Atlas of the Morphology of the Human Cerebral Cortex on the Average MNI Brain
1st Edition
Description
Atlas of the Morphology of the Human Cerebral Cortex on the Average MNI Brain provides a comprehensive identification of the sulci and gyri of the human brain on a series of coronal sections of the average MNI brain and identifies the likely location of the cytoarchitectonic areas of the cerebral cortex.
Presentation in MNI Stereotaxic Space enables the atlas to serve as a useful working tool for structural/functional neuroimagers attempting to identify the sulcus or gyrus and the likely cytoarchitectonic area within which a functional activation or a structural change has occurred.
A brief introductory section discusses the history and current state of studies of the sulcal and gyral morphology and cytoarchitecture of the human cerebral cortex.
Key Features
- Identifies all sulci and gyri of both hemispheres of the average MNI brain (rather than those of a single brain with its individual peculiarities) so that the average surface morphology of the human cerebral cortex is clearly revealed
- Presents the likely location of architectonic areas on the average MNI brain so that researchers can report their findings in a manner that is readily translatable from laboratory to laboratory
- Offers succinct commentary on the relation of sulci and gyri to architectonic areas, which will be useful to those looking to identify the cortical area within which functional or structural changes occurred
- Offers succinct commentaries on the diversity of names often used to refer to the exact same area that will be useful to those struggling to navigate the often confusing cerebral cortex nomenclature
Readership
Researchers, clinicians and graduate students in neuroanatomy, neuroimaging, cognitive neuroscience, neurology, and neurosurgery
Table of Contents
1. Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI) Stereotaxic Space by D. Louis Collins
2. Abbreviations and List of Cortical Areas
3. Reconstructions of the Average Asymmetrical MNI Brain
4. Comments on Nomenclature and Definitions of Cortical Areas
5. Coronal Sections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009321
About the Author
Michael Petrides
Dr. Petrides is a Professor at the Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Canada and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His research focuses on the neural bases of cognitive processes and involves the analysis of the functions of the frontal, temporal, and parietal neocortex and related subcortical neural structures. His research is also focussed on examination of the sulcal and gyral morphology of the human cerebral cortex and comparative architectonic studies. He has authored numerous journal articles (h-index = 88; i10-index 189) and is the author of The Human Cerebral Cortex (2011), Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Brain (2013) as well as co-author of 3 other atlases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Montreal Neurological Institute and McGill University, Montreal, Canada