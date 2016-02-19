Atlas of the Ultrastructure of Diseased Human Muscle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443008313, 9781483280998

Atlas of the Ultrastructure of Diseased Human Muscle

1st Edition

Authors: W G P Mair F M S Tomé
eBook ISBN: 9781483280998
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 250
Description

Atlas of the Ultrastructure of Diseased Human Muscle provides a general view of the ultrastructure of normal and diseased human muscle. This book contains five chapters that illustrate the changes that take place in common pathological conditions and outline the patterns of change, which occur in particular diseases.

Chapter 1 describes the ultrastructure of normal striated muscle and the extra-ocular and cardiac muscle. This chapter also deals with skeletal and cardiac muscle of the human fetus. Chapter 2 examines the changes in the ultrastructure of muscle fibers, including changes in myofibrils, mitochondria, lipid bodies, plasma, and basement membranes. Chapters 3 and 4 evaluate the changes in blood capillaries, interstitial tissue of muscle, nerves, motor end plates, and muscle spindles. Chapter 5 discusses the ultrastructural changes in various muscle diseases, such as denervation atrophy of muscle, muscular dystrophies, polymyositis, and congenital myopathies.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter I Normal Striated Muscle

Skeletal Muscle Fibers

Plasma and Basement Membranes

Satellite Cells

Types of Muscle Fibers

Blood Capillaries, Fibroblasts and Collagen

Myotendinous Junction

Nerves and Motor End Plates

Muscle Spindles

Extra-ocular Muscle

Foetal Skeletal Muscle

Cardiac Muscle. Adult and Foetal

Plates

2 Changes in Muscle Fibers

Myofibrils

Nuclei and Golgi Apparatus

Mitochondria

Glycogen

Lipid Bodies

Sarcoplasmic Reticulum and T-system (Honeycomb Structures)

Vacuoles. Autophagic Vacuoles

Myelin and Membranous Bodies

Concentric Laminated Bodies

Tubular Structures

Crystals and Virus-Like Particles

Plasma and Basement Membranes

Satellite Cells and Regeneration of Muscle

Plates

3 Changes in Blood Capillaries and Intestinal Tissue of Muscle

Blood Capillaries

Leucocytic Infiltration and Phagocytosis of the Muscle Fibers

Fibroblasts and Collagen

Amyloid Fibrils

Plates

4 Changes in Nerves, Motor End Plates and Muscle Spindles

Changes in Nerves

Changes in Motor End Plates

Changes in Muscle Spindles

Plates

5 Changes in Various Muscle Diseases

Denervation Atrophy of Muscle

Muscular Dystrophies

Polymyositis and Allied Conditions

Metabolic, Endocrine and Toxic Myopathies

Congenital Myopathies

Plates

References

Index

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483280998

About the Author

W G P Mair

F M S Tomé

