapter 15
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Chapter 16
Pancreatic Injury: Repair and Resection Techniques
Chapter 17
Cholecystectomy and Common Bile Duct Exploration
Chapter 18
Kidney Trauma (Parenchymal and Vascular Injuries): Repair and Nephrectomy
Chapter 19
Bladder and Ureteral Repair
Chapter 20
Gastroduodenal Operations for Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Perforation
Chapter 21
Incarcerated Hernia Repair-- Posterior Preperitoneal Approach
Chapter 22
Rectal Trauma
Section IV: Abdominal Vascular
Chapter 23
Abdominal Vascular Injuries
Chapter 24
Acute Mesenteric Ischemia
Section V: Extremities and Pelvis
Chapter 25
Vascular Injuries of the Upper and Lower Extremities
Chapter 26
Upper and Lower Extremity Fasciotomy
Chapter 27
Upper and Lower Extremity Amputation
Section VI: Bedside Procedures
Chapter 28
Bedside Placement of Inferior Vena Cava Filter
Chapter 29
Gastrostomy and Jejunostomy—Percutaneous Approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187992
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245791
About the Series Editor
Courtney Townsend
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas
B. Mark Evers
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Surgery, Director, Lucille P. Markey Cancer Center, Markey Cancer Foundation Endowed Chair, Physician-in-Chief, Oncology Service Line UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky
About the Author
William Cioffi
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University; Surgeon-in-Chief, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island
Juan Asensio
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Chief, Division of Trauma Surgery and Surgical Critical Care, Director, Trauma Center and Trauma Program, Department of Surgery, Creighton University School of Medicine, Creighton University Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska