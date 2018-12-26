Atlas of the Morphology of the Human Cerebral Cortex on the Average MNI Brain provides a comprehensive identification of the sulci and gyri of the human brain on a series of coronal sections of the average MNI brain and identifies the likely location of the cytoarchitectonic areas of the cerebral cortex.

Presentation in MNI Stereotaxic Space enables the atlas to serve as a useful working tool for structural/functional neuroimagers attempting to identify the sulcus or gyrus and the likely cytoarchitectonic area within which a functional activation or a structural change has occurred.

A brief introductory section discusses the history and current state of studies of the sulcal and gyral morphology and cytoarchitecture of the human cerebral cortex.