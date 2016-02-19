Atlas of the Ultrastructure of Diseased Human Muscle
1st Edition
Description
Atlas of the Ultrastructure of Diseased Human Muscle provides a general view of the ultrastructure of normal and diseased human muscle. This book contains five chapters that illustrate the changes that take place in common pathological conditions and outline the patterns of change, which occur in particular diseases.
Chapter 1 describes the ultrastructure of normal striated muscle and the extra-ocular and cardiac muscle. This chapter also deals with skeletal and cardiac muscle of the human fetus. Chapter 2 examines the changes in the ultrastructure of muscle fibers, including changes in myofibrils, mitochondria, lipid bodies, plasma, and basement membranes. Chapters 3 and 4 evaluate the changes in blood capillaries, interstitial tissue of muscle, nerves, motor end plates, and muscle spindles. Chapter 5 discusses the ultrastructural changes in various muscle diseases, such as denervation atrophy of muscle, muscular dystrophies, polymyositis, and congenital myopathies.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter I Normal Striated Muscle
Skeletal Muscle Fibers
Plasma and Basement Membranes
Satellite Cells
Types of Muscle Fibers
Blood Capillaries, Fibroblasts and Collagen
Myotendinous Junction
Nerves and Motor End Plates
Muscle Spindles
Extra-ocular Muscle
Foetal Skeletal Muscle
Cardiac Muscle. Adult and Foetal
Plates
2 Changes in Muscle Fibers
Myofibrils
Nuclei and Golgi Apparatus
Mitochondria
Glycogen
Lipid Bodies
Sarcoplasmic Reticulum and T-system (Honeycomb Structures)
Vacuoles. Autophagic Vacuoles
Myelin and Membranous Bodies
Concentric Laminated Bodies
Tubular Structures
Crystals and Virus-Like Particles
Plasma and Basement Membranes
Satellite Cells and Regeneration of Muscle
Plates
3 Changes in Blood Capillaries and Intestinal Tissue of Muscle
Blood Capillaries
Leucocytic Infiltration and Phagocytosis of the Muscle Fibers
Fibroblasts and Collagen
Amyloid Fibrils
Plates
4 Changes in Nerves, Motor End Plates and Muscle Spindles
Changes in Nerves
Changes in Motor End Plates
Changes in Muscle Spindles
Plates
5 Changes in Various Muscle Diseases
Denervation Atrophy of Muscle
Muscular Dystrophies
Polymyositis and Allied Conditions
Metabolic, Endocrine and Toxic Myopathies
Congenital Myopathies
Plates
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280998