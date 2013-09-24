Atlas of Trauma/Emergency Surgical Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416040163, 9780323187992

Atlas of Trauma/Emergency Surgical Techniques

1st Edition

A Volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series - Expert Consult: Online and Print

Series Editors: Courtney Townsend B. Mark Evers
Authors: William Cioffi Juan Asensio
eBook ISBN: 9780323187992
eBook ISBN: 9780323245791
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Atlas of Trauma/Emergency Surgical Techniques, a title in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series, presents state-of-the-art updates on the full range of trauma and emergency surgical techniques performed today. Drs. Cioffi and Asensio, along with numerous other internationally recognized general surgeons, offer you step-by-step advice along with full-color illustrations and photographs to help you expand your repertoire and hone your clinical skills.

"The Atlas is an excellent reference material aimed at senior level surgical residents and fellows, as well as an excellent review for practicing general surgeons." Reviewed by: University of Texas Health Centre at Houston, March 2015 

Key Features

  • Easily review normal anatomy and visualize the step-by-step progression of each emergency surgery procedure thanks to more than 330 detailed anatomic line drawings and clinical photographs.
  • Avoid complications with pearls and pitfalls from the authors for every surgical technique.
  • Master the key variations and nuances for a full range of emergency techniques. A highly formatted approach provides step-by-step instructions with bulleted "how-to" guidance for each procedure.
  • Access the entire text online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring and Ventriculostomy

Section I: Neck

Chapter 2

Neck Exploration

Chapter 3

Surgical Airways: Tracheostomy and Cricothyroidotomy

Section II: Chest

Chapter 4

Resuscitative Thoracotomy, Anterolateral and Posterolateral Thoracotomy, and Thoracotomy Decortication and Pleurodesis

Chapter 5

Anterior Approach for Stabilization of Fractures of the Lower Thoracic and Upper Lumbar Spine (T11 – L2)

Chapter 6

Cardiac Injuries

Chapter 7

Thoracic Vascular Exposure and Reconstruction

Chapter 8

Tracheal Injury and Repair

Chapter 9

Pulmonary Injuries

Chapter 10

Subxiphoid Pericardial Window

Chapter 11

Surgical and Operative Management of Esophageal Injuries

Section III: Abdomen

Chapter 12

Abdominal Closure Techniques

Chapter 13

Duodenal Injury Repairs

Chapter 14

Liver Injuries: Repair Techniques

Chapter 15

Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy

Chapter 16

Pancreatic Injury: Repair and Resection Techniques

Chapter 17

Cholecystectomy and Common Bile Duct Exploration

Chapter 18

Kidney Trauma (Parenchymal and Vascular Injuries): Repair and Nephrectomy

Chapter 19

Bladder and Ureteral Repair

Chapter 20

Gastroduodenal Operations for Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Perforation

Chapter 21

Incarcerated Hernia Repair-- Posterior Preperitoneal Approach

Chapter 22

Rectal Trauma

Section IV: Abdominal Vascular

Chapter 23

Abdominal Vascular Injuries

Chapter 24

Acute Mesenteric Ischemia

Section V: Extremities and Pelvis

Chapter 25

Vascular Injuries of the Upper and Lower Extremities

Chapter 26

Upper and Lower Extremity Fasciotomy

Chapter 27

Upper and Lower Extremity Amputation

Section VI: Bedside Procedures

Chapter 28

Bedside Placement of Inferior Vena Cava Filter

Chapter 29

Gastrostomy and Jejunostomy—Percutaneous Approach

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323187992
eBook ISBN:
9780323245791

About the Series Editor

Courtney Townsend

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

B. Mark Evers

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Surgery, Director, Lucille P. Markey Cancer Center, Markey Cancer Foundation Endowed Chair, Physician-in-Chief, Oncology Service Line UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky

About the Author

William Cioffi

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University; Surgeon-in-Chief, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island

Juan Asensio

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Chief, Division of Trauma Surgery and Surgical Critical Care, Director, Trauma Center and Trauma Program, Department of Surgery, Creighton University School of Medicine, Creighton University Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.